Appian: Losing Its Luster

The company's cash burn has also nearly doubled from the prior year, and with just ~$100 million of cash left on the balance sheet, Appian may have to raise capital again soon.

Last quarter's growth rate was heavily impacted by a large perpetual license deal with the U.S. Air Force, but this shows that Appian is prone to lumpy results.

This quarter, however, Appian saw its revenue growth drop to just 22% y/y, down from 39% y/y last quarter.

Appian (APPN) was a very popular stock went it went public when it went public last year at just $12 per share. Investors latched on quickly to the company's promise of transforming enterprise via low-code software platforms that the everyman can use. This year, however, a lot of cracks have begun showing in the story. Appian has proven largely unable to wean itself off large services and implementation revenues that, while propping up the company's growth rate, are performed at or below cost, hurting margins. Free cash flow losses have widened, and there is no visible path to breakeven just yet.

Even before the October pullback, shares of Appian were already struggling. Despite modestly rising after reporting seemingly strong Q3 results, shares of Appian are still down near year-to-date lows:

APPN data by YCharts

Investors would be wise to avoid buying this stock in the hopes of a rebound. Plenty of other SaaS names trade at 30-40% below their all-time highs, with much cleaner narratives and much more impressive growth trajectories than Appian. With Appian's growth falling into the low 20s this quarter, it's difficult to even classify Appian as a high-growth tech stock anymore.

The pace of Appian's deceleration might come as a shock to some investors. Last quarter, Appian announced a sales re-org that included a new head of Sales, an event that potentially caused customer disruption and deals lost or pushed further out into the timeline. Appian has not yet announced revenue guidance for FY19 (which it's expected to do with next quarter's release), but given that growth this quarter slipped to 22% y/y, it's highly unlikely that Appian will guide above 20% growth, if it follows a normal growth trajectory. After all, the company's original guidance for FY18 called for 14-16% y/y growth (though its latest guidance now calls for 25% y/y growth, though that includes the one-time Air Force deal that tacked on about 2 points of growth by itself).

Note also that for next quarter, Appian is guiding to just 9-11% y/y growth:

Figure 1. Appian 4Q18 guidance Source: Appian investor relations

It's difficult to be bullish on a company that is only expecting growth in the low teens, has an inferior margin profile thanks to a large mix of services revenues, and is still trading at ~7x forward revenues. Investors are far better off buying other fallen angels among recent tech IPOs such as Docusign (DOCU), Eventbrite (EB), and Dropbox (DBX).

Q3 download: growth hinges on federal deals; free cash flow disappoints

Here's a look at Appian's full Q3 results:

Figure 2. Appian 3Q18 results Source: Appian investor relations

Revenues grew 22% y/y to $54.9 million, outpacing Wall Street's expectations of $49.7 million (+14% y/y) by a wide mile. Note, however, that this quarter's growth rate represents a stark deceleration from last quarter's growth rate of 39% y/y.

Last quarter, of course, was benefited by the impact of a $4.4 million U.S. Air Force perpetual license deal. But this quarter, too, benefited strongly from public sector wins. Per CEO Matt Calkin's comments on the earnings call:

This quarter, we won a federal agency responsible for environmental conservation. They needed a better way to track constituent requests for environmental impact analysis on marine species. Earlier this year, an agency employee, independently of Appian, obtained an Appian cloud trial, taught himself how to use Appian. The employee built and demoed three applications to senior stakeholders using our cloud trial and these demos, created by an Appian neophyte, made this federal agency a new Appian customer. We also expanded with the U.S. Department of Labor. Before purchasing Appian, they had 39 disparate case management solutions. They replaced five of those systems with their first Appian licenses. This quarter, they more than doubled their user base with a seven-figure deal to modernize another dozen case management systems. We won this deal because DOL finds our accessibility and the security of Appian cloud critical to modernizing their systems."

As a FedRAMP-certified vendor, public sector wins are clearly key to Appian's strategy, and these are highly impactful deals. But they are also unreliable. The big spread between Wall Street's growth expectations this quarter and Appian's results are a function of the unpredictable nature of its public sector wins. It's unclear what the dollar impact of the two large federal deals were this quarter or whether they are recurring or one-time. My concern is that Appian is unable to sustain ~20% growth on enterprise wins alone, and government deals are just too finicky to rely on.

Appian's revenue mix also continues to be heavily tilted toward professional services, though mix improved modestly this quarter. Subscription revenues grew 42% y/y to $30.9 million and represented 56% of revenues, up five points from a revenue share of 51% in 3Q17. That's decent progress, but not yet enough to cure the margin deficit Appian has to other software peers, which typically have gross margins in the 70-80% range. Total gross margins improved by just one point to 64%, helped by a stronger mix of subscription revenues (though subscription margins stayed flat while professional services margins even dropped):

Figure 3. Appian margin trends Source: Appian investor relations

Operating losses in the quarterly more than doubled to -$14.9 million, accelerated by a doubling of general and administrative expenses. R&D costs also shot up by 36% y/y, and sales and marketing costs jumped 30% y/y. All of Appian's major components of operating expenses rose faster than revenues this quarter. As a result, operating margins plunged to -27.0%, much worse than -14.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Perhaps most concerning of all, however, is Appian's quickening cash burn:

Figure 4. Appian cash flows Source: Appian investor relations

In the year-to-date period, Appian has generated operating cash flow losses of -$24.0 million, and after adding in $2.2 million of capex, this amounts to $26.1 million of free cash flow burn. This is up more than 2x from $10.4 million in the year-ago period.

Appian's balance sheet holds just $107 million of cash left. As operating margins continue to deteriorate and a path to breakeven doesn't seem to be within sight, Appian might have to resort to a dilutive capital raise in order to continue funding its losses.

Final thoughts

Appian's product is considered synonymous with a reputation for low code, but it may soon also garner a reputation for low growth. Wall Street has for many quarters now expected growth in the low teens, and were it not for large federal wins this quarter and last, Appian might have missed Street expectations on the top line. Appian's FY19 guidance, due next quarter, is a major downside risk for investors who have gotten accustomed to seeing the company's 20-30% growth rates that may not be able to last into FY19.

As software companies' growth rates slow down, it becomes imperative for them to improve margins and stabilize cash flows. Appian, on the other hand, is doing the opposite, with free cash flow losses quickening and operating margins sinking. It's unseemly to pay 7x forward revenues for a company that, for lack of a better term, doesn't quite have its act together.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.