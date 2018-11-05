Why Phillips 66 Wants To Produce Renewable Diesel

Refiner Phillips 66 (PSX) and biomass-based diesel producer Renewable Energy Group (REGI) announced last week that they are planning to build a "large-scale" renewable diesel facility in the state of Washington. The announcement of the planned facility, which will be co-located with the refiner's Ferndale Refinery at the time of its expected 2021 completion date, represents a notable departure from the broader refining sector's historical resistance to advanced biofuels, which compete with refined fuels for U.S. market share. Renewable Energy Group's interest in the facility is obvious given that the company is America's largest biodiesel producer and has operated its 75 million gallon per year [MGPY] Geismar renewable diesel facility since 2014. The interest of Phillips 66, on the other hand, requires a more complicated explanation that is important for investors in West Coast refiners to understand.

Renewable hydrocarbons

Renewable diesel also goes by a number of other names including hydroprocessed vegetable oil and renewable hydrocarbon diesel fuel. As all three names suggest, renewable diesel is distinct from biodiesel, which also goes by the name fatty acid methyl ester. Biodiesel is produced by reacting lipid feedstocks, either vegetable oils or animal fats, with ethanol or, more commonly, methanol. The resulting fuel has performance characteristics that are similar but not identical to those of petroleum-derived diesel fuel. Biodiesel contains oxygen and is not a hydrocarbon as a result, causing it to have a reduced energy content compared to diesel fuel. It also experiences cold-weather issues resulting from its higher cloud point temperature.

Renewable diesel, on the other hand, is produced by reacting the same sorts of lipid feedstocks with hydrogen rather than alcohol. The hydrogen binds with the oxygen in the feedstock and is removed as water, resulting in a hydrocarbon, albeit one that is derived from biomass rather than petroleum. Renewable diesel's energy content and performance characteristics are therefore almost identical to those of petroleum-derived diesel fuel, but with the added benefit of having much lower emissions of pollutants such as sulfur and particulate matter. More important from a market penetration perspective is that renewable diesel achieves greenhouse gas emission reductions of 60% or more relative to diesel fuel when derived from sustainably-sourced feedstocks (i.e., not from palm oil grown on land that was recently a rainforest). Unlike biodiesel, which is commonly limited to blends of up to 25 vol% in diesel fuel, renewable diesel is a true "drop-in" biofuel that can be used in very high blend rates with petroleum-derived diesel fuel. This trait makes it easier for owners of existing transportation fuel infrastructure to utilize renewable diesel but also makes it a potentially larger threat to diesel fuel consumption.

California's LCFS

Renewable diesel has contributed growing but still small volumes to the U.S. transportation fuel market and has been constrained by a lack of domestic production capacity. Of the 603 million gallons of the fuel that were consumed last year under the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2], for example, less than 43% was produced within the country. Much of the balance is instead imported by foreign producers such as Finland's Neste Oil (OTCPK:NTOIF). Furthermore, renewable diesel must compete with established biodiesel producers for a share of the RFS2's constrained volumes, and last year saw more than 3 gallons of biodiesel consumed under the mandate for every gallon of renewable diesel.

California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard [LCFS] has emerged as one of the country's most important drivers of renewable diesel consumption due to the fuel-agnostic nature of the RFS2's biomass-based diesel category. The LCFS requires the average carbon intensity of transportation fuel that is sold within the state to decline by roughly 10% between 2011 and 2020. The most common way that refiners and fuel retailers have complied with this requirement has been by blending biofuels, primarily corn ethanol, with refined fuels.

The LCFS is more than a mere blending mandate, however. The 10% reduction target is steadily implemented over the course of the decade, reaching 3.5% in 2017 and 5% this year. To incentivize the production of sufficient volumes of the increasingly low-carbon fuels meet this reduction, the LCFS also allows the fuel producers to earn credits for fuels that exceed the required reduction, with the value of the credits earned being a function of the market price of the credits and the amount by which the reduction exceeds the annual target. This market price has soared as the reduction target has become more ambitious from $62/metric ton in 2015 to $172 in Q3 2018, and its daily price is $190/metric ton at the time of writing. Renewable diesel, with GHG emission reductions ranging from 57% (when derived from soybeans) to 86% (when derived from waste lipids such as yellow grease), has seen the incentive amount that it receives from the LCFS rise from around $1/gallon in 2015 to as much as $2/gallon this year as the credit value has risen.

Renewable diesel's ability to exceed the LCFS's requirements without imposing any additional infrastructure burdens caused it to surpass ethanol as the largest source of credits under the program in the first half of 2018, up from non-existence in the first half of 2012. Indeed, renewable diesel earned more credits in H1 2018 than biodiesel and electricity combined despite biodiesel's larger national volume and battery-electric vehicles' much higher visibility (especially in California). Renewable diesel's share of the credits can be expected to further outstrip that of ethanol moving forward given the latter's comparatively inferior GHG emissions reduction threshold. This is especially true if California adopts a proposed target for 2030 of a 20% transportation fuel carbon intensity reduction that would exceed that of some corn ethanol pathways.

The joint statement that was put out by Phillips 66 and Renewable Energy Group announcing the planned renewable diesel facility did not mention the LCFS specifically, instead referring to its ability to meet "West Coast and international fuel demand." The facility should be viewed within the context of that program, however, for two reasons. First, the LCFS only differentiates between points of origin inasmuch as this affects the fuel's carbon intensity; it is not a "Made in California" regulation. Co-locating the renewable diesel facility with an existing Phillips 66 refinery will enable the resulting biofuel to utilize the refiner's existing logistics infrastructure for the purpose of being sold in California, Oregon and/or British Columbia, the latter two having joined the LCFS via regional agreement last year. Second, Washington state legislators are currently considering a plan to create the state's own LCFS that would likely be integrated with California's if implemented. The planned facility's location near the Pacific will allow international demand to serve as a backstop, but there should be more than enough domestic demand under the LCFS to support even the largest of renewable diesel facilities.

Relatively few oil and gas producers, let alone refiners, have invested in advanced biofuels over the last several years, with Exxon Mobil (XOM) being the rare example. While Phillip 66's decision to join this select group might seem unusual from that perspective, the market conditions on the U.S. West Coast are currently very attractive for renewable diesel production, and this beneficial environment is unlikely to weaken by much moving forward. The refiner also has a very knowledgeable partner in the form of Renewable Energy Group given that company's experience with renewable diesel production at its Geismar facility. This is an attractive investment in advanced capacity for both companies as a result.

