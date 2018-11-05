How High Is Too High For Interest Rates?

One of the most perplexing questions of recent weeks is stumping even Wall Street’s brightest minds, namely the interest rate conundrum. Analysts and investors alike are unsure of just how much impact rising rates will have on the long-term stock market trend, with some arguing that higher rates are a reflection of a stronger economy while others assert it’s a threat to the bull market. Indeed, there seems to be no consensus of opinion as to how much impact rising rates will have on the market.

In today’s report we’ll evaluate the rising rate problem as objectively as possible using historical analogs and yield ratios. I’ll argue that while rising rates will likely continue to exert a drag on stock prices, the bull market should remain intact.

The stock market as measured by the S&P 500 large cap index declined 10% last month from its September peak. This fulfilled the classic definition of a “correction” and was worrisome enough to create concern in some quarters that the great 2009-2018 bull market may be over. My thesis in this running commentary has been that the bull market lives on and should survive the latest setback after a period of short-term weakness and consolidation.

Although the major indices are still near their correction lows as of early November, there have been no changes to the market’s fundamental backdrop since the correction started. Valuations have in fact shown improvement. Consider for example that the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 based on profits from ongoing operations was slightly above 23 at the start of 2018. Now, however, the S&P’s P/E ratio has fallen to a more respectable 18.5% in spite of a 16% increase in corporate profits.

There has also been no weakness evident in the U.S. economy since the correction began last month. Indeed, by most conventional measures the U.S. economy remains in excellent shape. The unemployment rate is at a 48-year low, while workers have seen the biggest pay jump since 2009, according to the Labor Department’s latest report. There is no apparent economic basis for a bear market to begin anytime soon.

What then accounts for the market’s recent weakness? If you ask enough investors you’ll soon enough arrive at a majority opinion. The culprit, as many agree, is rising interest rates.

More than one respected analyst believes the stock market correction began on Oct. 3. It was on the previous day that CNBC, reporting an interview between Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Judy Woodruff of PBS, stated that “more [rate] hikes are coming.” The next day the stock market began its descent as selling pressure intensified in the subsequent weeks.

While there are exceptions, most stock market corrections don’t happen out of a proverbial clear blue sky. They’re normally preceded by long periods of internal weakness which pave the way for a big decline in the major averages. The latest correction proved to be no exception as the internal weakness for the NYSE market began on Aug. 31, for it was on that day that the number of new 52-week lows expanded to well above 40. The above-normal internal selling pressure reflected in the rising number of new 52-week lows continued throughout September before intensifying in October. This was an undeniable indication that selling pressure was bubbling just below the market’s surface, as indeed was the case.

Most of the below-the-surface weakness was concentrated in rate-sensitive issues, especially bond funds, which accounted for a majority of the NYSE new 52-week lows. And the primary culprit wasn’t the Fed, but a spike in the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX). The rising T-bond yields reflected in the TNX was enough to spook traders and investors into cutting their losses in rate-sensitive securities. Rising rates can be a threat to credit growth and loan demand, so it’s not unusual for investors to become defensive at the first hint of bond market weakness. The same thing happened in January when another TNX spike precipitated a stock market sell-off in February.

Source: BigCharts

Then, as now, rising rates were an obvious danger for the equity market. Yet stocks bottomed out completely at the beginning of April and commenced an impressive rebound into September, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) hitting an all-time high. During the January-March correction, investors eventually threw off their concerns over rising rates when they realized that corporate fundamentals and the economic backdrop was strong and still supportive of the bull market. This realization was followed by a rotation into the tech sector, which led the April-September rally. I expect this time will no exception as investors will realize that there is no fundamental basis for believing that higher Treasury yields will upend the bull market.

One reason for believing the bull market will remain intact is illustrated in the following graph. This displays the 3-year trend in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch High Yield Master Option-Adjusted Spread. This graph shows that credit spreads remain near multi-year lows and are nowhere near reflecting imminent danger for the U.S. economy. If there were a genuine threat to the soundness of the economy, credit spreads should be significant higher than they currently are. The indicator shown below is a reflection of the market’s confidence in the corporate profit outlook. As you can see here, there hasn’t been a serious concern over the profit outlook since late 2015 when the U.S. oil and gas industry experienced a recession while junk bonds collapsed. This time around there is no such concern for the rising trend in corporate profits.

Source: St. Louis Fed

It should also be noted that despite rising rates, the yield curve is still positively sloped. Historically, an inverted yield curve is predictive of an economic recession. We’re still a ways from having anything like a yield curve inversion.

So exactly how high does the 10-Year Treasury Yield need to rise before it’s “too high” and therefore a threat to the bull market’s continuation? I’ve argued before that anything above 4% in the coming months would likely be considered as excessively high, intermediate-term, by investors. The last time that TNX hit the 40.00 level (which corresponds to a 4% yield) was in 2010. This happened just before the infamous “flash crash” that devastated the stock market in the spring of 2010. Prior to that, the credit crash of 2008 was immediately preceded by a move above the TNX 40.00 level after spending the early part of that year below it. Investors have arguably become accustomed to sub-4% Treasury yields in the last decade and can be expected to react to a move above this psychologically significant level.

Currently, the 10-year Treasury yield is 3.21%. There’s still some leeway between here and the 4% level, and there are signs that the latest rally in TNX could soon top out. For instance, the relative strength visible in the rate-sensitive utility stocks suggests that the rising yield trend is overcome, at least in the short term. Shown here is the Dow Jones Utility Average (DJUA), which has been in a rising trend in recent months - even when the most sectors have been weak. The strength in the utility sector is also another support for the bull market since bulls typically don’t end before the DJUA joins the Dow Industrials and Transports in a synchronized declining trend.

Source: BigCharts

Along with the rising trend in T-bond yields, the Fed funds interest rate is also a pressing concern for investors. Many observers, including President Trump, feel that the Fed has been too aggressive in raising its benchmark rate this year. But is there a way of discerning whether or not this is actually true? Thankfully there is. It’s a simple but useful way of measuring whether or not the Fed funds interest rate is “too high”. We do this by comparing the 10-year Treasury yield with the current Fed funds rate by way of the Treasury/Fed funds ratio. The lower the level reflected in this indicator, the looser monetary policy is considered to be. A lower Treasury/Fed funds ratio reading is consistent with an exceptionally liquid stock market environment, while a higher reading points to tighter monetary conditions.

Source: St. Louis Fred

As you can see in the above graph, the ratio has been in an established rising trend since 2016. However, it’s only when the ratio exceeds the 1.00 level that Fed interest rate policy can be regarded as too restrictive, and therefore potentially damaging, for the economy. This is because a reading of 1.00 means the Fed funds rate is above the 10-year Treasury yield, and this is when major financial market problems usually begin. The last time this occurred was back in the spring and summer of 2007, which was when the early stages of the credit crisis was underway. Currently, the Treasury/Fed funds ratio is 0.68, which is still well under the 1.00 danger zone level and therefore a constructive reading for the health of both the stock market and the economy.

Turning our attention to the immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook, four of the six components of my immediate-term trend indicator remained in a confirmed downward trend Friday to close the latest week. Of the six major indices which comprise this indicator, only the S&P 400 Midcap (MID) and Russell 2000 Index (RUT) managed to close two days higher above the 15-day moving average. In order for a confirmed immediate-term bottom signal, a majority of the six components of this indicator need a 2-day close above the 15-day MA. The Dow, SPX, NYSE Composite, and Nasdaq 100 Index haven’t yet confirmed bottoms according to the rules of my trading discipline.

Another important sign of strength which should accompany a market bottom is a reversal of the immediate-term downward trend in the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA). As of Nov 2, DJTA is struggling to get back above the 15-day moving average and isn’t far removed from its late October low. Returning strength in the transportation stocks would tell us that the latest rally attempt in the major averages is more than just a technical reaction and supported by an important, economically sensitive industry. A rebound in the Transports is also necessary for a classic Dow Theory reversal signal.

Source: BigCharts

The most important signal that the latest correction has ended, however, will occur when the number of stocks on the NYSE shrinks to below 40 for a few consecutive days. As I’ve emphasized in recent reports, this will tell us that the stock market has returned to a normal, healthy condition. It will also tell us that the internal selling pressure which has largely plagued the rate-sensitive segments of the market has finally lifted. As of Friday, Nov. 2, there were still 85 new 52-week lows on the Big Board with most of them being income funds.

Investors meanwhile can continue to maintain longer-term investment positions to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the healthcare and consumer staples sectors, both of which have shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory, the probability is strong that the large cap major averages will survive the latest increase in broad market volatility with their long-term uptrends remaining intact.

In summary, there is no need to be inordinately concerned by the spike in Treasury yields in the last two months. The 10-year yield remains below the level which has triggered major panic in the last 10 years. Moreover, credit spreads and other rate-sensitive indicators aren’t reflecting the kind of concern over the health of the economy and corporate profit outlook that we should be seeing if rising rates were a genuine threat. The most likely outcome to the latest stock market setback will likely be a bottom at some point this month followed by a late-year rally as investors eventually come to realize that the bull market remains on a solid footing. For now, though, participants should remain defensive and refrain from initiating new long positions in stocks and ETFs until the stock market shows signs of bottoming out on a short-term basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.