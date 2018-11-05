Hopes Are High For AcelRx After Dsuvia Approval - Will Price Follow?

In the early afternoon on Friday, November 2, AcelRx's (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares were halted by NASDAQ pending news from the company. Around an hour later, ACRX released a press release announcing that the company's lead drug candidate Dsuvia had been approved by the FDA for the treatment of acute pain in medically supervised settings. ACRX plans to hold a conference call at 8:30AM on Monday, November 5, to discuss the approval of Dsuvia and the company's third quarter financial results (which the company disclosed in a second press release on Friday). After opening at $4.12 on Friday morning, ACRX closed that afternoon at $4.80 - though the stock managed to cross the $5 barrier briefly on a couple occasions, it was unable to make any sustained breakout over that level.

Dsuvia Commercialization Plans

On Monday, ACRX's management plans to discuss the Dsuvia PDUFA decision and will presumably present an outline for ACRX's commercialization and/or partnership plans for Dsuvia. Personally, I would speculate that the company will use this conference call to announce a contract with the Department of Defense. After all of the support the DoD has lent to Dsuvia, it would make sense for the DoD to have already negotiated an order with ACRX.

The main issue at hand on Monday, however, is the question of whether or not ACRX intends to commercialize and distribute Dsuvia on its own. For months, investors have speculated as to whether or not ACRX had been negotiating with big pharma companies in advance of Dsuvia's November 3 PDUFA date - and unless the company plans to commercialize Dsuvia alone, negotiating an agreement with a big pharma company contingent on Dsuvia's approval would seem to have been the been the best strategic choice. As such, I would expect that if the company does not expect to commercialize Dsuvia alone, announcement of a partnership agreement will probably come on Monday or sometime in the very immediate future. Thus, it logically follows that if management does not announce a partnership shortly, that can mean one of only three things:

ACRX wished to find a partner for Dsuvia, but was unable to attract interest from big pharma

ACRX wishes to find a partner for Dsuvia, but has not yet found a compatible partner

ACRX intends to commercialize Dsuvia on its own

Personally, I believe that ACRX intends to pursue a partnership and buyout agreement; as such, if the company does not have an agreement negotiated or nearly finalized already, I believe the second of the above options is the most likely. I believe it is unlikely that big pharma would not have shown interest in Dsuvia, as the drug has potential to be a true blockbuster. If the drug can succeed in at least partially dislodging IV morphine as the standard of care for moderate-to-severe acute pain - and it has a legitimate chance - it will certainly generate enormous sales. Additionally, though ACRX has certainly expressed a willingness to commercialize Dsuvia alone (it is currently hiring hospital account managers), this possibility seems somewhat unlikely as well: the company does not currently have the funding necessary to develop the distribution network it will need to effectively commercialize Dsuvia, and would need to dilute significantly in order to raise the requisite amount of money. Partnering with a big pharma company allows Dsuvia to immediately be distributed through an established network, and additionally lends credible backing to a drug that is seeking to replace a drug, IV morphine, which has been the standard-of-care treatment for moderate-to-severe pain for quite some time. Given these facts, I think that ACRX will pursue a partnership for Dsuvia if it has not done so already - it seems to be the most prudent strategic move for the company. Ideally, CEO Vince Angotti and the rest of ACRX's management team will provide further guidance Monday morning.

Financial Information

At the end of Q3, ACRX had $63.6M in cash on its balance sheet, including the $20M raised by the July equity offering, and net cash use during Q3 2018 was $8.2M. Net loss in Q3 was $12.5M, compared to $13.0M last year; average quarterly burn rate in 2018 thus far has been $11.5M, compared to $13.9M in 2017. Most importantly, ACRX has now announced that intends to commercially launch Dsuvia in Q1 2019, just a couple short months away.

As I mentioned above, the company's current cash balance is not sufficient to fully commercialize Dsuvia, and the company will need to seek further financing via an equity offering if it decides to fully commercialize the drug alone. However, ACRX's cash balance at the moment does allow it a certain amount of runway in the event that the company seeks a buyout/partnership deal but does not close the deal until sometime in 2019 - that is, the company could potentially begin manufacturing and commercializing Dsuvia in 2019 while also negotiating an agreement with a larger pharma company. If ACRX has not yet secured any partnership arrangements, the strategy outlined above would give the company an advantageous position from which to negotiate with future partners.

Risks

After securing FDA approval for Dsuvia, regulatory risk for ACRX has essentially been eliminated. Now, the remaining risk is in the execution - potential investors in the company should be well aware of the difficulties inherent in commercializing an entirely novel drug. Without a partnership agreement, ACRX will likely have to dilute via a secondary offering, and may not generate significant revenue for quite some time.

Stock Outlook - Finally Ready For a Move Up?

After making a 15.66% gain on Friday, ACRX looks to be on the verge of breaking out and making significant gains going forward. Management has previously estimated that Dsuvia could generate as much as $1.1B in peak annual revenue; however, let's assume for the sake of conservatism that peak sales are just $550M, half of ACRX's projected figure. Though I have previously used a conservative 2x peak sales multiplier to arrive at rudimentary valuations for ACRX, I believe that a 3x multiplier is more appropriate at this point, given that ACRX is now a clinical-stage company. This multiplier yields a valuation of $1.65B, which would represent a share price of just over $27.

Obviously, ACRX does not quite yet merit a valuation of $1.65B - it would still need to successfully tackle the challenge of commercializing Dsuvia, and is likely some years off from attaining such a valuation if it decides not to find big pharma partners for Dsuvia. With that said, the fact that the company has one FDA-approved drug and two drugs approved in Europe in and of itself should be worth more than $291M, ACRX's market cap as of Friday's close. Once ACRX's management clears the air regarding future plans, I would expect the price to move upwards - I think the market is simply uncertain as to how the company plans to move forward with commercialization or potential partnerships. After a potential bump Monday morning, share price will likely stabilize somewhat before gradually trending upwards going forwards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.