PBF Energy Delivers A Nice Halloween Surprise To Its Investors

Merchant refiner PBF Energy (PBF) reported Q3 earnings on October 31 that nicely topped the analyst consensus estimates on both lines, prompting a rally in the company's recently-depressed shares (see figure). Share prices in the refining sector have broadly declined over the last month amid crude price volatility and concerns about declining gasoline margins as U.S. consumption plateaus. PBF Energy's earnings report showed that margin compression has indeed occurred at its refineries compared to Q3 2017 as fuel prices have climbed. Favorable crude price differentials caused the compression to be more modest than would have otherwise been expected given rising prices, however, enabling PBF Energy to top analyst expectations.

The Q3 earnings

PBF Energy reported Q3 revenue of $7.7 billion, beating the consensus by $630 million and surpassing its Q3 2017 revenue by 40%. The beat and increase were both driven by the presence of higher refined products prices; while output increased by a modest 5% YoY, the prices of gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel were all much higher in the latest quarter (see figure), reflecting a 45% gain to the price of WTI crude over the same period. The refining segment was responsible for the vast majority of the consolidated revenue increase. The company's refineries made a slight shift in production away from gasoline in favor of diesel fuel in response to the latter's price strength, but the higher production was spread evenly across most of its refineries.

Rising refined products prices are normally a headwind for refiners as consumers respond by reducing their fuel consumption and engaging in more comparison shopping and retailers pass the resulting lower margins to refiners. The latest quarter was no exception for PBF Energy and it recorded a sharp decline to its consolidated gross margin per barrel of throughput from $8.29 to $3.86. The YoY comparison appeared worse than it actually was due to a large favorable non-cash inventory adjustment that was recorded in Q3 2017 and a substantial expense resulting from the early retirement of railcars that was recorded in the latest quarter, however. The company's gross refining margin only declined by 9.5% YoY if these special items were excluded, suggesting that PBF Energy's operating conditions were better in Q3 2018 than as portrayed in the initial numbers.

EBITDA excluding special items fell from $401.1 million to $327.7 million YoY while diluted EPS excluding special items fell from $1.44 to $1.13 over the same period. The latter number was enough to beat the consensus by $0.10, however, while GAAP diluted EPS topped the consensus by a solid $0.45. Operating cash flow rose from $357 million to $412 million YoY on a favorable change to working capital in the latest quarter, and the company maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.30/share, resulting in a forward yield of 2.8% at the time of writing. PBF Energy's share price had experienced a substantial decline in October and, while it staged a modest recovery in response to the Q3 earnings report's release, the fact that its results came in better than expected means that its trailing valuations remain below their respective October peaks (see figure).

Outlook

The U.S. refining sector is currently experiencing a mix of unexpected headwinds and tailwinds that did not exist as recently as a month ago. October's predictions that crude prices would move towards $100/bbl in response to fresh sanctions on Iran and stable OPEC output have been forgotten as crude prices have declined by 10% on stronger-than-expected output and weakening demand. Usually this would be a bullish development for refiners inasmuch as falling crude prices have signaled at least a temporary bump to refining margins in the past. Diesel fuel prices have followed this pattern by rising relative to the price of WTI crude since the start of Q4 (see figure). On the other hand the price of gasoline, which comprises a share of PBF Energy's product slate that is more than 50% larger than diesel fuel's share, has contravened expectations by falling sharply relative to the price of crude. Gasoline inventories last month were around 7% higher than in the previous October and this glut is continuing to persist thanks to strong production by refiners in Q3 but slackening consumer demand.

The good news for PBF Energy and its investors is that it will be insulated from some of the worst effects of a sustained glut in the gasoline market by its wide coast-to-coast geographic refining footprint. While gasoline prices have fared poorly relative to that of WTI crude in all three of the major gasoline markets in which the company's refineries operate, only 19% of its consolidated Q3 production was located in California, where gasoline prices have been hit the hardest in recent weeks (see figure). That contrasts favorably with the East Coast, where 59% of its Q3 production occurred and gasoline prices have held up the best. The company's management mentioned during the Q3 earnings call that its East Coast refineries are also benefiting from access to cost-advantaged North American crudes (see second figure) that will allow them to remain profitable even as European refiners, which do not have the same benefit, go offline in response to low gasoline margins.

Finally, investors should also be aware that recent headlines regarding the timing of the International Maritime Organization [IMO] rules on sulfur emissions from the maritime shipping industry have had a bigger impact on refiner share prices than they have had on actual high-sulfur feedstock and low-sulfur marine fuel price differentials. The Trump administration has recently been pushing to have the January 1, 2020 roll-out of the new IMO rules delayed on the grounds that it will impose hefty costs on businesses and consumers. (The White House has likely been rattled by predictions that the rules could push the price of crude to $200/bbl in a presidential election year, something that would spell serious trouble for any incumbent's re-election prospects.) Many U.S. refiners, including PBF Energy, have the necessary capacity to benefit from increased demand for low-sulfur distillates, however, and their share prices responded negatively to the increased uncertainty regarding the timing of the rules. PBF Energy's earnings call also revealed that the impacted price differentials "remain robust and relatively unchanged", however. The company is moving forward with a planned $110 million restart of an idled coker unit at its Chalmette refinery that it expects to yield an annual EBITDA of $80 million after the IMO rules are implemented, suggesting that management and the markets see little indication that the IMO will comply with the White House's wishes.

The consensus analyst estimates for PBF Energy's earnings in FY 2018 and FY 2019 have remained mostly unchanged over the last 90 days in response to the increased uncertainty regarding the gasoline and low-sulfur maritime fuel markets. This decline has been outpaced by the fall in the company's share price over the same period (see figure), causing its forward valuations on both P/E and EV/EBITDA bases to be well below this year's respective highs. Additional volatility is possible, especially if gasoline prices continue to decline relative to crude prices. Such a situation would create an attractive long opportunity for investors given PBF Energy's comparative insulation from the aforementioned headwinds, however, especially if its share price fell below 7x (the valuation floor over the last two years) its estimated FY 2019 EPS of $5.21, or $36 at the time of writing.

