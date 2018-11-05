Enterprise Products Has A Growing Distribution That Should Accelerate In Time

Units of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) have spent much of the past two years stuck in a $25-$30 range, though investors have at least enjoyed a steadily increasing dividend. However while EPD units have been moving sideways, the MLP has been moving forward, taking actions to strengthen its balance sheet while growing capital-expenditures plans, which is slowing near-term distribution growth but enhancing its sustainability over time. At the same time, EPD continues to report strong operating results and is positioning itself to profit from pipeline shortages in the Permian Basin. With a distribution yield of 6.5%, EPD is a great holding for dividend oriented investors.

Last year, EPD announced a change in its distribution policy where management decided to slow the pace of distribution growth. Historically, MLPs have paid out most of their distributable cash flow (operating cash flow less maintenance cap-ex), and to fund growth cap-ex projects, they issued a combination of debt and equity. This approach works well when the stock price is relatively stable; however in 2015-2017, as many MLP stocks crashed amid the oil market downturn, it became extremely expensive to issue equity, making it difficult to grow in an accretive fashion. Now because EPD maintained a stronger balance sheet, didn’t pay out incentive distribution rights, and always retained some cash, they weathered the storm better than most.

Still learning from this experience and never wanting to be in a position where financial markets could stop expansion plans, EPD last year announced plans to slow its distribution growth this year below the pace of underlying DCF growth. This in turn increased its distribution coverage ratio and means EPD retains more cash. By doing this over time, EPD is lowering its equity issuance requirement and eventually may not need to issue any net equity to fund projects. In other words, it will self-fund expansion projects through retained cash flow.

This change in strategy is having a clear impact on financial results. In the third quarter, EPD generated a 1.7x coverage ratio. For the full year, its coverage ratio is 1.6x vs 1.2x last year. In 2018, I expect EPD to retain a bit over $2 billion in cash that is going to fund its growth projects. With a bit over $4 billion in growth cap-ex planned this year, EPD is nearly at the point where they can use retained cash rather than issued equity to fund growth projects (they also use about 50% debt funding for these projects, so $4 billion in growth cap-ex requires $2 billion of debt and $2 billion of retained cash or equity). In fact, EPD said on the earnings call, “Aside from the drip and employee purchase plans, we have not raised any equity in the past 15 months. Given our current business and cash flow outlook, we elected to reduce the discount under the dividend reinvestment plan to zero effective the distribution expected to be paid in February 2019.”

The fact next year that EPD is no longer providing an incentive to reinvest distributions is a sign management expects to need less and less incremental equity to fund growth projects. Given it’s $5.7 billion backlog of cap-ex growth projects with more on the way, EPD will need to run about 1.7-1.8x distribution coverage to completely eliminate itself of any equity market net issuance. With double-digit underlying cash flow growth, EPD will need to keep its distribution growth 3-5% for the next 12-20 months to increase its coverage ratio. From there, EPD can grow its distribution alongside the growth in underlying cash flow, keeping its coverage ratio stable, and continue to self-fund growth projects.

With one year of slower distribution growth behind us, we’re over one-third of the way through EPD’s journey to retain more cash to further enhance its financial flexibility. After this is done, EPD will be able to accelerate distribution growth to match its cash flow growth And it should be noted: it continues to have good long term growth prospects. Right now, the lack of pipeline capacity is the primary constraining factor on Permian Basin production. EPD has $5 billion of Permian growth projects under way, and even with other firms building their own projects, EPD expects there to be a lack of capacity within four years:

As such, EPD has projects that will start generating cash flow in 2019 and 2020 in the Permian, but it also can start planning additional projects that can fill a need and generate cash flow in the early 2020s to ensure the growth it is generating now can continue for the foreseeable future. And, EPD is generating substantial growth right now with daily system-wide volumes at 6.2 million barrels v 5.3 million barrels last year, which pushed EBITDA $580 million higher year on year in Q3 to $1.902 billion. It is because of this strong underlying growth that EPD has been able to so greatly increase its coverage ratio while maintaining modest distribution growth. Similarly, EPD’s leading presence on the Gulf Coast will allow it to build the pipelines, crackers, and terminals to serve rising US crude oil and LPG exports. These projects alongside growing Permian takeaway capacity will be the driving forced for EPD’s future growth.

Overall, EPD is a compelling investment opportunity for patient investors. It is well underway its financial transformation, retaining more cash to fund growth projects, which will enhance financial flexibility amid financial market volatility. Moreover, higher coverage of its distribution means EPD has a greater margin of safety to maintain the distribution should there be a downturn. EPD’s 6.5% yield offers good current income and may reflect relatively slow near term distribution growth. However as demonstrated in Q3, EPD is now retaining a significant amount of cash, and by this time next year, we will be on the verge of EPD being able to accelerate its distribution while still self-funding all growth projects, which could be a potential upside catalyst for the stock. As such, I would recommend building a position in EPD over time to enjoy strong current income with the potential for price appreciation as investors realize faster distribution growth is coming.

