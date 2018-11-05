Buffett And Buybacks

The world has changed and this buyback behavior reflects the new world order, something we investors need to take into consideration.

But, stock buybacks, in aggregate, are heading for a new historical record this year.

Warren Buffett has overseen his company, Berkshire Hathaway, buy back over $900 million of its own stock, something Mr. Buffett does not particularly like or like to do often.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. repurchased more than $900 million of its stock in the third quarter of 2018.

According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., stock buybacks from S&P 500 companies totaled around $120 billion in the third quarter of 2018. For the first half of the year “Companies purchases of their own shares hit new highs…”

The underlying justification for this is that, these days, there is “dearth of appealing investment options.”

If companies have lots and lots of cash on hand and there are very few investment opportunities around at the right price, the management’s of the companies should return the cash to their shareholders.

Even the tax cuts delivered by the Trump administration last December seem to have had the same impact on investment.

The majority of companies used the tax cuts, instead, to buy back their stock.

So, what is going on in the economy?

Well, maybe, this situation is a reflection of the “new” era of corporate behavior, an era in which companies either have lots and lots of cash on hand or have access to cash in much greater abundance than in the past.

I have been writing a lot recently, about the "new" Modern Corporation. The “new” Moderation Corporation is built around intangibles, especially around intellectual property, and, as a consequence tend to build up large cash balances because they operate in, or close to, a zero-marginal cost environment, where the scale of operations can become quite substantial.

A second characteristic of the “new” Modern Corporation is that it emphasizes quality financial engineering so as to use its cash flow in the best way possible.

Thus, a great deal of thought goes into the resources devoted to the company’s physical investment and to the company’s research and development. Furthermore, these “new” Modern Corporations tend to work in an environment determined by “time pacing,” that is the investments and innovations are made based upon a time schedule, not when they are considered “completed” because so much of what the “new” Modern Corporation does is never “completed.”

It is also the case that since these corporations have all the cash or access to cash they need, that a lot of their “cash on hand” can easily be available for stock buy backs as the financial engineering of the firm requires.

In other words, the “new” Modern Corporation takes away a lot of the need for the access to financial markets.

And, yet, financial markets are also evolving, producing greater and greater access to those companies that want to tap into market money.

Robin Wigglesworth writes in the Financial Times about “The bank-to-bond shift” that has taken place in the United States.

He writes, “In the 19809s, banks made almost half of all loans in the US but, today, only 18 percent of all US corporate debt is owed to banks.” Most corporate debt comes from “intangible” sources, not from brick and mortar sources.

The point Mr. Wigglesworth is making is that in this “new” world, central banking has to focus upon aggregate markets… stock and bond markets…and not banks, for the influencing the economy. Hence, we get rounds of quantitative easing, a process that “will necessarily become mainstream.”

But, quantitative easing causes markets to rise and fall, not individual stocks and bonds. Consequently, we can have a market overvalued… or undervalued… and this can have a very important role in determining investment strategies.

Over the past ten years, for example, more and more money has flowed into passive investment vehicles rather than into funds that specialize on “value investing.” In such an environment, it is hard to find “undervalued” stocks.

And this is where Mr. Buffett’s play comes into focus. With elevated markets, it becomes harder and harder to find those special situations that Mr. Buffett and his fund have feasted on over time.

An interesting sidelight to this is the move Mr. Buffett has made into the FinTech space.

“Berkshire is best known for investing in blue-chip companies like Coca-Cola Co. and owning steady businesses like utilities and insurance companies. The company generates the majority of its revenue in the U.S. Mr. Buffett, Berkshire’s chairman and CEO, has historically said technology investments are outside his area of expertise.”

But, “Mr. Buffett has spoken frankly about Berkshire’s need to find new places to invest its large pile of cash, which stood at $111 billion at midyear.”

Mr. Buffett has brought new talent into Berkshire and he has given them the go-ahead to move into areas never before considered. Again, this is evidence that Buffett and his colleagues are not finding sufficient opportunities in the areas Berkshire normally operates in.

And, maybe this is a takeaway we all need to listen to. Maybe the world is different now. Maybe, with the “new” Modern Corporation, we need to look at the financialization of the firm and the fact that corporate physical investment and research and development are carried out in a different way than before.

Maybe federal fiscal actions, like the Trump tax cut program of last December, don’t have the same effect that they did in the past.

Furthermore, as Mr. Wigglesworth suggest, the conduct of monetary policy in this world may be something different than it once was.

All the stock buyback activity might be telling us that we need to revise our view of how the world works… and of how we need to change government… and how we need to review our investment strategies and adapt them to the modern world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.