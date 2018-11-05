eBay: Not A Value Play Yet

GMV growth is the real issue here, where growth pulled back by a further two points to just +5% y/y relative to last quarter's +7% y/y.

Despite being at 35% below all-time highs and at a forward P/E of 13x, eBay is not yet a value play.

There's no doubt that eBay (EBAY) is now a struggling, has-been technology company. Auction-style e-commerce just isn't cutting it with consumers anymore, with most preferring the convenience and speed of Amazon.com (AMZN). The exodus from eBay has occurred not just on the buyer side, but from the seller side as well, where complaints of high fees have sparked defections to other e-commerce sites. In fact, eBay's loss of sellers is such a gaping problem for the company that it sued Amazon in October of using an internal messaging system to poach eBay's sellers.

eBay shares rose modestly after reporting Q3 results - primarily because revenue growth was better than feared. Earlier in October, eBay investors panicked when PayPal revealed on its earnings call that eBay volumes were "light" - recall that earlier this year, eBay announced it would be replacing PayPal gradually over the next few years with overseas rival Adyen.

EBAY data by YCharts

Even with PayPal shares trailing near 52-week lows, off 35% from highs and trading at a measly forward P/E of 13.0x, it's difficult to be bullish on this legacy technology company. The company is struggling to keep up with e-commerce rivals as it hobbles along with essentially flat user growth and GMV growth, and meanwhile, it isn't cutting expenses quickly enough to become a free cash flow play.

Steer clear of this stock - it's not likely to stop underperforming the market anytime soon.

Sluggish GMV growth a recurring issue

The biggest red flag against eBay is that, quarter after quarter, it has suffered through weak GMV growth. Recall that GMV is a measure of the total dollar volume of goods transacted on eBay's platform, and it's a metric widely used across the e-commerce space.

Here's a look at this quarter's GMV results:

Figure 1. eBay 3Q18 GMV Source: eBay investor relations

On a constant currency basis, total GMV of $22.7 billion slipped two points to just 5% y/y relative to last quarter's GMV growth rate of 7% y/y. While international growth remained steady, the U.S. saw a huge decline to just 3% y/y growth. The number of sold items, meanwhile, continued its flat y/y growth rate from last quarter.

One bright spot in the quarter is that StubHub GMV saw a slight acceleration, after suffering from a weak Q2. The company attributed the outperformance to strength in concerts.

Figure 2. StubHub GMV Source: eBay investor relations

Still, StubHub is only a small ~5% piece of eBay's total GMV, and the acceleration here wasn't enough to counteract the steep declines in eBay's flagship marketplace sales.

Revenue slowdown follows GMV deceleration, blamed on strong U.S. dollar

Let's dive further into eBay's full third-quarter results:

Figure 3. eBay 3Q18 results Source: eBay investor relations

Total revenues grew 6% y/y to $2.65 billion, exactly in-line with Wall Street's estimates. Of course, sentiment for eBay had been poor in the weeks leading up to the earnings release, as PayPal's "light" commentary had sparked fears of much worse results. Still, it's difficult to deny that eBay is in constant deceleration mode. Last quarter, eBay had grown revenues at 9% y/y. Over the next year or two, it wouldn't be surprising to see this company in negative y/y territory.

eBay's revenue growth, of course, closely tracks its GMV growth. eBay's CFO Scott Schenkel blamed the sequential deceleration on a strong U.S. dollar, hurting shipments to international buyers. Per Schenkel's comments on the earnings call:

Our Marketplaces platform grew GMV by 5% in Q3, a 2-point deceleration versus the prior quarter. U.S. GMV grew 2%, decelerating 4 points quarter-over-quarter. While we anticipated some export headwinds coming into the quarter based on U.S. dollar strength, our product and marketing efforts did not scale to the extent we expected to offset this pressure. Underlying these GMV dynamics, volume brought by U.S. buyers or GMB grew 5% in Q3, a 1 point deceleration versus Q2. And while not to our aspirations, it decelerated more modestly than GMV. International GMV was stable at 7%, with the full quarter from our Japan acquisition offsetting modest deceleration in the UK and other small markets. Total Marketplace revenue was $2.1 billion, up 5% year-over-year."

eBay's failure to raise its growth rate from single-digit territory is a reflection of the tremendous challenges the company faces as an older brand that is losing its luster with buyers and sellers alike. In my view, it's a huge risk to invest in eBay just as its faint hold on the e-commerce landscape is fading.

Marketing investments cut into margins

Perhaps equally concerning as eBay's revenue and GMV deceleration, however, is erosion in the company's operating margins. eBay is no longer a growth company - it's a legacy technology firm that is fighting to retain market share, and as such, the bullish value thesis relies on the company's ability to produce a strong bottom line.

Unfortunately this quarter, eBay saw a huge 200bps contraction in pro forma operating margins, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 3. eBay operating margins Source: eBay investor relations

The biggest driver of this margin contraction was a bump in sales and marketing expenses, which jumped 18% y/y and consumed 32.2% of revenues, versus just 28.9% in the year-ago quarter. Of course, advertising investments are long-term moves whose ROI cannot easily be judged in a single quarter, but it's worth noting that when 18% y/y marketing expense growth results in just 6% y/y top line growth, a loss of advertising efficiency is implied.

This margin erosion also trickled through into cash flow, where free cash flow all throughout 2018 has lagged far behind results in 2017:

Figure 4. eBay FCF Source: eBay investor relations

As of the end of the third quarter, eBay is still shouldering a debt balance of about $9 billion, which is only just covered by a cash balance of roughly equal size. Over the trailing twelve months, eBay has generated just $1.7 billion in free cash flow (and the recent trend is weakening), so relative to its FCF, eBay's ~5x leverage ratio is somewhat alarming. Having a levered balance sheet in a time of revenue slowdown and margin contraction only heightens the risk of investing in eBay.

Key takeaways

eBay's third-quarter results show a company that is no closer to reinventing itself and asserting its place in the e-commerce landscape. Revenues and GMV continued a recent trend of alarming deceleration, while margins and free cash flow are compressed due to heightened marketing spend that may not yield fruitful results.

Despite a seemingly cheap valuation at a forward P/E of 13.0x, eBay is hardly a value stock. There are few upside catalysts remaining for eBay, and it's difficult to see how the company's investments in new Payments and Advertising initiatives can counteract the continual deterioration of its flagship Marketplace platform. Investors are better off looking elsewhere for deals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.