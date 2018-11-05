Changyou.com's (CYOU) CEO Dewen Chen on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2018 6:30 AM ET

Yujia Zhao – Investor Relations Head

Dewen Chen – Chief Executive Officer

Qing Wei – Chief Games Development Officer

Yaobin Wang – Chief Financial Officer

Eddie Leung – Merrill Lynch

Alex Xie – Credit Suisse

Sean Alexander – Arete

Yujia Zhao

On the call today are Mr. Dewen Chen, CEO; Mr. Xiaojian Hong, COO; Mr. Yaobin Wang, CFO; and Mr. Wei Qing, Chief Games Development Officer. For today's agenda, management will discuss highlights for the third quarter of 2018. This will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company's beliefs and expectations are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. For more information about the potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on form 20-F.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Dewen Chen.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Thanks, Yujia.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

I’m pleased to report that total revenue for the third quarter was $118 million, mainly as a result of the solid performance of online games, which contributed revenue of $96 million. Both numbers came in ahead of our expectations. For cinema advertising, we saw a significant rebound in revenue during the quarter, following our strategy adjustment related to the acquisition and sale of advertising resources that depressed our performance last quarter. Excluding the one-off item, recognition of a tax benefit, non-GAAP net income would have been $31 million, which still exceeded our guidance.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

For PC games, revenue for the third quarter rose slightly quarter-over-quarter as a result of the solid performance of TLBB PC. The performance of TLBB PC once again exceeded our expectations because of the positive effect of continuous improvements that we made to the in- game environment and the launch of a new promotional event in the summer expansion pack that were well received by users.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Going forward, by leveraging our rich experience in PC game design and operation, we will continue to concentrate our efforts on serving the needs of our users, increasing user engagement and maximizing the longevity of our legacy PC games, such as TLBB. In the fourth quarter, we will launch a new expansion pack and introduce a variety of holiday events to ensure both user engagement and retention. Overall, we expect TLBB PC revenue for the fourth quarter to decline slightly on a quarter-over-quarter basis because of the National Day holiday coming up.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

For mobile games, we were able to stabilize the pace of decline of Legacy TLBB Mobile’s revenue in the third quarter. This was mainly due to the introduction of new gameplay and effective operational efforts. Wei Qing, our Chief Games Development Officer, will give you an update later on our latest progress with this game.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

For TLBB 3D, revenue declined by 4% quarter-over-quarter. The game has now been operational for four years. We will keep maintaining the game and experiment with creative R&D ideas that we believe could be implemented in other games.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

For game development, we will continue to introduce new and creative gameplay to older games to make up for their weakness in areas such as graphics in order to meet the ever-changing taste of users and maximize the longevity of our older games. For new games, we will remain focused on producing top-quality games, and MMORPG will be the specific area that we will concentrate on. Meanwhile, we are exploring the development of advanced casual games and SLG games. We will continuously seek to make breakthroughs in important areas such as graphics and gameplay as we look to roll out new blockbusters and adapt to the continuous changing gaming market.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

With that, let me turn the call over to Mr. Wei Qing, our Chief Games Development Officer, will give you an update later on our latest progress of Legacy TLBB Mobile.

Qing Wei

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

During the quarter, we launched the new expansion pack for Legacy TLBB Mobile by introducing a simulated home system, a new clan and holiday events, such as an event for the Qixi Festival. We effectively increased our user engagement.

Qing Wei

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

In the fourth quarter, we are looking forward to introducing another new plan, one that our users have been requesting. We also plan to launch new gameplay and events during the Christmas and the New Year holidays and keep optimizing the game based on user feedback. Going forward, we will, of course, continue to improve our game content. We will also be prudent with our use of promotional events as we look to balance revenue levels and the need to ensure that all users remain engaged over the long term.

Qing Wei

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Now, let me turn the call over to our CFO, Mr. Yaobin Wang, to discuss the financial highlights.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Thank you, Wei Qing.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Now, let me walk you through our financial highlights for the third quarter.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Total revenue was $118 million, a decrease of 29% year-over-year and an increase of 5% quarter-over-quarter, exceeding our guidance.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Online game revenue was $96 million, a decrease of 28% year-over-year and an increase of 2% quarter-over-quarter, exceeding our guidance. The year-over-year decrease was due to the natural decline in revenue of our older games, including Legacy TLBB Mobile.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Our advertising revenue was $5 million, a decrease of 20% year-over-year and 12% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to fewer PC and mobile games being marketed on the 17173 website. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to the fewer mobile games being marketed on the 17173 website.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Cinema advertising revenue was $16 million, a decrease of 34% year-over-year and an increase of 36% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease reflected the impact of a strategy adjustment in the second quarter of 2018 related to the acquisition and sale of advertising resources. The quarter-over-quarter increase reflected a recovery in revenue following the strategy adjustment.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Now, let me provide some more details about our other financials. From now on, most of the figures discussed will be on a non-GAAP basis. As a reminder, you can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures in our published earnings release.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Gross margin was 67%, compared with 73% in the third quarter of 2017 and 66% in the second quarter of 2018.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Gross margin of online games business was 84% compared with 87% in the third quarter of 2017 and 85% in the second quarter of 2018.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Operating profit was $28 million compared with an operating loss of $28 million in the third quarter of 2017 and an operating profit of $21 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited was $54 million , compared with a net loss of $5 million in the third quarter of 2017 and net income of $28 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Fully diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS was $1.01, compared with a net loss of $0.09 million in the third quarter of 2017 and net income of $0.52 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

During the past quarter, the company recognized a tax benefit for preferential enterprise income tax rates of some of the company’s subsidiary upon the receipt of 2017 Key National Software Enterprise status or 2017 Software Enterprise status. If the impact of the tax benefit was deducted from the 2018 third quarter results, the net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited would have been $31 million.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Next, moving on to the balance sheet and cash flow statement.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

As of September 28, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash totaling $625 million compared with $978 million as of December 31, 2017.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

For the third quarter, we had net operating cash inflow of $65 million.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Finally, for the fourth quarter 2018 guidance, we expect…

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Total revenue to be between $110 million and $120 million. This implies a sequential decrease of 7% to sequential increase of 2%.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Moving to the revenue. Online game revenues to be between $85 million and $95 million. This implies a sequential decrease of 11% to 1%.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited to be between $23 million and $28 million.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Non-GAAP fully diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS to be between $0.43 and $0.52.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Share-based compensation expense to be around $1 million, assuming no new grants of share-based awards.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

To our guidance, we have adopted a presumed exchange rate of CNY 7 to $1 as compared with the actual exchange rate of about CNY 6.8 to $1 for the third quarter 2018.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Like last quarter, we won’t take questions regarding the going-private proposal in the Q&A session of this call.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you. Operator, we would now like to open the call to questions.

Eddie Leung

Good evening. Thank you for taking my questions. I’m wondering if you have any update on the game approval process. And then related to that, could you give us an update on the number of mobile games in the pipeline that you have already obtained, the ISBN number? And then finally, just a housekeeping question. I’m wondering why the other income went up a little bit this quarter sequentially, so was that related? Thank you.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

We don’t have any update on the approval issues. And now currently, we have around 20 mobile games in pipeline, and we think that we have two to three games that have obtained the license.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

The change on other income was mainly due to a government subsidy in the quarter. It’s different from the tax refund.

Eddie Leung

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Thank you, Eddie.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Alex Xie of Credit Suisse. Please ask your question.

Alex Xie

Good evening, management. Thank you for taking my question. So also, my first question is how much of our games revenue is from mobile, how much is from PC? And my second question is about the tax refund. I would like to ask, how should we predict out the effective tax rates going forward if it’s a one-off? Or should we predict, say, 15% tax refund from now on? And my third question is about cinema advertising business. I can see that the cinema advertising business have quite significant rebound and – both in terms of revenue and the GP margin. And how should we think about the outlook of this business? Thank you.

Yujia Zhao

Thank you, Alex.[Foreign Language]

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Okay. For the first question, the answer to that, in terms of gaming revenue, the mobile games account for 36% and PC games revenue accounts for 64%. But because of we recognize net revenue from our mobile game, like Legacy TLBB Mobile licensed by Tencent. So in terms of gaming growth billing, mobile games account for 58% of total gaming growth billing and the PC games account for 42%.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

This year, for the third quarter, if I exclude the tax refund, and also in the fourth quarter, we have a withdrawing tax payment, we suggest you to use 25% to 30% normal effective tax rate. And it’s difficult – sort of difficult to forecast the ETR in the next – for the next year, because it depends on different factors. So we suggest you use the normal ETR. And next year, if we get the approval from local tax bureau, we will disclose that in our next year’s earnings releases.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

[Foreign Language]

The most important factors for the cinema advertising business will be screen resources purchasing and the sales strategy. So last quarter, we adjusted the strategy, so we have seen significant rebound from the business. In the future, we believe the revenue will be recovering gradually.

Alex Xie

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Thank you, Alex.

Yujia Zhao

Once again, I would like to thank you for joining today’s call – Annie, are there any new questions coming up? Will you please check again?

Yes, we have one from Sean Alexander of Arete. Please ask your question.

Sean Alexander

Hello. Thank you for taking my question. Apologies for interrupting your closing comments. You mentioned three games have been approved for release and 17 more in the pipeline, can you tell us a little bit more about these three games and when they were approved?

Yujia Zhao

[Foreign Language]

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Yes, it’s the end of last year and the beginning of this year, because after March this year, there were not any new license issued.

Sean Alexander

Okay. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Yujia Zhao

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] No questions as of this time. Please, continue.

Yujia Zhao

Okay. Since there are not any further questions, once again, I would like to thank you for joining today's call. If you have any follow-up questions, please don't hesitate to contact us. Thank you.

