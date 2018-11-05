October Provides A Crisis-Era Echo

This is a very different market environment than the Great Recession, but following years of strong returns for both stocks and bonds perhaps coincident negative returns should be less unique.

We saw something in October 2018 returns that we have not seen since the depth of the financial crisis. Post-crisis, we have seen worse monthly returns for the equity market. The S&P 500 (SPY) as a market benchmark proxy was down further in September 2011 (-7.2%) and in May 2010 (-8.0%). Both of those months, however, featured positive returns for the broad fixed income benchmark, as proxied by the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG). We have not seen a stock market sell-off this large accompanied by a bond sell-off since the depths of the market downturn in January/February 2009.

There have been twelve months since stocks bottomed in March 2009 that have featured negative returns for the S&P 500 and the Agg. Just 12 months out of 115 months have seen investor losses in both the broad domestic equity and fixed income markets. None of those losses have surpassed the level of October's stock market drawdown.

In January 2009, the S&P 500 fell 8.4% and the Agg produced a total return of -0.9%. This is a very different market environment. In January 2009, the U.S. economy had already technically been in recession for over a year. Unemployment was mounting. The government was pouring capital into the battered banking system. Initial plans for quantitative easing were being discussed. In October 2018, GDP growth remains robust and unemployment is recorded at generational lows. The financial system is in much sounder shape given macroprudential regulation and sharply increased capital buffers. Fed asset purchases have been wound down (though the balance sheet remains inflated).

Using the full dataset for the Agg, dating back to February 1976, there have been only six months with stock and bond returns that were both worse than the returns we have seen in October 2018. That is a period covering 513 monthly observations. Three of those months occurred at the peak of the market stress in the Great Recession. The next most recent month occurred at the outset of the 1990-91 recession. October 1978 and September 1986 were notable stock market corrections for their time, and both were more mid-to-late cycle periods that had featured strong equity returns over previous years.

October 2018 was unique. Coincident sell-offs in stock and bond markets of that size are rare. We have not seen returns this negative in both stock and bond markets since the depths of the Great Recession. The current market environment is very different. After years of artificially suppressed interest rates from quantitative easing and monetary policy-influenced equity multiple expansion, it is reasonable to expect low or negative returns for both stocks and bonds. Since the financial crisis, we have seen positive total returns for both the S&P 500 and Agg in every year except 2013. In that year, the "taper tantrum" - the expectation that the Fed could begin to curtail its asset purchases - depressed fixed income returns while the S&P 500 soared 32%. After nearly a decade of strong returns, and with monetary policy tightening, we should expect to see lower stock and bond returns prospectively as the business cycle matures. October 2018 was a rare month in financial markets, but coincident negative monthly returns for both stocks and bonds could become less rare in coming years.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.