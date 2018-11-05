Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy

Is Now The Time To Scoop Up China Stocks? (Podcast)

About: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Summary

Jeff Miller’s current “Weighing the Week” article estimates that progress on the Chinese trade issue, were it to actually occur, could generate a 4-5% move in a single day. David Goldman, another SA contributor and astute Asia analyst, believes that progress will occur and suggests that (FXI) would proxy such a development. Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, whose ETF proxies this dispute, said on Thursday that his recent visit to China persuades him that a full-fledged trade war is on the way. So which is it – do we scoop up FXI today to collect a 15% gain as payment for astutely predicting a November surprise, do we short the ETF or what? In this brief podcast (4:10), I suggest that the reality of America’s and China’s current roles in the global economy and one key piece of market data do not imply a lucrative China play right now.

