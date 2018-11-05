Is Now The Time To Scoop Up China Stocks? (Podcast)

Jeff Miller estimates that firm progress on the Chinese trade issue, were it to actually occur, could generate a 4-5% move in a single day.

David Goldman, an astute Asia analyst, believes that progress will occur and suggests that FXI would proxy such a development.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink takes the opposite side of this question, foreseeing all-out trade war.

So which is it – do we scoop up FXI today to collect a 15% gain as payment for astutely predicting a November surprise, do we short the ETF or what?