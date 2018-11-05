Is Now The Time To Scoop Up China Stocks? (Podcast)

Jeff Miller’s current “Weighing the Week” article estimates that progress on the Chinese trade issue, were it to actually occur, could generate a 4-5% move in a single day. David Goldman, another SA contributor and astute Asia analyst, believes that progress will occur and suggests that (FXI) would proxy such a development. Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, whose ETF proxies this dispute, said on Thursday that his recent visit to China persuades him that a full-fledged trade war is on the way. So which is it – do we scoop up FXI today to collect a 15% gain as payment for astutely predicting a November surprise, do we short the ETF or what? In this brief podcast (4:10), I suggest that the reality of America’s and China’s current roles in the global economy and one key piece of market data do not imply a lucrative China play right now.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.