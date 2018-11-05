Headlines Drive Market Volatility - October 2018 Market Commentary

If investors are concerned about headlines, at least they are being better compensated for taking on ‘headline’ risk via lower equity valuations and higher interest rates.

With 3rd quarter results being reported, the S&P 500 is on track to have its best year-over-year earnings growth (projected at 20.5%) since 2011; however, estimates for 2019 have been revised downward, but earnings are still expected to grow 10%.

Credit markets also sold alongside equities while fixed income suffered from higher interest rates as the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose as high as 3.22% before settling down into the 3.05-3.15%.

The risk-off sentiment was clearly evident in sector and factor performance as investors moved towards defensive, lower volatility segments of the U.S. market.

Headlines Drive Negative Market Performance

Has the U.S. growth story reverted to a pure rear-view perspective as investors focus more on negative headlines?

Efficient market theorists believe well-functioning markets process all publicly-known information, so October’s negative performance for risky assets (equities, commodities, corporate credit) indicates that something seems to have changed with respect to the U.S./China growth story that has largely propelled this near-10-year equity market advance.

No matter that S&P 500 EPS (earnings-per-share) has experienced one of its best year-over-year growth rates (based on 3Q releases through 10/26/2018) since 2011, the stock market largely works as a discount mechanism for events most likely to occur in the future, and that future outlook has dimmed based on the volatility witnessed in October that saw the S&P 500 down 10% at one point, before recovering to end -6.8% for the month. Indeed, the earnings growth trajectory heading into 2019 (10% growth projected) is expected to drop from its torrid 2018 pace (20.5% growth projected), but the S&P 500 is trading at 15.5x expected earnings, down from its beginning year peak of around 18x.

So, what has changed at the margin that would prompt investors to ignore the rosy U.S. economic picture characterized by high consumer confidence, record low employment, and rising wage growth? Well, the fear of the U.S. Federal Reserve overshooting on raising interest rates for one (we highlighted that risk in our October blog article, “Powell Strangles the Markets.”).

Another concern is that the world’s second largest economy, China, is experiencing a significant slowdown due to a combination of deleveraging, regulatory actions favoring state-owned enterprises over the private sector, and the prospects of higher U.S. trade tariffs and the diminished prospects that this trade dispute will be resolved in the near term. Despite reports that China has pulled back on borrowing and investment (the opposite has actually happened), China faces dim prospects in 2019 due to higher cost pressures, elevated inventories, and poorer credit metrics (i.e., spike in late interest payments).

Financial conditions for Corporate America are also tightening, which may be an early signal of a broader economic slowdown. Corporate credit spreads widened (Figure 1) in sympathy with the global equity sell-off, but also over some negative headlines such as Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) filing for bankruptcy and the credit rating downgrade of General Electric (NYSE:GE) that has effectively shut GE out of the commercial paper market.

Figure 1 – Widening Corporate Credit Spreads Indicate Waning Lender Risk Appetite

In addition to the broader sell-off, the internal dynamics of the U.S. market were terrible, with market implied volatility (VIX) and put/call ratios hitting extreme levels as well as about 1/3 of the S&P 500 trading at 6-month lows and ~20% trading at 1-year lows before recovering from these levels with the month-end rally. These poor internals can be summed up by how badly U.S. small caps performed relative to U.S. large caps (Figure 2) as well as relative to emerging markets.

Figure 2 – Although Value Outperformed Growth, Small Caps Underperformed Large Caps

The risk-off sentiment was clearly evident in sector (Figure 3) and factor (Figure 4) performance as investors moved towards defensive, lower volatility segments of the U.S. market.

Figure 3 – Defensive/Yield-Sensitive Sectors Outperform Cyclicals

Figure 4 – Minimum Volatility and High Dividend Factors Outperform Momentum and Quality

As has been the story for much of this year (as well as the last 10 years), the U.S. outperformed all other major regions (Figure 5) while emerging markets and the Asia-Pacific were the worst performers, as the latter has greater economic exposure to China versus the rest of the world. China and the Asia/Pac region represent the ‘beta’ trade for equity market risk-taking. If trade tensions were to thaw, then this region will likely benefit the most in a ‘risk-on’ recovery.

Figure 5 – U.S. Outperforms All Major Regions While EM and Asia-Pac Lag

Market Headlines Will Dominate Day-to-Day Volatility Until More Clarity Emerges on the Global Growth Outlook and Trade Policy Disputes

Yes, this header seems banal and somewhat contrived to help explain the present market environment, but investors are no longer paying attention to the positive macroeconomic backdrop that has benefited U.S. equities over the past year. There is little doubt that global manufacturing sentiment has slowed down (Figure 6), whether due to China or a trade war rhetoric.

Figure 6 – Global Purchasing Manufacturing Sentiment Has Declined Throughout 2018

The prospect of more trade tariffs (and perhaps general political uncertainty) as well as tighter financial conditions brought on by higher interest rates and credit spreads seem to be driving a pullback in appetite for future capital spending (Figure 7).

Figure 7 – Diminished Outlook for Future Capital Spending Plans, Partly Due to Tighter Financial Conditions and Prospects for More Trade Tariffs

Yet, many companies are also reporting robust end demand that has enabled them to pass on much of the higher costs associated with a tighter labor market and import tariffs; some are even able to raise prices in order to expand margins. So far, reported inflation (core PCE) has hovered around 2% and expected inflation (Figure 8) has been anchored in the low 2% range, just above the Fed’s long-term target, while the U.S. Treasury curve remains stubbornly flat. The Fed remains in a tight spot as it does not want to risk overshooting on interest rates for fear of pushing the economy into recession, but also wants to remain ahead of the inflationary curve, where pressures seem anecdotal at this point until they make their way into the headline releases.

Figure 8: Inflation Expectations Are Elevated but Have Not Taken Off

The near-term macro outlook for the U.S. still looks robust even with the rest of the world showing signs of a slowdown. And if you’re not a Keynesian, then the outlook is even rosier if you believe the economy is growing faster than its potential rate (a.k.a. Okun’s Law h/t Brian Wesbury at First Trust) due to a combination of higher productivity stemming from lower taxes and regulatory relief.

Investors are looking for positive headlines to shift the focus back onto the positive macro backdrop for the U.S. economy, and they may get it from a tweet or a positive earnings release from a key bellwether company. Regardless of the near-term outlook, global equity markets are much more attractively priced if one assumes the world doesn’t fall into an earnings recession (Figure 9).

Figure 9 – Global Equity Market Valuations More Attractive Following October Sell-Off

If investors are concerned about headlines, at least they are being better compensated for taking on ‘headline’ risk via lower equity valuations and higher interest rates. It is still unclear whether the U.S. and China will resolve the trade dispute nor is it discernable whether the Fed will raise interest rates more than what is being priced into Fed Funds futures. As Yogi Berra once said, “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.” Following a month like October, it can also be challenging to commit to a long-term time horizon, but that is why equity investors are compensated with risk premiums – the premiums reflect the near-term uncertainty driven by the daily headlines.

