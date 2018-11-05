Worst Performing S&P 600 Stocks In October

Depending on whether you use the S&P 600 (IJR) or the Russell 2000 (IWM) as your small-cap benchmark, October 2018's returns were either the worst since February 2009 or the worst since September 2011. Long-time readers know I prefer the S&P 600 as my small-cap benchmark given its long-term outperformance versus the more popularly referenced Russell 2000. This was the worst monthly return for the S&P 600 in 116 months. This article depicts the worst performing decile of that index, the sixty stocks with the worst returns in October and discusses where investors may look for opportunities.

The worst performing decile of the S&P 600 Small Cap Index produced a -30% average return in October. These stocks had been meaningfully outperforming the broad market into this sell-off. As I denoted in the Performance of Factor Tilts: October 2018, size had underperformed the past two months after scintillating returns early in the year. The stocks on this list saw their annual return cut to -13.4% after October's -30.1% return.

From an industry perspective, energy was over-represented on the laggards list as compared to its index weight. Like we saw in my accompanying article on the S&P 500 laggards, no laggards were seen in the consumer staples, utilities, or real estate sectors.

On a relative basis, it paid to own lower volatility stocks in small cap space in October, a strategy that I have extolled historically. There was not much room to hide in small cap space; however, as returns were consistently negative across the universe. In the accompanying article on the best performing small-cap stocks, the bottom of the best performing decile eked out sub-1% positive returns.

High beta small cap stocks - a strategy I have excoriated in a previous article entitled a "Trade That Never Wins", produced a -14.6% total return in October and included many of the companies on this list. Given the recent sell-off in small-cap space, investors looking for opportunities in the space should consider low volatility small caps (XSLV) or small cap value (VBR) - two strategies that I have shown have generated long-run outperformance and higher risk-adjusted returns.

