AIG's Earnings Were A Mixed Bag

As expected given the catastrophe loss pre-announcement, the American International Group (AIG) had a poor quarter with an adjusted loss of $.34 vs expectations for a $0.06 profit. As I’ve written previously, AIG faces a credibility crisis, given the seemingly endless disappointments on the quality of underwriting at its property casualty unit. In fact despite the weakness, AIG shares actually rallied about 5%, perhaps as investors breathed a sigh of relief that management didn’t hand out more bad news on the earnings call. Management’s credibility remains impaired in my view, and the onus is on them to deliver on what they are guiding; importantly, we have clear benchmarks to judge in coming quarters. That said, apart from the catastrophe losses, this quarter was very much a mixed bag. While valuation should support the stock at $40, upside likely remains limited given the issues facing the company.

Unsurprisingly, the company essentially suffered $2.5 billion of catastrophe losses, which drove the loss at the property casualty unit. In addition to the US hurricane season, Japan was a driver of these as well as higher than anticipated expenses due to the California wildfires and mudslides. AIG will be re-evaluating the company’s approach to Japan and potential reinsurance options to minimize the potential severity of losses. Eliminating tail risk more broadly was a major theme of the guidance as AIG will explore reinsurance and any other options to limit potential losses in future years. Of course, buying protection will cost money, so this strategy will cap potential profits but should help avoid losses like those experienced in Q3. That said given that shareholders would see significant improvement if the underwriting could even breakeven let alone turn a profit, this is probably a sound near term strategy. In time, if the company can actually show better underwriting results, there may be more appetite to spend less on reinsurance.

In the current quarter, ex acquisitions, net premiums written were down 2%, which suggests underwriting standards have been tightened. Admittedly, we really are not seeing results from this. In fact, the current accident year combined ratio is 99.4%, which is not great. In fact, a year ago, AIG reported a 99% ratio (the lower the number the higher the profitability). In other words, new policies that presumably reflect better underwriting standards are not generating particularly strong profitability.

Nonetheless, on the earnings call, management said they continue to expect to generate an underwriting profit “as we exit 2018.” CEO Brian Duperrault clarified this further to explicitly say, “we expect the first quarter to be an underwriting profit.” Aside from better underwriting, AIG is also cutting costs aggressively to improve profits; in Q3, operating expenses at the property casualty unit were down 5%. At the least, these cuts are more tangible than yet to be realized underwriting improvements. Investors need to carefully assess management’s performance versus this target. If they don’t show a profit in Q1, a seasonally good quarter for underwriting, after reiterating a promise to do so, we have to seriously question their competence or whether AIG can be turned around. AIG expects to build on Q1 to generate a full year underwriting profit in 2019, albeit “not a great one.” A failure to meet the Q1 benchmark would throw into question this full year guidance.

A major driver of the stock’s post-earnings rally may be that the new Chief Actuary has reviewed 75% of the book and only added $170 million to reserves, which was less than feared. Better underwriting can only impact the profitability of future policies, so the fact a new set of eyes did not find major new issues with the existing policies is a positive. Based on a first look, he doesn’t expect the last 25% to have material issues that would force more reserves, but we will receive more definitive details in Q4.

Turning away from the problems at PC, Life & Retirement remains strong with an ROE of 11.2%, including a $98 million charge to adjust higher loss assumptions. The unit generated $811 million in pre-tax income. While this was a bit lower than the $900 million run-rate, there is decent quarter to quarter volatility given market and mortality swings. These results were generally in keeping with the strong performance from the unit in recent years. Notably, net individual retirement premiums and deposits were up 40%, thanks to strength in annuities. Given the rollback of the “fiduciary rule,” it is easier for insurance companies to market and sell annuities, which should continue to be a tailwind in coming quarters. Overall, premiums and deposits were stable at $6.8 billion.

During the quarter, the company repurchased $350 million in stock, leaving $1.3 billion in the authorization. Q3 buybacks were at $53 on average, so management said the current share price is “compelling.” That said, I would not expect a material increase in buybacks. While the holding company has $4.5 billion of liquidity, above the $3-4 billion target, the current management seems to be less enthused than past management to repurchase shares, even thought it would be accretive given book value is $66.23 and $55.58 excluding its deferred tax asset and AOCI. There may be a tick-up in repurchase but nothing too material.

Overall, we received confirmation that the property casualty business is struggling while Life is performing well. I was disappointed to see the Q3 current accident year combined ratio rise, which suggests underwriting standards have yet to drive better bottom line results. That said, it was comforting to see management call for a profit in Q1 and reiterate the medium-term target (2020) for a core ROE of 9%. In the low $40s, I would continue to hold AIG, thanks to strength in Life, but the turnaround at PC remains very much in doubt. As such, shares will likely struggle to get past $50, and if they do, I would likely be a seller.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.