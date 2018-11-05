Facebook Showing Upside Potential, Despite My Concerns With Its Guidance

Q3 Results and Outlook

Source: Facebook Investor Center

Facebook (FB) reported third-quarter results on 10/30/2018 to a mixed response. Revenues came in a bit light at $ 13.727 billion, but diluted EPS beat street expectations coming in at $ 1.76. Initial price action was mixed to negative in the hour following the report leading up the conference call, with some praising the firm's ability to increase profitability and attributing the revenue miss as a marginal error. Others were troubled by the miss on what were already disappointingly low expectations and were concerned that the potential lower than expected capex could simply be an anomaly.

At the time of writing, market sentiment appears to lend credence to the prior party as the stock has rallied a modest 3.8% since its 10/30 close going into earnings. CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, made comments early in the conference call that concerned investors. Subjects included speaking of continued revenue deceleration, higher than expected needs for investments, and a long-term shift to video-based ad content that would not be as profitable as its timeline-based equal, but are more conducive to a positive user experience. This commentary led the stock to reach year-to-date lows of 136 per share but comments from CFO, David Wehner, confirming he expects a continuation of reduced capex caused a reversal leading to the security's subsequent performance. The data given leaves me with concerns the ambiguous guidance of "upper single-digit" declines in revenue growth, may once again not be conservative enough.

Geographic Revenue and MAU's

Source: FB Q3 Investor Presentation

One of the most important metrics to media service-based businesses is monthly active users of (MAUs). This measure filters out inactive users who are not actively engaging with the service and are thus unable to be served story or timeline based ad-impressions, which are the primary driver for Facebook's bottom line. Dividing this data by region allows a more informative view of the company's reach, user demographics, and areas for expansion. Geographic based revenue figures allow further insights to be drawn on the drivers of total revenue growth, as well as the effective monetization of geographic MAUs and their relative values.

Above are two figures taken from Facebook's (FB) recent investor presentation detailing geographic revenue and MAUs, respectively. It is of note that while the US made up approximately 10% of total MAUs in Q3 '18, vs. approximately 13% in Q1 '16, the region has maintained a representation of roughly 50% of the firm's total revenue. A large driver of this growth has been Facebook's ability to better monetize their users in their most valuable regions. Additionally, it should be noted that second to the US, Europe has continued to be a strong driver of revenue growth. With growing concerns over congressional regulation over the sale of user data, it should comfort investors to see that even stringent laws overseas have not hampered the firm's ability to monetize.

The firm's $ 13.727 billion revenue represents a 33% increase from the corresponding quarter FY '17. While the news of y/y revenue growth dropping from the 40s by upper single digits was troubling, it is still an impressive feat and coupled with increasing profitability, the street has responded well thus far. However, as stated previously it is my concern this guidance could again prove to be too optimistic, as my modeled geographic segment performance informs a larger drop.

Source: Contributor research

My forecasts (visualized in the chart above) were made using linear regression to model the future revenue performance of each geographic reporting segment. This method of analysis uses historical results to inform future performance by identifying a central moving average of historical results. From here using simple division and quarter specific averages, we are able to extract the seasonal component and a "deseasonalized" result- which informs a line of central tendency. Finally regressing this deseasonalized number provides a slope, intercept, and P-value to confirm suitability. From here we are able to predict future performance.

I felt forecasting reporting segment performance individually before summing the results to reach total revenue, instead of a simple top-line one-step revenue analysis, was most prudent. It allows my forecast to based upon the independent drivers moving each geographic region's growth, rather than a consolidated figure, like total revenue, that might miss some strengths or weaknesses in the underlying results from which total revenue is derived.

The chart above displays a visualization of the results of my revenue growth model. $ 15.201 billion total revenue is expected in Q4, with FY '18 revenues at $ 54.125 billion, 17% and 33% Y/Y respectively. This represents a larger deceleration in the mid-teens rather than single digits. While this figure is certainly larger than guided, each segment's rates of growth are in line with historical averages, and the results of my model compared to historical results were quite accurate. Furthermore, my model showed higher than generally anticipated EPS growth, which is in line with the trend of growing profitability the firm has guided. I anticipate the trend of slowing growth to continue into the subsequent years with FY '19 & '20 revenues at $ 62.125 billion and $ 72.634 billion respectively.

Price Objective

Source: Contributor research

My price objective is informed by the above income statement, detailing earnings per share as my measure for future price. I chose this metric as Facebook has traded consistently at a declining price multiple in the low 20s, rather as heavily on future earnings as some of its peers in the internet space. This leads me to my price objectives and sentiment, which is neutral heading closing out the calendar year with a $157 PO and improving by the end of next with a $174 PO.

Source: Contributor research

My estimates are shown in the sensitivity charts above, which also include my potential range in the event of a slight earnings miss/beat and various change in investor sentiment. I feel quite confident in my 2019 price target of $174, as the firm is still demonstrating strong double-digit growth and the ability to continue to grow the value of their most critical segments of revenue. Those who bought in at the stock's highs over the past summer, do not appear to have much hope even in the most optimistic of cases per my analysis, but those considering selling may want to wait. While I would not go as far as to call Facebook a value stock (I firmly believe a dividend is needed in addition to a low PE), nor would I go as far as to call this stock a high conviction purchase, it is clear the stock still has upside potential.

