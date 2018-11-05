Weekly Cannabis Report: U.S. Beats Canada In Major Rebound

This is truly an exciting time for the U.S. cannabis market and we expect their relative outperformance versus the Canadian names to continue.

Curaleaf completed its debut on the CSE with a 36% first-day loss for investors that bought into the most recent financing round before recovering to just below the offer price.

Three weeks after the sell-off, we saw stabilization in the cannabis sector with the U.S. names staging an impressive comeback.

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Welcome to the third week after a selloff that marked one of the worst slumps in the industry's recent history. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) stabilized at 0.4% gain and ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) gained 1.0% after losing 14.7% the prior week.

Canadian Large-Cap: The two-week sell-off finally came to a stop. Aurora (ACB) was flat after falling 30% on its NYSE debut. Canopy (CGC) fell 4.0% after closing the $4 billion Constellation (STZ) investment. Aphria (OTC:APHA) gained 1.8% after started trading on the NYSE. HEXO (OTCPK:HYYDF), Cronos (CRON), and OrganiGram (OTCQX:OGRMF) were up single digits last week, while Tilray (TLRY) and CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) continued their slides. Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) ended the week down 6.4% after a 21% rally on Friday as over 10 million retail shares ended lock-up and became freely tradable. We continue to rate TGOD to underperform and believe near-term downside is high.

Canadian Small/Mid Cap: Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF) fell 5.6% as the stock hovers around its all-time low. Village Farms (OTCQX:VFFIF) gained 7.1% reversing heavy losses in the prior sessions. Emerald (OTCQX:EMHTF) continued its strong performance with a 10.5% gain. Namaste (OTCQB:NXTTF) fell another 12.7% to $1.79 after raising C$52 million at C$3.00 just two weeks ago. Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQB:KHRNF) gained 31.5% after Mexico's supreme court issued its 4th and 5th rulings to overturn the ban on recreational cannabis (read here to understand why Khiron stands to benefit). Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF) gained 22.9% while continuing its volatile trading pattern. We think Aleafia is highly risky and overvalued and would stay away from it. Overall, the small/mid-cap group performed slightly better than the large-cap group as the former also saw smaller gains in Aug./Sept.

U.S. Sector: The U.S. cannabis stocks staged a broad recovery last week which aligns with our constructive view on the sector. Curaleaf (OTCPK:LDVTF) completed its RTO and started trading on the CSE last week. After opening at C$8.70 (below offer price at C$11.45), the stock closed the first day of trading at C$7.30 but managed to recover 50% and closed at C$10.95 on Friday. MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) gained 29.1% after losing 28.4% last week. iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF), Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF), Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF), Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF), and Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) all gained single to double digits as part of the broad-based rally. Golden Leaf (OTCQB:GLDFF) gained 12.5% after receiving its cultivation license in Oregon. Sunniva (OTCQX:SNNVF) continued to chug along with 4.4% gain.

Last week, we published "Best Ways To Play The U.S. Cannabis Industry (Part 1)". Check it out as it serves as our primer for the top U.S. cannabis plays.

Sector Update

Cannabis Retailers

Canadian cannabis retail pure-play National Access Cannabis (OTCPK:NACNF) closed a C$20 million tranche of equity offering at C$0.91. Four Canadian licensed producers participated in the deal including Aphria, CannTrust, VIVO Cannabis (OTCQB:VVCIF), and Zenabis. Another Canadian cannabis retailer, Fire & Flower (seeking IPO), has raised C$36.5 million in November and C$27.3 million in August from investors including prominent licensed producers like Aphria, HEXO, and Emblem (OTCQX:EMMBF). Alcanna (OTCPK:LQSIF) is another liquor and cannabis retailer with Aurora as the cornerstone investor. So far, investors have focused most of their attention on the licensed producers while the retailers have been largely ignored due to the slow rollout of provincial retail plans. Going forward, we believe there are opportunities for cannabis retailers to build out some profitable operations.

Curaleaf's Roller-Coaster First Week

Curaleaf began trading on the CSE last week via a reverse takeover and concurrently raised $400 million (C$520 million) from investors at an C$11.45 per share. The stock opened sharply lower and closed at C$7.30 on the first day, marking a shocking 36% loss for investors. As the market stabilized during the week, it recovered more than 50% to close at C$10.95, just a touch below the most recent offer price. Curaleaf has operations in 11 states including fast-growing presences in Florida, New York, and Massachusetts. We think the RTO of Curaleaf and Acreage will significantly alter the landscape of U.S. cannabis markets as investors pick which horse to bet on. We plan to publish a detailed analysis of Curaleaf in the coming days.

(CSE website)

Other Cannabis News

Looking Ahead

The cannabis market stabilized last week after two weeks of brutal sell-off that wiped out most of the gains in 2018. However, we are encouraged to see the U.S. cannabis sector with a strong rebound while the Canadian names continued to drift sideways. We are one of the first authors to pound the table and encourage investors to place bets early on the U.S. cannabis names a few months back. Since then, we have only ramped up our comprehensive coverage on all major players in the U.S. cannabis space. We believe that the easy money has been made in the Canadian cannabis sector after the 2015-2017 bull markets, and going forward, we are likely to see continued volatility in the Canadian names as companies try to meet hefty revenue and profit expectations that are embedded within their share prices. Meanwhile, the U.S. cannabis market is benefiting from several tailwinds including an increasing number of states that are legalizing medical and recreational cannabis. The 2018 Farm Bill could potentially include the 2018 Hemp Farm Act that will legalize the industrial cultivation of hemp. This is truly an exciting time for the U.S. cannabis market, and we expect their relative outperformance versus the Canadian names to continue in the coming months.

Author's note: "Follow us" to stay informed of the latest development and best ideas in the cannabis sector. We provide the most in-depth and comprehensive cannabis coverage on Seeking Alpha with analysis of over 50 cannabis stocks in the U.S. and Canada.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.