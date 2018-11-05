Applied Materials: A Lot To Like But Not Yet Cheap Enough

Share count has fallen 31.2% over the past decade. In the last quarter, the company returned $1.45B to shareholders through $1.25B in share repurchases on top of dividends of $199M.

There is a lot to like about Applied Materials (AMAT), but the shares are not yet cheap enough in my opinion based on past profitability through the sales cycle. The market has begun to price in a decline in chip and memory prices and in turn a pullback in capital expenditures by semiconductor manufacturers. The company's Q3 results released back on August 16 were strong, with quarterly sales up 19% year-over-year (YoY) and GAAP EPS up 38% YoY at $1.17 per share. The company also expects fiscal year (FY) 2018 EPS to be in the range of $4.41 - $4.49 for an increase of 37% YoY. This leaves the company trading at a P/E of 7.9x at the $4.45 midpoint of managements full year guidance with the price at $35.27. However, the company is cyclical along with the broader semiconductor industry, and as this article will discuss, investors need to take a longer term view and see what types of returns Applied Materials can generate for shareholders over their business cycle.

An Introduction to the Company

Applied Materials has an interesting spot in the semiconductor industry's value chain as the company is a supplier of manufacturing systems to a range of industry segments which the company splits into Foundry (28% of Q3 sales), DRAM (24%), Flash (36%), and Logic and other (12%). This position as a key technology supplier higher up on the value chain has allowed the company to be extremely profitable over the past decade earning average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital [ROIC] of 17.3% and 12.9% respectively.

The company is highly cyclical along with the semiconductor industry, earning losses in 2009 and barely scraping a profit in 2012 and 2013. That being said, this average level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to feel confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle.

Conservatively Leveraged

Financial leverage is extra important when considering an investment in a cyclical company. Applied Materials is conservatively financed with financial leverage currently at 2.62x and their interest coverage ratio a healthy 21.65x. While financial leverage at the company has edged up over the last ten years, it is still conservative in my opinion and such a profitable company should not be afraid to leverage assets in order to provide shareholders a greater return, even if they are cyclical business. In the past couple of years, the company has increased financial leverage and ROE along with it but this extra leverage might lead to deeper losses in the next sales downturn.

Applied Materials' share count has fallen 31.2% over the past decade as the company has bought back their own shares while also managing to invest in fixed assets to grow the business. In the last quarter, the company returned $1.45B to shareholders through $1.25B in share repurchases on top of dividends of $199M. I always like to see share repurchases, as it shows capital budgeting discipline as well as management's faith in the forwards prospects of the business. With the current dividend yield of 2.4% added to the average annual share repurchases rate of 2.6% over the past decade, investors might be able to expect total shareholder yields closer to 5.1%.

Profitability & Potential Returns

I always like to examine the relationship between average ROE and price-to-book value. This relationship is especially important for cyclical companies and is something I consider similar to Shiller's CAPE ratio but a little simpler to calculate in my opinion. It examines the average ROE over a business cycle and adjusts that ROE for the price investors are currently paying for the company's book value or equity per share. With Applied Materials earning an average ROE of 17.3% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 5.08x when the price is $35.27, this would yield an adjusted ROE of only 3.4% for an investor's equity at that purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is well below the 9% that I like to see and even adding a 3% growth rate to represent the company growing alongside GDP could increase this potential total return only to 6.4%. Deep value investors might want to wait for the shares to decrease more before they start to build a position.

Takeaway

A turn in the semiconductor industry business cycle is not necessarily a bad thing if you are a long-term investor. The current market pessimism is allowing patient value investors the opportunity to buy shares in Applied Materials at around half the price the shares were at earlier in the year. However, being half price might not be enough to entice some deep value investors such as myself that Applied Materials is valued favorably based on the depths of losses seen in past sales cycles.

