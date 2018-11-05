New York Community Bank: The Bear Case Is Fully Priced In (And Then Some)

With New York Community Bank (NYCB), the news over the past three years has been all bad, all the time. Seasoned value investors are well aware that bad news is your friend when it comes to the stock market. It lets you buy significantly more shares than you could have if everything were going great. But this cycle has been particularly bad for New York Community Bank.

Rising interest rates and a liability-sensitive balance sheet have put pressure on New York Community Bank’s net interest margin. In a normal business cycle, the company would be able to offset this margin pressure with asset growth and efficiency gains. Because of truly unique circumstances, however, New York Community Bank for years has been simultaneously unable to grow its asset base or to reduce expenses. Essentially New York Community Bank has been the stock market equivalent of a thoroughbred in a horse race with its legs tied together, and Wall Street would rather make glue out of the horse than to simply wait for its legs to be untied.

So needless to say, with no ability to offset margin pressures by growing or by cutting costs, New York Community Bank's share price has been decimated, suffering a 50% decline over the past three years. At this point, however, the bad news is completely priced in. Shares are trading at a massive discount to book value, they offer a 7% yield, and the bank is no longer subject to the banking regulations that have prevented it from growing for nearly the past five years. Layers of expenses are now being unwound, and New York Community Bank shareholders have a future that is the brightest it has been in a really long time. The market is going to eventually have to begin pricing in the inevitable stabilization and rebound in net interest margins, but as is typical with stock market history, if you wait for the good news, you'll miss the opportunity to buy the bottom.

Everything bad is well known, or has already happened

Yes. New York Community Bank has been a dog. Gordon Gekko might even call it a dog with fleas. Despite a glorious past dating back to the IPO in the early 1990s, almost no one is impressed with this company right now. The company attempted, and subsequently failed to merge with Astoria Financial a few years back. They cut their dividend in anticipation of completing the merger, which would have pushed them well above the $50 billion asset level that was, at the time, the level that designated whether or not a bank was a SIFI or not. The Federal Reserve refused to allow the Astoria deal to take place, giving New York Community Bank the choice to either never grow again, or to have to organically (read: slowly) grow into SIFI status.

The problem was that becoming a SIFI meant many tens of millions of dollars of incremental expense, thanks to stress testing, the requirement for a living will, liquidity coverage ratio requirements, and far more intense scrutiny from a new regulator, the Federal Reserve. Without a large acquisition to bring in the assets needed to support these incremental expenses, New York Community Bank's efficiency ratio, which is a measure of non-interest expenses as a percentage of net income, soared.

To make matters worse, as New York Community Bank was piling on expenses to prepare for SIFI status, interest rates began rising, putting massive pressure on the net interest margin. So here you have a bank - unable to grow and facing the simultaneous shock of higher expenses and lower interest income, which caused profits to shrink. Meanwhile, critics began calling management idiots, and bears began predicting a second dividend cut.

Sounds like a nightmare. And while I am not here to argue these problems aren’t real, I have to remind readers of one of the greatest investing quotes of all time.

Nearly every single problem New York Community Bank has faced in the past three years is either behind them, or is both widely known, and temporary. At its core, the bank is among the strongest and most well run in the country. It is impossible to find any point in history where their underwriting has been disastrous, where their solvency was in question, or where they lost money overall. With that in mind, isn’t it time investors begin taking the other side of the trade? Let’s look at some positives.

A list of positives that investors are ignoring

Whether they are fundamental positives for the company, or fundamental positives for the share price, there are a long list of positive attributes that investors are completely ignoring today.

Pristine asset quality

A growing balance sheet for the first time in nearly five years

A stock trading significantly below book value

A cash flow positive, highly accretive buyback is imminent

A well covered dividend

Non-interest expenses are rapidly falling

Easy reinvestment opportunities for excess cash

Huge operating leverage once interest rates stabilize

Hard to imagine investor sentiment getting any worse

This list is not even a complete list, but it does represent the key attributes that New York Community Bank has, both for the stock and the underlying business. And of course I'm not going to simply give you a list without going into details, so here we go.

Pristine asset quality

The hallmark of New York Community Bank is its pristine asset quality. Anyone who spends time studying the company or who followed the company through past cycles is well aware of the shockingly low amount of loan losses and charge-offs the bank takes for non-performing assets. In the slides below, we can see how New York Community Bank compares to peers in this area.

Source: NYCB

Source: NYCB

Note that the company hasn't had any charge-offs in their core multi-family, commercial, or specialty finance portfolios since 2013, and even then, just $11 million was charged off from a $20 billion portfolio. The bank typically requires 25% down payments and 120% debt service coverage ratios on multi-family loans, and 35% down payments and 130% debt service coverage ratios on commercial loans. Many of their customers are repeat customers who prefer having significant equity in their properties so they can go back and take equity out of them in order to buy during the inevitable down cycles.

In specialty finance, New York Community Bank has grown the portfolio from nothing to nearly $2 billion over the past five years, and has suffered zero losses during the entire period. They are achieving this by requiring underwriters to write loans with asset quality taking priority over volume. In fact, they pay bankers not on dollars, but on performance. This is intelligent banking at its best here.

A growing balance sheet for the first time in nearly five years

While this point has received some attention this year, for the most part it has been discarded by investors and ignored by the media. Regardless, it is a key part of the investment thesis for New York Community Bank. The simple fact that the bank is able to grow its assets cannot be overlooked. For nearly five years the bank was brushing up against the $50 billion asset level, which was, at the time, the maximum allowable asset level without being classified as a SIFI, or Systemically Important Financial Institution. Becoming a SIFI implies that the failure of your bank could cause a banking crisis, and because of this, it means stricter regulations. New York Community Bank is finally able to grow beyond $50 billion today, thanks to reforms to the Dodd Frank Act, and in just the first three quarters of 2018, the bank has shot up to $51.2 billion in assets from $49.1 billion at year end 2017.

Source: NYCB

It can't be lost on investors that prior to this year, New York Community Bank was essentially forced to sell high quality assets that they would have preferred to keep, simply to stay below the $50 billion level. Simply by retaining loans that would have been sold and by redeploying excess cash, assets will continue to grow from here, and regardless of the worries over net interest margins, any and all asset growth will be accretive to earnings.

As of today, New York Community Bank can now grow to $250 billion of assets without facing increased scrutiny from regulators or becoming a SIFI. This allows for a decade or more of solid, steady growth coming for investors, and it shouldn't be ignored.

A stock trading significantly below book value

Let's face it, Wall Street is volatile. Manic depressive to be more precise. A company with fast growth but no profits can literally trade at 100 times the valuation of an asset heavy and solidly profitable but stodgy, less than exciting company. And extreme valuations can persist for years. But at the end of the day, a highly profitable bank with pristine asset quality and a very clear pathway to growth should not trade below its own book value. The only exception to this would be if the bank were expected to lose significant sums of money or to somehow destroy shareholder value in the future.

New York Community Bank, however, never loses money, ever. Their book value is growing quarter to quarter simply because of the earnings that they retain, and as of the most recent quarter, their book value per share was $12.83. With the shares trading at $9.81 today, this means the stock price would need to rise by over 30% just to reach book value, or liquidation value (since I like to think of book value as a rough proxy for liquidation value). Amazingly, the shares traded as low as $8.88 just after the release of Q3 earnings which means that the shares would have at that point, needed to rise by nearly 45% just to reach book value. Congratulations to anyone who was buying at that point, which most likely was the bottom for the stock price.

Going forward, expect book value per share to continue growing, and likely at an accelerating rate as the balance sheet grows, net interest margins stabilize, and as the company executes a highly intelligent and shareholder friendly $300 million buyback, which leads me to the next positive attribute.

A cash flow positive, highly accretive buyback is imminent

In what was possibly the best part of the Q3 earnings release, New York Community Bank management announced, to the surprise of many, a debt funded $300 million share repurchase program that should begin this week. The company is issuing $300 million of fixed-to-floating subordinated notes with an initial interest rate of 5.9%. These notes settle this week, and will be used, according to management, to aggressively repurchase NYCB shares which now trade at levels that they, aside from a brief moment in the depths of the 2009 banking crisis, haven't traded at in seventeen years.

Finance nerds like myself are well aware of the cost of debt versus the cost of equity and the reality that moderate levels of debt being used to extinguish higher cost equity is a positive thing. We are also all aware that buybacks like this one will improve return on equity going forward. But in addition to these things, this buyback is special because it also takes advantage of a rare situation where the current dividend yield on the stock exceeds the after-tax cost of debt by around 230 basis points, meaning this is a cash flow positive, debt funded buyback. In essence, the more stock they buy, the more cash they can retain to make loans going forward. This buyback also means that the more stock they buy, the higher New York Community Bank’s per share book value goes.

And while I know there will be criticism of the bank doing a debt funded buyback, let's not forget that this is not an excessive amount of leverage, and let's also not forget that the regulators approved this capital return. This is a testament to the pristine asset quality I spoke about earlier. After all, why would regulators allow this to happen if they were even slightly worried about New York Community Bank's assets going bust. This is a rare situation where the stars have aligned, and investors should rejoice at the wise capital allocation skills of management that are being shown here.

A well covered dividend

NYCB Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Everyone is aware of this, but it can't go without being mentioned. New York Community Bank's 68 cents annual dividend equates to a 7% yield on today's purchases. For investors, and for the company alike, we are all able to take advantage of this outsized yield that wouldn't exist if shares were appropriately priced. The 68 cents per share payout is well covered by the estimated 80 cents of per share earnings we can expect this year and next. There is no danger of this dividend being cut, and management repeatedly reiterated this on the most recent conference call.

Another thing investors should consider is that with the dividend yield already so high, the bar is set incredibly low for shareholders to achieve double-digit returns in the future. Think about it, because of the dividend, just 3% price appreciation is all that is needed to achieve a 10% total return. That 3% is about 29 cents per year, or 2-1/2 cents per month. Only in extremely pessimistic cases will you find a company that has clear growth opportunities in front of it yet a stock price that is this washed out. It's amazing actually, and it might not last much longer.

Non-interest expenses are rapidly falling

At their peak, last year, non-interest expenses were running in the $660 million per year annual rate. For 2018, New York Community Bank had been guiding for $560 million, a $100 million reduction. New York Community Bank is actually exceeding their goals, with expenses now expected in the $546 million range. Looking beyond 2018, non-interest expenses are expecting to bottom out in the low $500 million range. Remember, this is non-interest expenses. Think overhead, wages, occupancy and administrative costs. Every dollar of reduction falls directly to the bottom line, and they are doing this while simultaneously growing their balance sheet. So while investors fret over compressing net interest margins, expense reductions and asset growth are completely offsetting it and profits are stable.

Easy reinvestment opportunities for excess cash

At the end of Q3, 2018, New York Community Bank had $1.7 billion of cash earning an average yield of just 1.99%. This cash had been unproductively sitting on the balance sheet earning very little because, as you remember, up until recently, New York Community Bank was unable to grow its assets. Any time they originated loans or participated in loan syndicates, they needed to sell other loans or securities to hold assets below $50 billion. With Dodd Frank reform, New York Community Bank has been putting excess cash to work in both loans and higher yielding securities. CFO Thomas Cangemi has repeatedly stated that his intentions are to bring cash balances down to around $800 million, meaning $900 million of excess cash can and will be put to work at higher rates over the coming months. Just getting an extra 2% of yield on this cash would amount to $18 million of incremental pre-tax interest income.

Huge operating leverage once interest rates stabilize

New York Community Bank certainly has a liability sensitive balance sheet. Much more so than other banks. Basically this means that their liabilities (deposits) reprice more quickly than their assets (loans). Everyone knows interest rates were at record lows for years. Because of this, most depositors wisely refused to lock in low interest rates for long periods of times, and the average length on a CD has been just about 12 months. Meanwhile, the average life of a multi-family loan is about three years.

With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates for the past couple of years, New York Community Bank has been forced to quickly ramp up the interest rates they are paying on deposits such as CDs, and while they are able to increase the interest rate they charge on loans, they cannot force their customers to refinance at higher rates. This has been a huge source of pressure on profits, and by extension, on shareholders.

This pressure should stabilize in the near future, however. The Federal Reserve is more likely closer to the end of this rate hike cycle than the beginning. New York Community Bank will benefit from the stabilization of interest rates, and their shareholders will benefit simply from the anticipation of stabilization of interest rates as investors will begin pricing in growing earnings as opposed to earnings pressure.

Regarding the benefit to the company, as I said earlier, the average life of a multi-family loan is just about three years. The current portfolio yields around 3.48%, and the current pipeline of new loans are pricing in the 4.5% range for multi-family loans, and 5.0% for commercial loans. New York Community Bank has a $40 billion portfolio of loans, so it shouldn't take a math whiz to see that simply getting these loans up to market rates will yield a massive amount of pre-tax profit, assuming a stable interest rate environment.

Hard to imagine investor sentiment getting any worse

Going back to the Warren Buffett quote from the beginning of the article, we don't love pessimism, we just love the prices it produces. When you have a high quality bank that has lost shareholders due to a lack of growth opportunities, a dividend cut, a failed merger, compressing net interest margins, the inability to contain non-interest expenses, and quite frankly, a stock chart that has gone from the upper left to the lower right for three straight years, it's safe to say that a large amount of pessimism has been priced into the shares. Remember, New York Community Bank is one of the highest quality banks in the banking universe, and it's trading with a per share book value 30% higher than the current stock price. It has a 7% dividend yield, and plenty of growth opportunities. Yet, it's not just hated, it's beyond that. We are at the point where no one seems to care at all. This is exactly when you want to buy a stock, and buy it with both hands, back up the truck, or whatever expression you want to use.

Conclusion: The bear case for New York Community Bank is fully priced in

New York Community Bank's share price has been decimated. Everything has gone wrong for the bank over the past three years, and investor sentiment is about as bad as I've ever seen it. Even still, the bank is generating solid profits, its loan book is pristine, it has very real levers for growth, and it has significant earnings upside once interest rates stabilize. New York Community Bank shares are trading at a massive discount to book value, with a giant 7% dividend yield that truly allows investors to "get paid while you wait".

I have used this most recent selloff to massively increase the size of my New York Community Bank position. I welcome the $300 million buyback, as it will improve cash flow, per share book value, and it should absorb any remaining weak hands that are still in the stock. I look forward to watching asset levels soar now that loans do not have to be sold in order to keep New York Community Bank under the $50 billion asset level. I look forward to the efficiency ratio going back to the low 40s. I look forward to the day when journalists and commentators talk about the possibility of a dividend increase rather than a dividend cut, and I have a high level of confidence in Joe Ficalora and Thomas Cangemi to make the right decisions for shareholders, as they are two of the largest.

The bear case for New York Community Bank is fully priced in. Are you buying?

