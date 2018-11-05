Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In October

In accompanying articles, I have detailed the worst performing decile of the large cap S&P 500 (SPY) and the small-cap S&P 600 (IJR). This article examines the worst performing 40 stocks in the S&P 400 Mid-Cap (MDY). In October 2018, mid-cap stocks had their worst monthly performance in more than seven years, and this article details the worst performers among mid-cap stocks.

The worst performing decile of the mid-cap index produced a -24% return in October, a performance that slid in between the -21% on the worst performing 50 S&P 500 stocks and the -30% on the 60 worst performing S&P 600 stocks. The median market capitalization of a stock in the mid-cap index is $5.3B, so the underperforming decile skewed towards its smaller constituents. Worst performers included project management firm McDermott International (MDR), auto parts maker Delphi (DLPH), and offshore oil and gas service provider Oceaneering (OII), all of which are among the smallest mid-cap companies. Niche pharma company Akorn (AKRX) actually was demoted to the small-cap index at the end of October. For the small cap index, it was the worst monthly performance since early 2009 before stocks bottomed in the Great Recession, and the mid-cap laggards tended to skew smaller in size.

From an industry perspective, energy stocks, particularly in the cyclical services sector, underperformed in October as oil prices receded after a strong run. Financials were sharply under-represented on the laggards list as higher interest rates helped parts of the sector. Credit-sensitive Bank of the Ozarks (OZK), which has emerged as a leading commercial construction loan lender, sold off materially in the broader risk-off environment. Construction lending can prove very risky at the end of a business cycle. Like in large caps and small caps, there were no laggards in utilities or real estate stocks as these defensive sectors modestly outperformed. United Natural Foods (UNFI) was the only consumer staples stock in the laggards list among small, mid, and large cap stocks as investors viewed cyclical and secular headwinds around the leveraging Supervalu transaction skeptically.

Lagging mid-cap stocks tended to skew smaller in size and towards more cyclical industries and credit stories. This list of companies had been outperforming through the end of September, so the October sell-off was a quick departure from previous market-beating gains. Seeking Alpha readers who view the October correction as overdone could use this list as a screen of potential opportunities; more bearish investors who believe the repricing on small and mid-cap growth will continue could view this list as a source of further losses as the above market multiples of stocks on this list continue to normalize.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY,IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.