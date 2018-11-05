McKesson: Caught Between A Rock And A Hard Place

McKesson (MCK) and its peer group have been negatively impacted by fearful investors concerned about the barrage of headlines suggesting recurring headwinds for the company. These fears can be substantiated, and may serve to prolong the historical disappointment McKesson has been for longer-term investors.

Based on many metrics and calculations, McKesson may seem undervalued. However, to conclude that the 3-year divergence is short-term irrationality, short term must be defined. As the time frame for irrationality extends, sentiment becomes a precedent and a necessary factor in any investment thesis. This has become ever-more apparent under the headline attacks it currently faces. If fears cannot be substantiated, sentiment may quickly change. In other words, value is only a static characterization ceteris paribus. A tweet or a headline may not change the value proposition. A change in its market environment and reputational damage require the value proposition to be reexamined.

This perspective works both ways. Amazon (AMZN) is widely considered overvalued by fundamental terms, but confidence surrounding future growth prospects supports its continuous fundamental valuation premium. I particularly enjoyed the exercise in this article by Kwan-Chen Ma, demonstrating a quantifiable premium that justifies Amazon's current/future valuation.

Over the last four years, McKesson returned -40%, and it proceeded to fall below $120 after its 2Q revenue miss, when POTUS proposed a pricing index for Medicare. It's declined ~18% over the last year. The headlines in the chart consistently show two fears for prevailing sentiment:

Negative market evolution

Reputational damage

It's not just McKesson, though. The price performance of AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and Cardinal Health (CAH) suggests an industry-wide, negative attitude. Despite the divergence of the three companies' stock prices, each exhibits similar reactions at virtually all reference points. AmerisourceBergen has clearly fared the best, whereas Cardinal Health fared the worst.

One may not know exactly when fear will abate or if these headwinds will prevail in affecting the long-term viability of the drug distribution business, but we can allocate capital to more stable industries with potential for a better return.

McKesson Plays in a Changing Market

It's no secret that McKesson lives with tiny margins. 5% GM and 0.9% pre-tax margin provide limited room to deal with market pressures, competition, and enhanced regulation.

New Market Participants

First, retail felt the seismic shift and fear that everything would then be sold online as Amazon grew into the retail behemoth it is. Next, it was grocers, as Amazon came in to cut Whole Foods' margins. Now, it's pharmacy. Amazon has repeatedly clarified its intentions, as it acquired PillPack for direct-to-consumer operations. It has distribution scale and customers that want easier pharmacy transactions. Realists doubt Amazon's ability to disrupt the big 3 distributors.

McKesson may be insulated from Amazon. However, investors have to deal with fear because it affects stock price. For those not concerned about Amazon's entry, the question is when will the fear abate?

The various stocks above are all related to retail in different ways. Kroger (KR) is primarily grocery. Target (TGT) is more of a general merchandise store. L Brands (LB) is fashion-oriented. Realty Income (O) is a REIT with various retail clients. TJX (TJX) is a discount fashion and home goods retailer. With the exception of TJX, the e-commerce fears seemed to grow between mid-2015 and mid-2016. While the fear persists in some stocks, some have recovered as early as mid-2017. Amazon, and the subsequent threat of Walmart's (WMT) attempts at competing, shook up the brick-and-mortar landscape for as long as two years. For the long-term investor, two years of underperformance with reversion could be tolerable. However, the S&P (SPY) gained 17% over the time period Target was suppressed. Where was the better place for your money? Hindsight is 20/20.

Government Intervention

Politicking is understood to be irrelevant to long-term stock performance, but consistent policy rhetoric and regulation can affect price action long term. Defense and financial stocks post-2016 election exemplify this principle. When international tensions rise and aggressive threats are made, the former sector prevails. When deregulation is projected, the latter stocks prevail.

Healthcare is another good example. I wrote about Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) being negatively impacted by long-term policy changes, and that autonomous-driving-related stocks would bear similar effects once the technology evolves enough to be seen as problematic. Although I did not write about the problems social media companies contributed to, Facebook (FB) is facing government scrutiny and new legislation over consumer data privacy. The company's financial health is reflecting these challenges and the stock is facing ongoing suppression.

Two factors may mute a direct comparison of McKesson and the healthcare/social media/autonomous driving/utilities regulation:

Distributors are mandated.

Federal action has been largely non-existent.

As a final example of government involvement and its effect on stocks, regulated utilities are considered safe havens in volatile markets because they have government-defined markets and are permitted to grow as needed. The government involvement doesn't necessarily hurt the stock as a valuable holding, but it certainly impacts how the stock is viewed. Given the mandated markets of regulated utilities, perhaps it would be more beneficial to view McKesson as a utility in your investment evaluation.

Government scrutiny and actions change market dynamics, and they have real effects on stocks. The nearing midterm elections may create incendiary rhetoric and continued unsatisfactory performance. While Republicans and Trump have insisted that health care is too burdensome and have moved to reduce drug pricing, those issues cross party lines. Even a change of power in Congress would yield little relief on pharmaceutical stocks.

McKesson Has a Bad Reputation

Historically, McKesson's reputational concerns have surrounded its shareholder friendliness and its CEO's pay.

Company McKesson AmerisourceBergen Cardinal Health Yield 1.32% 1.79% 3.82%

Despite raising its dividend 14.7% after 1Q, it still lags its peers in terms of yield. This is even more substantial when comparing the price performance of ABC.

CEO John Hammergren has notoriously made a lot of money since taking the job in 2001. For FY13, he took home $51.7M in total compensation, which was subsequently reduced to $25.9M for FY14. In 2015, he still made The Motley Fool's top 3 most overpaid CEOs. After 78% of shareholders voted against his compensation package, the board reduced his pension fund by $45M (from $159M). In addition to his pension, Mr. Hammergren totes a severance package totaling $300M. The compensation plan was again rejected in 2017, only supported by 26.5% of shareholders. As a result of the non-approval, the board is reducing Hammergren's pay by $1.95M for FY18, altering the incentive plan metrics, and linking future pay to opioid distribution risks. Simply Wall St. compared Hammergren's pay package to a group of other large companies and found that it's still above the median pay. Considering the stock performance over the last three years, it's generous. Fortunately for Mr. Hammergren, he has a comfortable severance package, but it's certainly not shareholder friendly.

On November 1, 2018, McKesson announced that John Hammergren was set to retire in March of 2019. The stock sold off to the tune of ~3-4%. Given McKesson's other reputational risks, it's uncertain that a new CEO will aid stock price performance.

Scrutinizing Pharmaceutical Middlemen

Two high-profile acquisitions have increased interest in the effect of pharmaceutical middlemen. The Cigna (CI)/Express Scripts (ESRX) and CVS (CVS)/Aetna (AET) mergers have come with numerous reports of the effect of Pharmacy Benefits Managers (PBMs) on prescription prices.

Ohio found that PBMs were billing Medicaid 8.8% more than private pharmacies for all drugs, and 31% more on generics. The state plans to start with fresh PBM contracts in 2019, emphasizing transparency and regulation, with mandates for pass-through pricing structures, as opposed to the current spread pricing structure. The change is estimated to save $16M in prescription costs.

Bloomberg uncovered other data in an analysis of 500 different dosages and formulations of 90 different drugs. Medicaid insurers spent $4.2B on drugs, of which PBMs made $1.3B.

The concerns don't seem to be isolated to Ohio. Take this comparison to Indiana (from Bloomberg):

PBM markups in Ohio averaged under $8 per prescription... markups in [Indiana]... averaged well over $13.

Iowa and Kentucky are undergoing similar investigative reports, skeptical of the lack of transparency.

Numerous representative bodies in New York want to block the CVS/Aetna deal over drug pricing concerns. Independent pharmacists have reported volatile and unpredictable reimbursements from PBMs. I don't want to debate PBMs because it actually doesn't matter from an investor perspective. Of what the politicians convince their constituents, matters. In the end, the lack of transparency, the opaque benefits, and the truth matters little. All that anyone needs to see is that there's an added cost between the insurers and the pharmacy, and it can be cut. If you're interested, this is a broad piece with some fair points both ways.

While McKesson doesn't operate a PBM, it functions as a similar middleman, making a spread on the end cost of the drug. It also provides services to PBMs. At the end of 2017, McKesson bought CVS Health's services unit RxCrossroads, now called RelayHealth. Its pharmacy solutions connect retail pharmacies to PBMs, physicians, government, and manufacturers. RelayHealth includes software for PBMs, ProPBM.

Opioid Consequences

The opioid epidemic is measured in pill volumes, prescriptions, lawsuits, and deaths. Below are a few statistics about opioids that may imply a uniquely American problem. They establish a basis for companies to be proactive in the well-being of its end-consumer. It's also another factor of McKesson's reputational damage.

General Opioid/Drug Statistics

Between 2013-15, the U.S. prescribed one daily dose per 20 people. Japan prescribed one daily dose per 800 people. Per the CDC, opioid prescriptions have fallen 18% from their peak in 2010, but are still prescribed 3x more often than in 1999. New Zealand and the U.S. are the only countries that permit advertisements of prescription drugs. The American Medical Association wants to ban the practice. A 2016 study found a positive correlation between the volume of free meals and the volume of related prescriptions. In 2016, the maker of OxyContin spent $7B in transactions with doctors, which can include travel, research, gifts, meals, etc. 90% of the world's morphine is consumed by the wealthiest 10%. Many countries have a shortage of pain medications. Mexico only has 36% of what it needs. The U.S. has 30x more than it needs. However, some hospitals and care centers in the U.S. have shortages.

The table below compares the countries that prescribe the most opioids. Hydrocodone is not prescribed in most countries due to its addictive properties, but it's the favorite in the U.S. It was a schedule III drug (can be refilled <6 times without a new prescription) in combination with other drugs (i.e., Vicodin: hydrocodone and acetaminophen). Hydrocodone Combination Products ("HCPs") were reclassified schedule II in 2014. Fetanyl is popular in Germany because it's cheap and can be administered via patch.

In total, the U.S. prescribes opioids more than the developed countries to which it's being compared. Yes, blame has been laid on doctors. Everything from lawsuits to music videos have damaged reputations of doctors who legitimately seek to alleviate the pain of their patients. Surely, doctors can't be the only ones to blame.

Epidemic Statistics

More overdose deaths are caused by prescription opioids than heroin (17k vs. 15k in 2016). From 2006-2016, 21M opioids were shipped to two pharmacies in Williamson, WV (pop. 2,900). Between 2007-2012, 7.8M opioids were shipped to West Virginia (pop. 1.8M). 9M hydrocodone pills were shipped to Kermit, WV (pop. 392), over a two-year period between 2007-2012.

2016 statistics from the Kaiser Family Foundation. *The statistics may include deaths from illegally obtained opioids.

Most of the statistics suggest that companies involved should have held some suspicion of unusual orders, and profiting off of social demise and addiction is (perhaps appropriately) looked down upon. It's easy to see how opioids could affect the stock. Can it claim willful ignorance? Could it be considered criminal facilitation? That's not for me to decide. The stock price will react anyway.

McKesson has established an effort to aid in the relief of the opioid epidemic since the release of the 60 Minutes episode, including:

Setting up a foundation and supporting organizations

Selling opioids via e-prescription

Limited-dose packaging

Step up efforts to promote a secure supply chain

Some are inherently skeptical about the effects of those efforts after the similarities to efforts from tobacco companies. Similarly, some legal personnel aren't convinced the hundreds of lawsuits will be effective in exacting change. One thing that stood out to me was the congressional testimony. As expected, all executives admitted to feeling terrible about the problem, but begrudgingly just tried to do business. When asked if their companies contributed to the crisis or failed to maintain effective controls in the past, only Joseph Mastandrea, CEO of Miami-Lunken, said "yes". Miami-Lunken has since closed. Its insurer wouldn't cover the costs of the DEA investigations and lawsuits. Smaller companies are unable to withstand the headwinds facing the industry, but will the Big 3 prevail or just endure prolonged suffering?

Conclusion

Should the market return to all-time highs, McKesson should see recovery. It would be reasonable to resume its ~$135 range that occurred after Amazon's PillPack acquisition. However, the stock reacts (quite violently) to negative headlines, and will suffer political scrutiny. McKesson's margins are not robust enough to juggle its business and its shareholders, while the government throws darts at anything that incurs unnecessary costs. Given the apprehension in the market, the long, underperformance of value stocks, and the headwinds outlined above, McKesson is not the place for your money.

This theory was part of my motivation to reduce my concentration in FANG stocks, particularly Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook. The reallocation is ongoing. I recently sold McKesson to put money into stocks with fewer headwinds. My biggest concern is the focus on drug pricing coinciding with midterms. The effort to reduce drug prices will continue should Republicans maintain control, but it may become a larger effort should Democrats take control as they seek success in a split government. In managing risk and repositioning my portfolio for volatility, I'm cutting losers to build cash for other positions.

**Pain relief is absolutely necessary and opioids have safely provided many with such relief. Also, there are numerous oversight measures and regulations surrounding the supply and prescription of opioids, but they vary by state.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.