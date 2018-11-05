Wayfair: Attractive Under $100

Investors are questioning whether Wayfair can ever scale to meaningful profitability. While it's likely several years away, we should give more credit to Wayfair's investments in logistics.

After being a winning stock for most of the year, investors have sounded off a cautious warning on Wayfair (W), the popular furniture e-commerce company that, over the past year, has made logistics and international expansion the crux of its growth story. Earlier in the year, investors were on board with that story, sending shares of Wayfair at one point above $150. I wrote last quarter that Wayfair shares were looking expenses amid a rising loss profile and noted that I wouldn't be a buyer of Wayfair above $100. Wayfair hasn't yet solved the issue of higher losses - but with shares now trailing in low $90s, it's at least a lot cheaper than it was before. In my view, Wayfair's October correction - accentuated by a further post-Q3 earnings pullback - present a good opportunity to revisit the bullish case for this stock.

All customer and order metrics are solid

Forget the bottom line for a second. Wayfair is investing in growth in order to become the largest and most dominant player in furniture e-commerce, something at which it's succeeded over the past several years. This quarter, Wayfair's reported order metrics point to a company that is continuing to dominate in its core business.

Active customers, in particular, grew 35% y/y to 13.9 million as of the end of Q3 - an impressive metric for a company that isn't exactly new anymore.

Figure 1. Wayfair customer metrics Source: Wayfair investor relations

Wayfair has also done a good job at gaining greater wallet share and increasing engagement within its customer base: average revenue per active customer is up 9% y/y to $443. Orders per customer, similarly, are up to 1.84 (versus 1.75 in the year-ago quarter).

Recall also that Wayfair extends beyond its eponymous brand. In addition to Wayfair.com, Wayfair also owns and operates the mid-scale brands AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main; as well as the higher-end Perigold. Having a segmented market reach helps Wayfair stay relevant for as many customers as possible.

Wide open TAM

One of the reasons Wayfair has been able to drive such strong customer counts and revenue growth is that, after having operated for over a decade in the U.S., Wayfair still has plenty of addressable TAM left to go both domestically and abroad.

Wayfair's international efforts have only recently began in earnest, and only in three international locations: Canada, the UK, and Germany, which combined provide an estimated $145 billion TAM (extending Wayfair's domestic TAM by about 50%, as shown in the chart below):

Figure 2. Wayfair international opportunities Source: Wayfair investor relations

Unlike most software and internet companies, Wayfair is choosing to limit its international expansion to a small batch of countries, rather than rolling out to dozens of countries at once. Logistics and network planning are the gate here - unlike software companies, Wayfair's product is bulky and incredibly difficult to transport, requiring a well-built delivery network before launching. As such, we should be more patient with Wayfair as it builds out its European presence - setting up a delivery network there will eventually allow it to launch in other large TAM countries such as France, Spain, and others.

Even if losses widen, plenty of liquidity cushion

Wayfair will require several years to fully build out its logistics capacity in its international segments. Even so, we don't have to be too worried about the company's longevity or need to raise capital, as its balance sheet still holds about $525 million of cash and investments:

Figure 3. Wayfair 3Q18 balance sheet Source: Wayfair investor relations

Free cash flow this quarter was -$58.8 million, as shown in the table below. Note also that this includes a capex buildout to support the company's international growth, as well as inventory investment:

Figure 4. Wayfair FCF Source: Wayfair investor relations

Even if we assume Wayfair's current elevated cash burn persists for the foreseeable future, Wayfair still has about ~10 quarters' worth of liquidity left on its balance sheet - which is plenty of time for the company to realize efficiencies of scale and turn a profit on its international business.

Q3 results point to continued strong growth, which counterbalance disappointing margins

Here's a look at Wayfair's full Q3 results:

Figure 5. Wayfair 3Q18 results Source: Wayfair investor relations

Driven by strong growth in active customers as well as greater spend per customer, Wayfair managed to grow its revenues by 43% y/y to $1.71 billion, far surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $1.67 billion (+39% y/y). As shown in the chart below, international is still a tiny slice of the business, but it's growing at 58% y/y, versus only 40% y/y growth in the domestic business:

Figure 6. Wayfair international revenue split Source: Wayfair investor relations

This growth was fueled, in large part, by accelerated advertising spend. Advertising spend grew 43% y/y to $202.6 million, matching this quarter's revenue growth, but also preventing Wayfair from achieving meaningful margin improvement. Niraj Shah, Wayfair's CEO, commented as follows regarding marketing investments on the third-quarter earnings call:

In Q3, when we saw attractive opportunities leaning on ad spend, while staying within our 12 month contribution margin payback threshold, we did that as we believe it will augment our long-term growth. We also continue to benefit from the growing strength of our employer brand, which we highlighted last quarter, and we capitalized on that by adding more great people across our business than we expected. By taking a long-term view in building our business, we're able to make near-term tactical and strategic decisions that will put us in the best possible position to keep winning with customers as dollars in our categories shipped online. From time to time, those steps may result in reduced EBITDA flow through in a given quarter or by putting those dollars to work in a rigorous and high conviction way, we are taking steps today that will drive growth and profitability for many years ahead."

Logistics and operations costs expanded even more aggressively than advertising costs. Selling, technology, and G&A costs advanced 58% y/y to $268.8 million, leading even famed short seller Citron Research to comment that Wayfair exhibited "diseconomies of scale." Again, however, it's difficult to judge Wayfair's near-term performance against expensive logistics investments that may take years to yield fruit. International EBITDA burned a gaping hole through Wayfair's earnings this quarter (international EBITDA losses were twice as in the domestic business, despite being less than a fifth of the domestic revenue scale), but these are necessary investments for Wayfair's long-term growth.

Figure 7. Wayfair EBITDA Source: Wayfair investor relations

The UK and Germany are Europe's largest developed markets, and setting up a presence in those countries as a start opens a gateway to the rest of Western Europe. I'm more inclined to focus on Wayfair's extremely strong international revenue growth than on its losses.

Final thoughts

Wayfair's blooming losses would be a bigger concern if the company was short on cash and has a near-term need to raise capital, but with more than a half billion dollars on its balance sheet against only modest FCF losses, Wayfair still has plenty of liquidity runway left to continue investing in its growth.

With shares now skidding to the low $90s, Wayfair is once again a bargain for growth investors. Trading in the stock may be rocky over the next few months as the tech sector continues its volatility spasms, but over the long term, Wayfair's investments in logistics and international operations will bear fruit. Stay long on this stock.

