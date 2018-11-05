My Oh My, Tanger Is Still A Sell

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) just reported earnings last Friday that beat estimates and Tanger tightened their full-year guidance as well. When looking at the tightened guidance given, I would quantify it as “less bad”. I would describe it that way because occupancy is still down year/year, same center NOI growth is still negative, underlying AFFO was down year/year and AFFO/share was flat year/year. I will cover those items as well as additional items and I will provide a price where I would consider purchasing shares of Tanger.

Occupancy & Same Center NOI

Occupancy for Q3 was a mixed bag, four of the top ten locations posted lower occupancy, three higher and three the same. This is a slight improvement from last quarter, when six of the top ten locations posted lower occupancy year/year. What is troubling is four of the top five centers posted lower occupancy year/year, which is something to continue watching for going forward.

Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Trend GLA Deer Park 97% 95% Higher 739,109 Riverhead 95% 98% Lower 729,778 Rehoboth Beach 97% 99% Lower 557,353 Foley 94% 99% Lower 556,673 Atlantic City 86% 87% Lower 489,706 San Marcos 97% 97% Same 471,816 Sevierville 100% 100% Same 448,150 Savannah 97% 97% Same 429,089 Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 99% 94% Higher 426,523 Jeffersonville 97% 95% Higher 411,859

On the conference call, management touted the quarter/quarter increase in occupancy. However, as is shown in the table below, occupancy was down year/year. In addition, the Q3 increase in occupancy is nothing more than a seasonal bounce that occurs in Q3 and Q4, which is confirmed by management.

As we achieved an 80 basis points sequential gain in occupancy, and in the quarter with the consolidated portfolio occupancy rate of 96.4%. While seasonal tenants contributed to the gain this quarter. ~Q3 conference call, Thomas McDonough - President and COO

Occupancy y/y change Q1 2016 96.60% Q2 2016 96.90% Q3 2016 97.40% Q4 2016 97.70% Q1 2017 96.20% -0.40% Q2 2017 96.10% -0.80% Q3 2017 96.90% -0.50% Q4 2017 97.30% -0.40% Q1 2018 95.90% -0.30% Q2 2018 95.60% -0.50% Q3 2018 96.40% -0.50%

The final chart puts into visual form the level of occupancy and the same center NOI growth rate since the beginning of 2016. As described above, you can visually see the Q3/Q4 seasonal bounce in occupancy. For same center NOI growth there was an improvement this quarter, but it is still negative, so it is “less bad” than last quarter. As of right now, there are no plans for a new center in 2019, which means same center NOI growth or lack there of will continue to be one of the most if not the most important metric to watch in 2019.

Actual AFFO declined

Last quarter I pointed out that while AFFO/share increased slightly, the underlying AFFO had actually decreased. I specifically stated upfront I knew AFFO/share was the main metric used, but I went deeper to look at the underlying AFFO. Even being upfront, I still received many negative comments about the subject because everyone uses AFFO/share and it still showed growth y/y. Well...for Q3, underlying AFFO was once again lower y/y and this quarter AFFO/share growth y/y was 0%.

No long-term pricing power

There has been a focus on the use of short-term leases for tenants to be able to keep occupancy up. What is not talked about as much is what is happening when Tanger does lease for a term of greater than 12 months. In their supplemental presentations, Tanger has broken down leases by length only for the past three quarters and the data is clear, Tanger is getting less for long-term leases than they did a year ago.

Total Re-tenanted and Renewed Space (Greater than 12 months) New initial rent per square foot y/y change Q1 2017 $33.18 Q2 2017 $33.28 Q3 2017 $34.17 Q1 2018 $31.67 -4.55% Q2 2018 $32.20 -3.25% Q3 2018 $31.19 -8.72%

Large ETF holder

One potentially good piece of news for Tanger bulls that I have not seen anyone else cover is the fact that there is an ETF, which currently holds just over 10% of outstanding Tanger shares. Many do not know that one of the most popular dividend ETFs with over $15 billion in AUM holds 9.66 million shares of Tanger. The ETF I am referring to is the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY). The chase for yield over the last decade made the ETF a popular choice because the holdings are weighted by yield. Therefore, with Tanger having such a large yield, it holds a large weight in the ETF currently the twelfth largest holding.

Because SDY holds such a large position in Tanger, it is wise for investors to make sure Tanger is not in danger of being removed from the ETF. SDY holds companies that have increased their dividend for at least 20 years in a row, which Tanger passes that test. This is where the good news for Tanger bulls comes in, as long as the dividend increases continue, even if the increase is miniscule like the recent dividend increase ($0.3425 to $0.35), Tanger should continue to be part of the ETF...but there is a catch.

The Catch

The catch comes from the prospectus for SDY and is shown in the third quote below. When SDY does its rebalancing/reconstitution each year in January, SKT would need to have a market cap above $1.5 billion. As it stands right now, Tanger has a $2.17 billion market cap, which means to get to a $1.50 billion market cap, Tanger would need to decline by roughly 30.88% or to about $16/share. As is shown below in the SDY facts, Tanger would have to fall to this level by the end of January when rebalancing occurs, which I do not think is likely. However, this is something investors should keep an eye on for next year because of the impact SDY has on SKT.

The chart below shows days in 2018 where Tanger posted volume above 4.5 million shares. There have been seven days with that high of volume and four of those were days when SDY does its rebalancing. One great thing about Google sheets is that you can see past history. I wrote the majority of this section on SDY in mid October and at that time SDY held roughly 11.24 million shares of Tanger. With the most recent rebalancing that occurred last week, that number is down to 9.66 million. If you look at the large price decline on October 31st (SDY rebalance date), it can partially be explained because SDY reduced it position in Tanger shares. While not likely to occur this upcoming January, this is something to keep an eye out for next January. If the market cap should decline to the point of being excluded from the index, roughly 10% of the Tanger outstanding shares would be sold by SDY.

Facts about SDY

The Index screens for companies that have consistently increased their dividend for at least 20 consecutive years, and weights the stocks by yield. ~SDY Overview The Index components are reviewed annually in January for continued inclusion in the Index and re-weighted quarterly after the closing of the last business day of January, April, July and October. ~SDY Overview A component stock may be removed from the Index if, among other factors, 1) during the January rebalancing, the company's calendar year dividends did not increase from the previous calendar year, 2) during the January rebalancing, the company no longer has a float-adjusted market capitalization of at least US$ 1.5 billion as of the rebalancing reference date ~SDY Prospectus

New Tanger location?

There was a report by a newspaper about a month ago talking about Tanger purchasing land for a new outlet mall near Nashville Tennessee. I read the conference call transcript and saw no mention of this so it might just be a rumor at this point. If the article is true, a new location would be a help to Tanger because their existing locations are posting negative same center NOI growth. The article states that the location could open in late 2019 or early 2020. I would lean towards a 2020 opening because the article goes on to talk about there is still road construction that will take around a year and a half to complete to make sure there is access to the location. In addition, on the Q2 conference call, management stated there were no plans for new locations in 2018 or 2019, which is why I believe 2020 is the more likely option.

Going forward, we do not anticipate any new developments in 2018 and '19. ~ Tanger Q2 conference call

What price would I consider buying Tanger?

Contrary to what other authors and readers might think, there actually is a price where I believe Tanger would present a good value. The problem is the price I would consider buying is still significantly below where the price stands right now. I would only consider buying shares of Tanger if the stock fell to a value at or below gross depreciable property + cash less total liabilities. On the IR website for Tanger, there is a section for financial highlights and the categories I am focusing on are gross depreciable property and total liabilities. Based on the data, which is shown in the table below, I would consider buying shares of Tanger if the stock was currently below $12.26/share.

Gross depreciable property definition

Undepreciated book value of all properties used to generate income. This excludes properties under construction, land or buildings held for sale, and land held for future development. ~Tanger financial highlights

**Data in thousands Gross Depreciable Property 3,034,330 Cash 4,404 Total 3,038,734 Total Liabilities 1,897,134 (GDP + Cash) - Total Liabilities 1,141,600 Shares Outstanding 93,109 Value $12.26

Closing Thoughts

In closing, the data shows occupancy is down year/year, same center NOI growth is still negative, underlying AFFO was down year/year and AFFO/share was flat year/year. Given all those facts, I see no reason to change my $15 price target. For those that say I am too bearish, please be reminded that there are many authors who cover the bullish case, I am one of the few who covers the bear case, which helps brings a balance for readers here on Seeking Alpha.

