Franklin Resources To Acquire Benefit Street Partners For Alternative Credit Play

BEN is acquiring Benefit Street late in the credit cycle, but BSP has adopted a defensive portfolio approach and BEN management believes the market will double within five years.

Benefit Street provides clients with a range of investment options in the alternative credit space, especially private debt.

Franklin Resources has agreed to acquire Benefit Street Partners for an undisclosed amount.

Franklin Resources (BEN) announced it has agreed to acquire Benefit Street Partners for an undisclosed amount.

Benefit Street Partners operates as an alternative credit management company and currently has over $26 billion in assets under management.

BEN is acquiring Benefit Street as a long-term, strategic move to increase its access and penetration of the quickly growing alternative credit (private debt) market opportunities.

New York-based BSP was founded in 2008 to provide clients with a broad spectrum of investment capabilities, covering corporate performing and distressed private credit, structured credit and commercial real estate credit.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Thomas Gahan, who was previously the CEO of Deutsche Bank Securities.

Company investment strategies include:

Private / Opportunistic Debt

Liquid Loans

High Yield

Special Situations

Long-Short Liquid Credit

Commercial Real Estate Debt

Benefit Street is a portfolio company of private equity firm Providence Equity Partners, which participated in the formation of the company in 2008.

According to a market research report by the Alternative Credit Council, the private credit market managed about $600 billion in assets in 2016, and that number is projected to surpass $1 trillion by 2020.

This represents a CAGR of 20% during the period between 2016 and 2020.

The main driver for this expected growth is increasingly less demanding covenants.

Small-to-medium-sized businesses hold the most significant borrower share of the industry, representing 34% of the total market.

Per a recent HSBC note, two additional factors have led to a sharp rise in activity:

Bank balance sheet reductions due to increased capital requirements

Higher investor demand in a low interest rate environment

Below is a breakdown of the number of alternative credit funds by strategy type:

(Source: Preqin quarterly update - Private debt Q2 2017)

BEN didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file an 8-K specific to the deal or disclose a change in financial guidance

A review of the firm’s most recent filing about its Q4 preliminary results indicates that operating revenues were up 2% over prior, net income increased 25% over prior and diluted EPS grew by 28%.

The company continued its share repurchase program at its prior pace, acquiring 10.8 million shares of its common stock for $347.9 million during the quarter.

BEN is acquiring Benefits Street to gain access to the alternative credit market, which has seen significant growth after the financial crisis of 2008 - 2009

As Jenny Johnson, president and COO of Franklin Templeton stated in the deal announcement,

Expanding our alternatives capabilities has been a strategic focus area for Franklin Templeton, and this acquisition will position us to capitalize on the growing and sought after alternative credit segment. We’re consistently seeing investors augment their traditional fixed income portfolios with alternative credit to enhance their risk/reward characteristics. BSP brings new alternative solutions within private credit that complement Franklin Templeton’s existing alternatives and fixed income capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our clients.

In the past 12 months, BEN’s stock price has dropped 28.1% vs. the S&P 500 Index rise of 3.5%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source:Seeking Alpha)

BEN stock has performed poorly over the past 12-month period due to a range of factors including competition from index products, robot-advisors, low-cost providers, challenging expense control, and continued asset outflows, including a 1% drop in the most recent quarter’s preliminary results.

So, in this light, it isn’t surprising that management seeks to acquire growth opportunities such as Benefit Street.

BEN hopes to roll out Benefit Street’s various credit-focused products to its formidable distribution channels while providing its institutional and retail HNW clients with greater investment choice across a larger spectrum.

One challenge with the deal, which management admitted in its most recent conference call, is that it is acquiring Benefit Street at a point that is relatively late in the current credit cycle.

However, management believes that the market for private debt will double within the next five years and that Benefit Street’s current private debt portfolio exposure is largely defensive, with ‘90% senior secured top of the capital structure. Loan-to-values are across our platform around 50%.’

Furthermore, Benefit Street has an enviable track record on private debt losses; according to BSP CEO Gahan, ‘from inception we’ve had virtually zero losses. Obviously, it’s been a pretty favorable credit environment, but there are plenty of losses out there amongst our competitors.’

Overall, BEN management is selling the acquisition as a ‘long-term endeavor,’ with an estimate of 5% - 10% accretive, GAAP, over 4 - 5 years.

In sum, investors shouldn’t expect any short-term pop after the transaction closes. This deal represents a steady move into alternative credit products and will if all goes well, accrue to BEN’s assets under management, breadth of offerings, and profits over a 3 - 5 year period.

