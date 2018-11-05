Chubb: This Dividend Champion Is Trading Close To Its 52-Week Low Price

Usually traded at 1.2-1.3 times its book value, the North American insurer is slightly undervalued by 10-15%.

Traded close to its 52-week low price, Chubb could be an opportunity for any dividend champion seekers.

On the year-to-date level, the net income grew by 55% to $3.6 billion, benefiting from the hike in interest rates and the improvement in the underwriting margins.

On the 23rd of October, Chubb released its results for the third quarter of 2018.

Executive Summary

On the 23rd of October, Chubb (CB) released its results for the third quarter of 2018. The quarterly net income amounted to $1.2 billion vs. a $70 million loss one year ago. The company was less affected by the catastrophe losses than in 2017, which was an “annus horribilis” for the property and casualty insurers. On the year-to-date level, the net income grew by 55% to $3.6 billion.

Well-positioned to deliver strong results and increase its dividend, Chubb is trading at its lowest level since the beginning of the year. It is not the bargain of the decade, but it could be an investment opportunity for investors looking for a dividend-oriented insurance giant.

Back To The “Business As Usual” Underwriting Motto

Chubb’s DNA is the underwriting expertise. Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chubb Limited was very proud to state that “Chubb’s underwriting excellence once again distinguished the company.” Except in 2017, the company delivered excellent underwriting profits, thanks to a low and well-steered combined ratio.

Source: Chubb’s investor relations website

In Q3 2018, the company produced a P&C combined ratio of 90.9%. The net underwriting income rose by 4.3% to $876 million.

Source: Chubb’s Q3 2018 Report

The growth in the P&C underwriting income was mainly driven by the lower effects of the catastrophe losses. Affected by several hurricanes during the third quarter of 2017, the Chubb reported pre-tax catastrophe losses of $1.9 billion. In Q3 2018, the recorded pre-tax catastrophe losses amounted to less than $0.5 billion.

Source: Chubb’s Q3 2018 Report

At the segment level, all the lines of business reported a combined in the range of 85% and 90%, except for the personal insurance business area, which recorded a combined ratio of 99.8%.

Source: Chubb’s Q3 2018 Report

On a year-to-date level, the combined ratio of the total P&C activities improved by 6.2 percentage points to 89.8%. At the segment level, all the business areas reported an improved combined ratio.

Source: Chubb’s Q3 2018 Report

A Positive Momentum In Life Activities As Well

Even if the revenues from life activities are negligible for Chubb, the life insurance portfolio contributes to the increase in the group income. With a better cost efficiency (the calculated cost ratio improved by 0.5 percentage points from Q3 2017 to Q3 2018), and a higher investment income, the Q3 2018 life insurance underwriting income grew by $14 million to $84 million.

Source: Chubb’s Q3 2018 Report

On a year-to-date basis, the life technical result increased by 19% to $226 million, primarily driven by a higher investment income, an improvement in the so-called underwriting margin and the growth in the earned premiums.

A Lower Duration And A Higher Average Yield

As for the first six months of 2018, the investment income benefited from the increase in interest rates and grew by 1.3% to $823 million in Q3 2018.

Source: Chubb’s Q3 2018 Report

At the year-to-date level, the pre-tax net investment income rose by 5.5% to around $2.5 billion. Furthermore, the duration of the portfolio dropped slightly by 0.3 years, while the average market yield remained stable.

Source: Chubb’s Q3 2018 Report

The shortening of the duration of the fixed income portfolio would immunize it against the mark-to-market impact from rising interest rates.

In my opinion, the portfolio of the insurer is resilient, with excellent credit quality and should deliver a steady performance. Hence, the investment portfolio should continue over the years to support the net income growth.

A $716 Million Return To Shareholders In Q3

During the third quarter of 2018, Chubb returned $716 million to shareholders, including $337 million in dividends and $379 million in share repurchases. The outstanding common shares reduced by 2.4 million to 461.1 million.

Source: Chubb’s Q3 2018 Report

On a year-to-date basis, the company returned $1.8 billion to its shareholders, including $1 billion in dividends and $760 million in repurchases.

In my opinion, it is evident that the company will continue to return more and more capital to its shareholders. My feeling is that Chubb intends to repurchase its shares, in the case of the stock price is in the range of $120 and $140. As mentioned by Evan Greenberg during the Q1 2018 conference call:

You've mentioned sort of acquisitions and you've mentioned capital and buyback, and so why don't I glue all that together for you and kind of give one clear thought that maybe is on people's minds right now. Look, we are patient long-term builders and investors. Money does not burn a hole in our pocket, and we retain capital for growth and risk. We've bought back now and again. But as you also noted in the shareholder letter and what we showed investors last fall, look at the return we achieved by deploying our capital intelligently for growth, organically and through acquisition, versus a look back if we had used it for buybacks. It created far greater value.

In my opinion, the company has a well-defined plan to return the capital excess to its shareholders. When the management considers that the stock price is above a certain threshold, buying shares is not regarded as a relevant measure to return capital to the shareholders. I am in favor of this kind of strategy, especially if the cash is more intelligently used.

Takeaways

The results of the third quarter reported by Chubb were excellent, even if the net earned premiums increased only by 1.3%. Less affected by the catastrophe losses, the underwriting margins of the P&C activities improved. Furthermore, the insurer continued to benefit from the hikes in the interest rates.

In addition to the excellent results of the non-life activities and the good return of the investment portfolio, the life activities continued to contribute to the net income growth. Moreover, the balance sheet remained strong, with a stable level of reserves to face potential claims and a steady and prudent investment portfolio (average duration of 3.9 years, 86% of the fixed income portfolio rated BBB or more).

In a nutshell, the dividend remains sustainable for 2018 and should be increased in 2019, as the payout ratio is lower than 30%. Furthermore, the debt burden is manageable with a total debt/capitalization ratio of 20% and should not endanger the company's ability to increase its dividend over the years. In my opinion, Chubb is well-positioned to deliver strong results and redistribute the capital surplus to its shareholders.

Usually traded at 1.2-1.3 times its book value, the North American insurer is slightly undervalued by 10-15%. The company could regain its place in the hearts of the market and the analysts if it succeeds in combining commercial development and underwriting performance. That's why the safety margin is still there, in spite of the undeniable strengths of the company (high underwriting standard, leading position in North America, excellent credit rating and shareholder-oriented philosophy). Nonetheless, I am not willing to purchase the stocks of the company at this price, even if Chubb is trading close to its 52-week low price, because the safety margin is not sufficient for me.

