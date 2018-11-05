Sand In My Shoes - October Update

Looking ahead, the future is bright and I am excited about the next step in this long journey to financial independence.

While the total portfolio value was down significantly, my focus on income generation took the sting out of the valuation results.

Well, that was fun. Did you folks like October? Many investors are probably licking their wounds after that month, and while the value of my portfolio also took a beating, I remain upbeat with my eyes on the ultimate prize: Financial independence through dividends.

This was a busy month. I took the opportunity to scoop up a couple stocks that I think I will be very, very happy owning in 10-15 years if not sooner. I have written articles about all three of my recent purchases, but I'll quickly detail them later in this article.

I have added $182 in future annual dividends through either new purchases or dividend increases. These increases in annual income might seem small, but month by month these small steps will add up to have a huge effect on my future lifestyle.

Since I did make a few purchases in October, this will be the first update with my forward looking dividend line graph. It is a work in progress, and with only 3 months, it looks just a little bit silly, but you have to start somewhere. That is down near the bottom of this article if you want to skip ahead.

But for now, let's get on with presenting the tables and numbers you are used to seeing.

October Dividends

October, just like the first month of every quarter in my portfolio, was a yawner. Total dividends collected for the month was $84.63, including my first dividend from Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) which I purchased in August. I also received the first dividend payment from International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) at the new higher rate, and Realty Income Corp. (O) also paid out a slightly higher dividend this month.

As sad as October was from a dividend payout perspective, it sure beats last October when the only dividend I received was from Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO). While I still received a (higher) dividend from CSCO this month, I have added several stocks that also paid me this month. Things are looking up.

October Performance

And there it is in all its gory detail. Portfolio was down 5% for the month and is now down 2% for the year. The good news is my asset allocation spared me some of the carnage as the S&P 500 was off 6.9% for the month. The even better news comes later in the article when we take a look at the dividend projections.

Individual Stocks

Below are the positions in my portfolio and their respective yields as of the close on October 31, 2018.

With the drop in value of many of my stocks, and with the addition of another utility and an oil stock, the portfolio yield is up to 3.7%. I have finally decided that I may do something about that one silly share of American International Group Inc. (AIG). At this point, it is just cluttering up the reporting.

Projected Dividends

And now it is confirmed that Q4 will be my first quarter with dividend income in excess of $600. There was one increased payout announced, and that was Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP), which announced their quarterly increase.

Sector Diversification

Consumer Discretionary 8.0% Consumer Staples 10.2% Energy 8.2% Financials 12.3% Health Care 9.6% Industrials 10.4% Materials 9.2% REIT 12.2% Technology 7.8% Telecom 5.7% Utilities 6.7% 100%

Very satisfied with the diversification at this moment. It looks like I might still need to add a bit to the utilities or telecom sector (or both). My addition of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) upped my utilities exposure from 4.9% to 6.7%, so I guess I could have added a few more shares. My purchase of Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) brought my energy sector up to 8.2% from 6.3% and the addition of some 3M Co. (MMM) pushed the industrial sector over 10%.

Asset Allocation of the Portfolio

As you would expect, nearly every asset class got pounded last month with the exception of international fixed income, which was actually flat. Small caps actually got hit the hardest, down over 10% for the month, mid caps were a close second, down 9.6%.

None of my asset classes are very far off target, although I could stand to add some to domestic fixed income.

Sales and Purchases in October

If you read my last update, you will know that I didn't do anything in September. Well, since my purchase of ITW on August 20th, I amassed about $1,200 in cash from dividends and fund distributions (all of my equity funds paid me on October 2nd). With that, on October 3rd, I purchased the 16 shares of ED at $75.80 per share.

A few weeks later I decided to finally add to my energy positions and purchased 23 shares of XOM for $81.95 per share. That cost me just under $1,900, and since I had a little less than $300 in cash, I sold $1,600 of my S&P 500 fund.

And the week after that shares of MMM hit a level I had my eye on, so I sold $1,900 worth of my S&P 500 fund to purchase 10 additional shares of MMM. I bought the 10 shares for $187.35. This dropped my cost basis, including transaction costs, to $198.50. Pretty good since I bought my first shares - happily! - at around $209 per share. If the shares drop down to the $175-178 range, I will likely add shares again. This, dear reader, is a textbook example of "averaging down":

Forward Looking Dividends

Now for what I hope will become my favorite section to put together. I also hope you enjoy watching the progress and charting your own.

For the months of both August and September, my forward looking dividends were projected to be $2,468.28. Below is my projection for the month of October, that is the months November 2018-October 2019, which comes to $2,649.84.

Please note that both PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) and Walmart Stores Inc. (WMT) have kind of quirky payout schedules, and I have attempted to include the dividends in the months that I expect them to be paid. But the most important thing is to capture four quarterly dividends for each company in the next twelve months, or one each month in the case of Realty Income Corp. as shown.

So with my new projected total, $181.56 has been added to my future retirement income since September. Here is a breakdown of where these future dividend payments comes from:

And now here is the chart that I will add on to each month. I eventually want to see the scale go from $0 to $10,000, the goal I intend to reach in a little less than nine years. However, as underwhelming as the chart looks now with only three months on it, it looked downright ridiculous with the scale going from $0 to $10,000. Anyway, for better or worse here is the chart. I pray it looks slightly more exciting next month:

Final Thoughts

By concentrating on the amount of dividend income my portfolio produces rather than the total value of the portfolio, I am (almost) not even concerned of the loss of 5% of my portfolio's value in a single month. Indeed, I look at the recent downturn as a buying opportunity as stocks I love make new 52-week lows. It seems obvious, but when stocks are depressed, the same amount of money buys you more dividend income.

As far as transactions go, I more than made up for the lost ground that resulted from my inaction in September with three transactions this month. I had planned on making two purchases, but for the third one I just could not pass up buying more MMM at those prices. Going forward, I hope to stick to my plan of researching and purchasing shares of one stock per month, whether that be adding to an existing position or purchasing shares of a new company.

Those three transactions plus the two dividend increases added $182 to my future retirement income. There is obviously a long way to go to reach my goal of $10,000 of dividend income per year, but with my new forward looking dividend section, I will be able to monitor my progress on this long journey to financial independence. Also, it is comforting to know that I will be adding at least something each and every month to that total for years to come. If I did my homework correctly, and if I don't suffer any unexpected setbacks (I will), then that number should only grow.

There are a couple of positions that are in my portfolio that require some action or that I need to investigate once again. I think I'll try to remove that single AIG share. We'll see if my brokerage house will do it for free, and if not, I might get creative. I also want to see some numbers when the two huge acquisitions by AT&T Inc. (T) and CVS Health Corp. (CVS) finally go through. Both of those companies will have some huge debt loads they need to chip away at and I want to monitor their progress and see if the combined companies are still worthy of my investment. There are also a few positions that I haven't touched in over a year and I should probably revisit them.

I appreciate you reading this and following the journey my wife and I are on as we approach financial independence. I hope you too are making progress towards your goals and as always I wish you the best of luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AIG, AMGN, APD, BAC, BLK, C, CSCO, CVS, ED, GPC, HD, HRL, IFF, ITW, MMM, MMP, O, OHI, PEP, SO, T, WMT, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.