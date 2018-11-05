Apple: Don't Overreact

The net payout yield is headed back to 10%, a level from where the stock rallied in 2016.

The market has recently made a habit of over reacting to quarterly tech reports in the last couple of weeks. Apple (AAPL) was no exception as the market looked for excuses to ignore strong profits and wrongfully stressed about the shift away from iPhone unit growth to services. The stock remains a must own on weakness with strong yield support.

Image Source: Apple website

Services, Service, Services...

The discussion on Apple is now mostly worthless when straying too far away from services. The stalling iPhone units growth isn't much of a concern since the company continues raising the ASP (avg. selling price). If unit sales were the goal, the company would actually reduce the price tag for new versions in order to boost volumes.

The company has chosen the path to boost phone screen sizes and functions at the potential cost of losing more cost conscious customers. Part of this reason is that Apple continues to want to attract the high end, power user that will also spend more on services with a more powerful smartphone.

For the September quarter, iPhone ASPs jumped to $793 due to the XS and XS Max, far ahead of the $751 consensus and only $618 last year. Absent any future weakness in this number, the real story is the growth in services.

Services is where the story remains exciting. Quarterly revenues reached nearly $10 billion and grew at an adjusted basis of 27%. The prior quarter included a one-time $640 million accounting benefit, hence the reported number was only 17%. On the earnings call, CEO Tim Cook was very upbeat on services growth in all geographies and services options:

We set new Q4 records in all of our geographic segments and new all-time revenue records for the App Store, cloud services, AppleCare, Apple Music and Apple Pay. We also continued to see strong growth in paid subscriptions reaching over 330 million in our ecosystem.

Remember that the growth rate was also impacted by the Chinese government slowing new game approvals for the App store. Apple doesn't need to make excuses for 27% revenue growth.

The risks to the services story is that weaker iPhone sales would reduce the funnel for customers purchasing the numerous services in the future. This doesn't appear the story for now.

The bigger concern is that services don't generate the expected margin boost. The FQ1 guidance for gross margins to potentially dip from 38.45% last year to between 38.0% to 38.5% this year is a potential negative development. Apple will need to provide more details on why higher margin revenues from the services growth aren't generating higher gross margins for the company overall.

The momentum trade today is obvious by the divergence with the P/E ratio with the rally in Starbucks (SBUX). Even with the mystery surrounding weak guidance, Apple is still likely to generate FY19 EPS growth in excess of the coffee retailer. The discrepancy in the forward P/E ratios is perplexing.

AAPL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Analyst moves on Monday morning highlight the momentum trade. Rosenblatt downgraded Apple on weak iPhone concerns while Mizuho Securities upgraded Starbucks with a $75 price target. The valuation multiples suggest the correct calls were the opposite, but analysts tend to follow momentum trends.

Yield Support

My concept of safety in owning Apple might not appear relevant in a day where the stock ended down nearly $15, but the tech giant has still traded better than other tech companies since the start of October. Until the post earnings weakness, Apple was almost up for the period and far outpeformed the other tech giants of Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Mircrosoft (MSFT).

AAPL data by YCharts

Even after another quarter of spending nearly $20 billion on share buybacks, Apple ended the period with a net cash balance of $123 billion. The company has spent $74.7 billion on capital returns in this calendar year and still has plenty of cash to push forward for large capital returns in FY19.

Source: Apple capital returns

Apple is on the pace of producing a net payout yield of nearly 10%. The combination of the dividend yield and net buyback yield is a strong signal of the support for the stock on weakness with Apple rallying when the net payout yield was last at these levels.

AAPL data by YCharts

At this pace, Apple will continue churning away a roughly 8% to 9% annual share reduction. The combination of substantially lower share counts (down 7.2% YoY in FQ4) and sustainable services growth is why the stock remains a solid buy on dips.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is to not overreact to hi-jinx surrounding a data point that isn't actually meaningful going forward. The amount of iPhone or Mac units sold in FY19 won't matter as much as services growth, margins and capital returns.

Use the weakness to buy alongside the company and possibly even Warren Buffett.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.