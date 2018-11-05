The Month In Closed-End Funds: October 2018

Photo Source: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid. A screen displays the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the close of trading on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), October 24, 2018.
For the month only 6% of all closed-end funds (CEFs) posted net asset value (NAV)-based returns in the black, with 5% of equity CEFs and 7% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. The Real Estate CEFs classification (-1.56%) mitigated losses better than all the other equity classifications, followed by Utility CEFs (-3.05%) and Income & Preferred Stock CEFs (-3.21%). For the first month in eight domestic taxable bond CEFs posted a loss on average (-0.94%), bettering municipal bond CEFs (-1.26%) and world income CEFs (-1.45%). The world income CEFs macro-group was dragged down by the performance of Emerging Markets Debt CEFs (-1.95%) and Global Income CEFs (-1.22%). In this report we highlight October 2018 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.
