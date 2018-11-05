The Month In Closed-End Funds: October 2018

For the second month in a row equity CEFs and fixed income CEFs on average witnessed a loss, declining 5.84% and 1.13%, respectively, on a NAV basis for October.

Only 11% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 14% of equity CEFs and 8% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Real Estate CEFs (-1.56%) mitigated losses better for the month than the other equity CEF classifications.

U.S. Mortgage CEFs (-0.29%) limited losses better than all the other CEF classifications.

For the second month in a row the municipal debt CEFs macro-group posted a negative return on average (-1.26%), with all classifications in the group witnessing declines for October.