Snap: Death Spiral

The company is burning far too much cash to play any turnaround story.

The quarterly results for Snap (SNAP) were so bad that my recently issued price target of $5 now appears aggressive. The original story of out-of-control spending has been replaced by active user declines. The social-messaging platform won't have a rewarding future based on projected user declines.

Huge User Problem

A social network can quickly die when users abandon the platform as friends no longer use the platform causing a death spiral. Despite massive cash flow problems, the user problem is alarming.

Snapchat saw the North American daily active user (DAU) growth start to stall all the way back last Q4 at 187 million users. Based on guidance of further DAU declines, the company could see users fall over 10 million DAUs from the 191 million peak in Q1.

Source: Snap Q3'18 presentation

The app update at the end of 2017 was a big reason for stalling user growth, but also the success of Instagram (FB) has caused the problem. At this point, fixing the app doesn't necessarily resolve the problem.

According to the Piper Jaffray survey, teens now use Instagram more often than Snapchat. Snapchat still wins the popularity contest, but Instagram has the network to pull teens over highlighting the prime weakness of having such a powerful competitor in Facebook. Source: Piper Jaffray Twitter

Even The Good Was Bad

Snap saw a vast improvement to the cash flow metrics during Q3, but the numbers were ultimately still massive losses. Improving the free cash flow losses by $60 million over last Q3 still left the losses at an incredibly large $159 million.

Source: Snap Q3'18 presentation

The company now appears to have operating spending growth under control. Snap has seen operating expenses decline sequentially for the last three quarters.

Again, the problem here is the implications that DAUs are dropping while expenses drop. The company has spent less on sales and marketing over the last year suggesting maybe Snap has under-spent in certain categories.

This all gets us to whether Snap can even breakeven at this rate. The Q4 guidance is for another impressive reduction in the EBITDA loss to somewhere below $100 million, down from a $159 million loss last Q4.

Revenues are only expected to grow by around 30% suggesting revenue growth is quickly heading to zero. As DAUs decline, investors should look for drastic cuts to 2019 analyst estimates.

SNAP Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Snap needs to achieve that 30% revenue grow by next Q4 to bring the company to the break-even EBITDA levels. Snap would generate about $90 million in additional revenue that when mirrored with zero cost growth would virtually wipe out all of the projected EBITDA losses for this Q4.

The problem is that Snap needs to continue investing in the future to keep up with Instagram. New CFO Tim Sloan confirmed this need to invest:

We're investing in long-term growth opportunities and driving operational efficiencies.

With forecasted DAU declines continuing into the future, one should expect only limited revenue growth next year. On top of that, Snap is going to have a hard time cutting cash flow losses in the face of declining users while needing to invest.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Snap remains in a death spiral with a declining user base while burning hundreds of millions in cash each quarter. My $5 price target and a market cap of nearly $7.5 billion is starting to appear too bullish. Avoid any temptation to play a turnaround in the stock just because the company beat lowered estimates.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.