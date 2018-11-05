Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (ASCMA) CEO Bill Niles on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) Q3 2018 Results Conference Call November 5, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Bill Niles - Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel

Jeff Gardner - Chief Executive Officer, BRINKS Home Security

Fred Graffam - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jeff Kessler - Imperial Capital

Ashish Nair - Citi

Saliq Khan - Imperial Capital

Andrew Gadlin - Odeon Capital

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Ascent Capital Group's Conference Call to discuss the Company's Third Quarter 2018 Earnings. Today's call is being recorded and a replay of the call will be available on the Ascent IR Web site, an hour after the completion of this call.

For those of you following along on the webcast, we will be using a slide deck to supplement a portion of management's commentary today. This call includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about business strategies, including those with respect to our dealer and direct sales and escalation channels, market potential and expansion , the success of new products and services, launch of the BRINKS Home Security consumer finance and solutions, the anticipated benefits of the rebranding, consumer retention, account creation related costs, anticipated account generation, future financial performance, debt refinancing, recovery of insurance proceeds and other matters that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, possible changes and market acceptance of the Company's services, technological innovations in the alarm monitoring industry, competitive issues, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to Ascent, our ability to capitalize on acquisition opportunities, general market and economic conditions and changes in law and government regulations.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call, and Ascent expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Ascent's expectation with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Ascent, including the most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for additional information about Ascent and about the risks and uncertainties related to Ascent's business, which may affect the statements made during this call.

On today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. The required definition and reconciliations are included in our earnings release, which was made publicly available earlier today.

I would now like turn the call over to your host, Ascent Capital Group's Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel, Bill Niles. Please go ahead, sir.

Bill Niles

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our Q3, 2018 earnings call. Joining me on the call today is Jeff Gardner, our CEO of BRINKS Home Security; as well as Fred Graffam, our Ascent CFO.

Team continued to make meaningful progress advancing its business objectives in the third quarter. I'm also pleased with our execution around our recently announced amended and restated transaction support agreement with our term loan and senior note holders. For the agreement, this morning we launched an exchange offer for our senior notes in a consent solicitation for certain proposed amendment to our credit facility and senior notes. While I'm encouraged by our progress, there can be no assurance that a transaction acceptable to the Company and the creditors will be consummated. As such, I point you to the liquidity and capital resources section of the Company's press release issued earlier this morning.

With that, let me turn things over to Jeff to provide an update on the business. Thanks, Jeff.

Jeff Gardner

Thank you, Bill and good morning everyone. On today's call, I want to provide an update on the following; I look at our progress towards stabilizing and growing the dealer channel; a review of our direct channel performance; an update on customer retention and creation costs; and finally, I want to touch on certain recently implemented cost saving measures.

Let me begin, however, with a view of our top line financials. In the third quarter, BRINKS Home Security delivered net revenues of $137.2 million, a1.5% sequential increase and year-to-date net revenues of $405.9 million. We reported a net loss of $33.8 million and $301.8 million in the quarter and year-to-date periods respectively. This is compared to a net loss of $25.5 million and $96.7 million in the prior year period. As a reminder the company recorded $214.4 million goodwill impairment in the second quarter, which was the principal reason for the increase in our year-to-date net loss versus the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $71.3 million and $213.5 million year-to-date. We added 33,065 customers in the quarter, which includes 6,650 bulk account purchases. Excluding the impact of the bulk, this represents 24% year-over-year improvement versus Q3 of 2017, 1% decline versus Q2 of 2018. Our direct channel accounted for 34% of new customers in the quarter excluding the bulk accounts. We continue to see stabilization and strengthening in the dealer program, which was up 6% sequentially and 22% year-over-year.

Based on feedback from our dealers, we believe that the BRINKS Home Security brand is resonating well with customers purchasing through this channel. Our dealer partners have been quick to adopt the brand and are providing positive feedback on its effectiveness in their respective go to market strategies. We remain optimistic about the long-term benefits that the brand can bring to the program.

In our direct to consumer channel, while activations were up 29% versus the same quarter in the prior year, we experienced some softness relative to Q2. We found that the BRINKS Home Security brand attracts cost effective leads through digital media and other forms of marketing. However, the introduction of the three-year contracts and an increase in our underwriting discipline related to our free upfront offer somewhat constrained DIY sales. We have since adjusted our primary offer.

Going forward, we anticipate that our direct channel performance will continue to be varied as we refine our sales and marketing strategy under the BRINKS Home Security brand and launch our consumer financing offer with our partner Green Sky.

As it relates to consumer financing, I am pleased to announce that we are in the final stages of launching our solution with Green Sky. Our development team has built a sales flow that allows our reps to offer no interest equipment financing to qualified customers in a scalable and efficient manner. We believe the introduction of 36 month 0% financing will provide additional flexibility to the customer, allowing them to purchase the security and home automation solutions they want without the downside of a large upfront payment.

The reduction in our equipment subsidy will allow us to offer a more competitive monthly monitoring rate. We also believe this pricing transparency will help to improve the efficiency of lead generation and sales conversion, and we expect consumer financing to reduce our net creation costs. Further, we believe that customers who finance their equipment maybe less likely to address in the future.

Moving to creation costs. Our creation multiple of 36.8 times was up 0.2 times versus prior year and 2.5 times sequentially. The sequential increase was driven by seasonally higher production from our larger dealers who generally enjoy higher multiples. The impact of marketing and fixed sales cost in our direct channel being spread over lower than anticipated account additions, a smaller favorable impact to the bulk purchases and the full quarter impact of the great commissions.

To better manage our direct channel and creation costs, we have recently made adjustments to our cost base. We expect that these changes will bring our investment in line with performance expectations. As we demonstrated consistent ability to generate direct channel additions at targeted multiples, our investment will be adjusted accordingly. Total unit attrition was 16.8% in Q3 as compared to 16.1% in the second quarter. Aside from the attrition rate effect of the declining customer base, we also experienced higher disconnects due to fewer customers under contract or in the dealer guarantee period and some competitive pressure from new market entrants.

RMR attrition was 14.1% in the quarter, up 50 basis points sequentially. The smaller increase as compared to unit attrition was due to net price increases. As we indicated in the second quarter, the RMR attrition benefits of pricing strategies implemented in the early part of the year are mostly behind us. Improving attrition remains a key priority for the business. In addition to providing industry leading customer service, we will also continue to utilize and refine strategies around retention and predictive churn analytics, making special efforts to secure high risk customers with extended contracts.

As a testament to our customer service efforts, I am pleased to announce that BRINKS Home Security was recently recognized by JD Power and Associates, ranking us number one in customer satisfaction among Home Security brands. It is gratifying that our team has once again been recognized for its unwavering service and support, and we remain committed to continuing to be a customer service leader in the industry.

Finally, during the third quarter, we continued efforts to further integrate our legacy live watch operations, including rationalizing our direct to consumer channel and our customer care operations. We anticipate approximately $6 million of annualized saving will be realized as a result of these changes, a portion of which will be realized in Q4. Going forward, we will continue to take opportunities to drive operational efficiencies and manage our cost base. Looking ahead, our focus over the next several months will be on executing and delivering against our key performance indicators. I continue to believe in the strength of this business and I am confident we have the right initiatives in place to achieve success over the long-term.

With that, I will turn things over to Fred.

Fred Graffam

Thanks, Jeff. As Jeff noted, we continue to take meaningful steps to control costs and maintain margins in our business. Turning to our top line performance, net revenue decreased 0.8% in the third quarter to $137.2 million and decrease 3.3% year-to-date to $405.9 million as compared to the respective prior year periods.

This decline is due to a lower average number of customers in both periods as compared to the prior year. Partially offsetting this decline was an increase in average recurring monthly revenue per customer due to certain price increases enacted during the past 12 months. In addition, we realized $4.2 million and $7 million increase in revenues for the quarter and nine months respectively from the favorable impact of ASC 606 effective January 1, 2018.

Cost of services expense, excluding subscriber acquisition costs for the quarter and nine months, increased $3.6 million and $7.3 million respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. These increases were primarily due to expense move costs of $2.4 million and $7.1 million respectively due to the adoption of ASC 606. As a reminder prior to the adoption of this new accounting standard, these costs for capitalized on the balance sheet. Subscriber acquisition costs expense as a component of costs of services was $4.6 million and $12.5 million in the quarter and nine month periods respectively as compared to $3.3 million and $8.8 million in the prior periods. The primary reason for the increase is higher equipment cost related to growth in the direct to consumer channel.

Ascent selling general and administrative expenses excluded subscriber acquisition costs in the quarter increased $29 million as compared to the prior year period, principally due to increase legal and professional fees, as well as cost related to the BRINKS Home Security rebrand. This increase was offset by reduced stock-based compensation expense.

For the first nine months SG&A, excluding subscriber acquisition costs, decreased $32.2 million as compared to the prior year period. The decline is primarily due to previously disclosed prior year charge of $28 million for a legal settlement of alleged violations of telemarketing laws by one of our former dealer. While the final settlement payment of $23 million was paid in the third quarter, we also signed an insurance settlement agreement with one of our carriers for $9.7 million that is expected to be received in the fourth quarter. Also, contributing to the decline were decreases in stock-based compensation expense and consulting fees in the first nine months related to cost cutting initiatives.

Subscriber acquisition cost expenses as a component of SG&A were $9.5 million or $26.4 million in the quarter and nine months period respectively as compared to $8 million and $21 million in the prior year periods. The primary reason for the increase is higher cost related to growth in the direct-to-consumer channel. In the quarter and first nine months, Ascent reported a net loss of $40.1 million and $315.3 million respectively as compared to a net loss of $29.2 million and $91.5 million in the prior year periods. The year-over-year increase in net loss for the nine months period was principally attributable to a previously disclosed goodwill impairment of $214.4 million recognized in the second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is not adjusted for the expense portion of subscriber acquisition cost, totaled $66.9 million in the quarter as compared to $75.7 million in the prior year period. For the nine-month period, adjusted EBITDA totaled $205.2 million compared to $233.4 million in the prior year. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was due to lower subscriber revenue and increased creation costs net of associated revenue in our direct-to-consumer channel, as well the previously discussed change in accounting to move cost.

Net creation cost which are expensed during the period totaled $13.4 million in the quarter and $35.4 million in the first nine months, up from $10.2 million and $26.1 million in the respective prior year periods. In terms of liquidity, at September 30th on a consolidated basis, Ascent had $137.6 million of cash and cash equivalents. At quarter-end, we had an outstanding balance of $159.1 million on our revolver and available borrowings subject to certain debt covenants of $135.9 million.

With that, let me turn the call back over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question will come from the line of Jeff Kessler of Imperial Capital.

Jeff Kessler

A couple of questions here, first with regards to the creation cost increase. Can you balance what is going on with acceptance in the brand by your internal people and then being able to the sale that brand the BRINKS brand out into your potential clients? And has that been -- have you been gaining any leverage and being able to lower your creation cost by having an easier sale or is it just the mix of internal sales versus dealers regardless of the brand?

Jeff Gardner

I think as it relates to the brand, there is just a lot going on. We're very pleased with the strength of the BRINKS Home Security brand in the marketplace. As I said, we've been able to generate meaningful cost effectively. I think it's most evident in our dealer channel. Remember we had a lot of changes going on in our direct to consumer channel where to really make our -- to reduce channel conflict, we moved to 36 month contracts in that channel, which is admittedly harder to sell for our sales reps. So that took some adjustment.

But in the dealer channel when there hasn't been many changes at all other than BRINKS Home Security brand, I think you can see the benefit of a better closing rate for our dealers. And they were up 22% year-over-year. Our top five dealers are really producing really strong results. So, I think that's where you see the benefit of brand. We fully expect to see very similar things in our direct to consumer business, as well as we move to this new ecosystem. We're making progress on that today. We had to make a few adjustments in the quarter, but we feel very good about it on a go forward basis.

Jeff Kessler

Can you drill down a little bit on the Green Sky agreement? What can you do with them? What are some of the limitations of what you can do with them?

Fred Graffam

Interestingly, other than the -- there is a level of minimum equipment purchases they're willing to finance but it's well within the range of what we typically sell to the customer. We're going to package in a manner that that really incents customers to choose the Green Sky initiative. I think I've said this before, it's a 0% 36 month financing package. We obviously, at some level, subsidize to 0% financing but we do it at a cost of capital that's very favorable in light of our cost of capital as a company. And we think the benefit of it is that the customers are going to take more equipment.

We're going to be able to offer a lower RMR, because we're not subsidizing equipment. Therefore, we believe that it will resonate with customers, we'll be able to advertise a low RMR with a feeling a low monthly payment for your equipment purchase, which means when they come off contract in the three year period, they're going to be harder to approach because of the lower RMR. So we feel it's going to be an incentive on the front end to purchase more equipment, have a happier customer and ultimately also, benefit from attrition perspective.

Jeff Kessler

And then when do you think we'll be able to start seeing some of the effects of this?

Fred Graffam

I mean, when it will show up in the in the overall creation multiple, that'll take a little more time. We're going to have to scale it. But this will be our primary offer going forward and we're in the very final stages of making sure all the technology is working.

Jeff Kessler

Can you talk a little bit about replacing how you're doing your pricing Alliance and replacing or any -- or getting anything back from Puerto Rico at this point, two areas where there is some potential?

Fred Graffam

Our new dealer, Skyline, is performing amazingly well. They're the biggest dealer, Jeff that we've added. They've been our top dealer from the very first day they joined our program. We're seeing excellent results. They're one of our many dealers that are really benefiting from the BRINKS Home Security brand. So, I think our dealer channel is healthy as it's been in the entire time that I've been here. And so we're very pleased with that. In addition, the biggest impediment that we had in attracting new dealers was the brand versus another player in the industry that had a more established brand. So, I think we're in a better position going forward. So, we're very excited about the opportunities there.

Jeff Gardner

I would reinforce that it isn't just about our new dealers replacing Alliance, but also we're seeing meaningful increases in the production on our other large deals that's been with us for a while. So, it's probably going to be a combination of not just our new dealer growing in that line but it's going to be all of our dealers contributing.

Jeff Kessler

And one final question and that is on false alarms and verification. You have with the advent of a lot of the DIY products out there and just a lot more census out there, we're expecting a meaningful increase in false alarms above the levels that there already is. You folks introduced a year or so ago the ASAP and I'm wondering if you have done anything with that in the time that you've been able to sale it. Have you been able to taught to many any PSAPs with regard to getting a more formal agreement to fix to have the Monterey station to be able to basically measure and determine whether or not a dispatch should be made or should not be made.

Jeff Gardner

We've deployed ASAP not just to our DIY customer base but to our dealer customer base. We've had good success with that to-date. I don't know about formal discussions with TSAPs on that. I will say one of the things that I am most proud of here is that we really do professional monitoring as a value add and something that we do extremely well. I think it's one of the reasons we won the JD Power award again, because we do that very well. And our team is incredibly self aware of making sure that when we deploy a first responder, it's a real incident.

So, I think we do that very, very well. That's 100% in sourced at BRINKS Home Security. And it's really important to us to maintain very good relationships with all the PSAPs around the country. So, I know that's a big regulatory issue long term for the industry, and one that I think we're very focused on. And you'll see us continue to [Technical Difficulty] invest in our alarm response centers, so that we can continue to do a better and better job there.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ashish Nair of Citi.

Ashish Nair

Couple of quick ones on the creation multiple. Is it fair to assume that the average dealer multiples are about 36.8, or was it more driven by just direct channel investments that you don't have any asset and revenue growth for?

Jeff Gardner

I would say that typically our larger dealers enjoy higher multiples. I won't get into specific numbers. From the sampling of the quarter, I would say that two things we're very much expected in the creational multiple; one is that it's a seasonally -- it's a higher production season for this time of the year for our dealers; and our larger dealers frankly did very well with the new BRINKS brand. So it even skew this a little bit higher. We also knew that we were going to have to charge a component of the amount we pay to BRINKS to creation costs, so we expected that. And I think we've been very transparent that we made some investments in the third quarter in our direct channel. And while we had a reasonable level of performance in direct, it wasn't quite well where we expected that's why multiples are up a little bit more. So, I think it was combination of both.

Ashish Nair

So the royalty payment I think in that 36.8…

Jeff Gardner

It's actually the commission, not the royalty commission is not the growth…

Ashish Nair

And also the new user ARPU seems to be increasing possibly they're owned by dealers, you're paying up for it. Could you talk about why you feel comfortable paying maybe the higher multiple? And you're adding a different consumer from your legacy base is I guess what I am asking?

Jeff Gardner

Yes, I think that's a great question. And our dealer channel is all about professional installation. And as we all know a big part of this industry is the rapidly evolving smart home market. And so our dealers are doing an excellent job, selling not just traditional and fire protection but smart locks, thermostat and video is more and more part of our packages every day. So, I think they're doing a great job. They're providing a high value add when you add these more sophisticated systems that's where you can really demonstrate the value both professional install in that channel. So we're not worried about that at all. In terms of discipline, we're providing very good service with very high value for the customer.

Fred Graffam

I would say some of it is mapped too. I mean we do have a one year guarantee period it's typically in our dealer channel. So, there is some additional value that's reflected in dealer multiples, because we have that guarantee period of that. We effectively have no turn in the first year with the dealer account.

Ashish Nair

Also any color on how much Nest is driving down some of your creation multiple?

Jeff Gardner

No, the Nest product continues to perform well, very similar to last quarter. And as you know, when we activated Nest customer from one of the big box retail chains, it's very, very efficient from a creation cost perspective, very little incremental creation cost in that regard. That product continues to perform very well in terms of customers like in needs of install. Nest has done really nice job rolling out the Nest Hello doorbell product, one of the best in the market. And they continue to get better and better on their video product. So, we're pretty happy with everything going on in the industry. Be a partner with a brand like Nest and a big part of that, as you mentioned, is creation cost opportunity there.

Ashish Nair

And switching on to you mentioned competitive pressure that’s driving RMR attrition and the unit attrition. In the past you've had been extending contracts via a discount strategy. Series A -- how much of the RMR is under contract and how is that progressing? And also just specifically -- I don't think we've ever talked about this. But just attrition for specifically LiveWatch products, how is competition impacting your LiveWatch with some of your other older products?

Jeff Gardner

Our DIY business continues to perform well. When we talked about competition, we're talking about broadly. I think the biggest thing this quarter is we saw very, very heavy advertising from three big players, two pretty new; one is really new -- bringing SimpliSafe and AET, all advertising grade deal that's put some pressure more specifically on our direct to consumer business over time. But in terms of the -- second part of that question was around RMR. I don't think we're feeling a pressure so much on the RMR. I think it's more on the advertising side and ability to get the proper market share. So the BRINKS Home Security brand going to help with that. We have run some television there, which I think will be helpful but we've got to continue to focus there.

Fred Graffam

And I would point out that, we acknowledge that our unit attrition -- well, both our unit and our margin attrition is too high and we're continuing to work at it. Yes, there's some impact of to that of the new entrants into the market and all of our competitors being more aggressive. We are continuing to be strategic about using our predictive analytics and they are helping. We have internal analysis showing that we would have substantially fewer customers under contract had we not done the predictive analytics and even just some of the basic retention stuff we do. But we're to have right now and it's declining subscriber base as you have more customers rolling off of contract and we can economically put back on contract.

And so that's some of the -- when we talk about aging of our subscriber, it's really what we're talking about. We are looking for new strategies to put customers under contract with other tools other than expensive equipment or meaningful reductions in the RMR, we're looking for less expensive cameras and things of that nature to in fact customers to go back under contract with us. But the site is being under contract, and Jeff always says, it's internally -- and the contract is just a component of our attrition. We also want to focus on the customer search experience, which again we're very focused on it. And the JD Power award is just another example of -- we believe we are doing a good job and then outside firm is corroborated that.

Ashish Nair

And lastly, I don't know how much you're able to have success with this, it's fair to assume like you have $1,200 off here net back for customer as hardware install that will be funded by the third-party financing?

Fred Graffam

It's not quite $1,200. I mean we've said that somewhere in the four to six turns of RMR is typically within your creation multiplier -- four to six turns of creation multiple as it relates to the equipment subsidy. So, I don't think that equates to $1, 200. Now as that settles, we would like to see the amount of equipment being sold under consumer financing going up meaningfully, because we believe that's a better customer experience to get all the equipment that they're looking for?

Ashish Nair

And so the subsidy would be for the equipment not deflation of the cost that's there?

Fred Graffam

Well, interesting they can subsidize the installation, so there is some element of act. Historically, we have had the customer subsidized some PC installation already. Not always.

Ashish Nair

And just like one last item. Are you able to disclose when your leverage occur you get covenant EBITDA?

Fred Graffam

We have not disclosed that historically, no.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Saliq Khan - Imperial Capital.

Saliq Khan

Two quick questions on my end, the follow up on what Jeff had asked previously. I want to make sure I heard this correctly. You guys are moving to a three year contract on the DIY offering. Is that correct or did hear that incorrectly?

Jeff Gardner

No, I heard that correctly. In fact, we have already moved there. We did that with the BRINKS Home Security brand roll out, so we have contract in both our channels.

Saliq Khan

Given that you've talked about some of the competitions that has DIY products out there and most recently you saw obviously Arlo as well with their IPO that they had done. So given Arlo, Amazon, Google, what these guys are doing with DIY. Would you consider having different options for contract or contract renewals rather in a three year would you go to maybe one year or move the contract all together. How should I be kind of thinking about that versus what you guys are doing in your competition?

Jeff Gardner

I think we moved there, because we think that we have a sales process that validates we can sell that today. We've seen good results with that we're building on that. As I said, we had some friction in the quarter, but that was new to our reps but we haven't had to push back on that. We're going to stick with it for a while, because we just started it and we think we're having enough success stay with it. But we'll obviously continue to monitor what's going around us in the competitive space.

Saliq Khan

And then, Jeff, in the space -- in the broader premises controlled space, we're seeing couple of things. First one is you're seeing the utilities companies, the insurance companies, number of different players that are not traditional. They're getting excited about the space. And the second is we're seeing consolidation in the marketplace. So given those two things, is there a way for you to become a bigger player and provide monitoring to their products or solutions what you guys have been doing with Google Maps?

Jeff Gardner

I think there's -- especially with our new brands with the BRINKS Home Security brands, we're already in more strategic discussions around distribution strategies like that. So, nothing to report right now, Saliq. But I think that's something that we have eyes wide open on how this business is changing quickly. I think that we have a lot to provide in terms of differentiation on it. We really believe in the professional monitoring side of this business, and think we offer really great product there. And with this brand, I think we're a great partner.

Saliq Khan

And just one last question on my end from a strategy perspective, which is; what do you think about mobile PERS, because we just saw Apple come out with the Apple Watch. It's got the Emperor's solution in place as well. So to be able to provide monitoring for a lot of these products that are out there, I think you guys would be a great fit for any one of those PERS or mobile PERS solutions. How has that been part of your conversations from a strategic perspective or has that not been part of the conversation at all?

Jeff Gardner

No, it's something that's on our mind. I mean, we like the PERS market. We have a lot of PERS customer out there today. We'd like to expand that into the mobile space for sure, that's important to us. Saliq, the most important thing for us is to continue to invest in technology. We did a big upgrade in our alarm response center on the software side that's going to allow us not only to do things like mobile PERS but to think about more video surveillance in the future. So, way too early to talk about that now but we're definitely seeing it the same way as you and we're making investments to do better there.

Operator

Your final question will come from the line of Andrew Gadlin of Odeon Capital.

Andrew Gadlin

I just want to follow-up on Nest and DTC channel. So, Nest, it looks like you still have three year option or month-to-month option. But the standard DTC is where you're only selling three year contracts now?

Jeff Gardner

That’s correct. As we've announced, we do have the two programs. You got it exactly right. We have the three year plan with a lower RMR and then we still have month-to-month option.

Andrew Gadlin

And could you tell us anything about Nest is this summer?

Jeff Gardner

Nest is very similar to last quarter. We can't report their numbers from a disclosure perspective. But I gave some commentary on it earlier. We're very pleased with the product. We like -- our customers really like their doorbell product and their cameras as well, so something that we continue to work really hard on. We like the creation cost opportunity and we love to be affiliated with BRINKS Home Security and a brand like that.

Andrew Gadlin

And regarding the exchange, there's some litigation from convertible note holders against the company using cash at the holdco for this exchange. Is there anything you can comment on there in terms of expected timing of a resolution there?

Bill Niles

We generally don't comment on the litigation. There is a preliminary hearing on December 5th that's really all we can say about that. I wish we could say more.

Operator

Thank you. I will now return the call to Bill Niles for any additional or closing remarks.

Bill Niles

Jeff and Fred thanks and for everyone on the call, thank you for joining us today. And we'll look forward to speaking with you again in the next quarter. Back to you, operator and thank you.

Operator

Thank you for participating in Ascent Capital Group's conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter 2018 earnings. This does conclude today's conference. And you may now disconnect.