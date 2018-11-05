Centrexion Therapeutics Seeks $75 Million In Proposed IPO

I'll be looking to purchase CNTX for my personal IPO portfolio as a long-term holder (18 - 24 months).

CNTX has a top CEO, promising trial results, is preparing to enter Phase 3 trials for its lead candidate, and reasonable valuation expectations.

The firm is developing a number of next-generation chronic and severe pain treatment candidates.

Centrexion Therapeutics intend to raise $75 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO.

Quick Take

Centrexion Therapeutics (CNTX) intends to raise $75 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO.

The company is advancing a pipeline of next-generation pain treatment candidates.

CNTX has a top-tier CEO, is a mid-stage firm with promising trial results to-date, and has reasonable valuation expectations.

Company & Technology

Boston, Massachusetts-based Centrexion was founded in 2013 to develop therapeutics designed to overcome the limitations of current treatment options for chronic pain and to present patients and physicians with better treatment alternatives.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Jeffrey B. Kindler, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously CEO of Pfizer (PFE) from 2006 to 2010.

Centrexion has developed the Synthetic TRans cApsaicin ulTra-pure Injection, or STRATI, a technology that represents a selective, ultra-pure, synthetic form of trans-capsaicin that is injected directly into the site of pain.

CNTX is developing CNTX-4975 currently in Phase 3 trials, a drug designed to selectively and locally target and disrupt the signaling of pain-sensing nerve fibers in patients with moderate to severe pain due to knee OA.

The company’s secondary drug candidate is CNTX-0290, a selective somatostatin receptor type 4 (SSTR4) agonist designed to treat pain and to be applied to a broad range of chronic pain types.

(Source: Centrexion)

Investors in Centrexion include New Enterprise Associates, InterWest Partners, Quan Capital, ArrowMark Partners, and others. (Source: CNTX S-1 and VentureDeal Database)

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Market Research Engine, the global pain management market is projected to reach $83 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the period between 2018 and 2024.

The main factors driving market growth are health care reforms, increasing acceptance of pain management medication between users, increase in geriatric population with high risk of different diseases, and the growing frequency of chronic pain disorders.

Major competitors that provide or are developing pain management medication include:

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

Assertio Therapeutics ( ASRT)

Biogen (BIIB)

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Eli Lilly and Company LLY)

Endo Pharmaceuticals (ENDP)

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

Financial Performance

CNTX’ recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma firm in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing a pipeline of drug treatments through the regulatory approval process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: CNTX S-1/A)

As of September 30, 2018, the company had $42.1 million in cash and $17.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

CNTX intends to sell 5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $30.0 million at the IPO price. This is typical of life science IPOs and represents a positive signal to potential IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $298 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22.6%.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $52.0 million to $54.0 million to fund the Phase 3 program and pre-commercialization expenses for CNTX-4975 through topline results in the first pivotal Phase 3 registration trial; approximately $12.0 million to $14.0 million to fund the development of CNTX-0290 to complete Phase 1 development and initiate a Phase 2 trial for chronic pain; approximately $6.0 million to $8.0 million to fund the development of CNTX-6016 to complete Phase 1 development; approximately $5.0 million to $7.0 million to fund the development of CNTX-6970 to complete Phase 1 development and initiate a Phase 2 trial for chronic pain; and the remainder, if any, for other research and development expenses for our pipeline, including unallocated expenses and expenses for CNTX-2022, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Leerink Partners, and Evercore ISI.

Conclusions

CNTX has a top-tier CEO in Kindler and a strong investor syndicate. Although the current IPO market has been choppy due to overall market volatility, Centrexion may be able to obtain the proceeds it needs to begin Phase 3 trials for its lead candidate.

It is likely the firm will need to do a follow-on offering since later stage trials are extremely capital intensive.

A question is whether it will raise additional capital before it achieves its next meaningful milestones, resulting in downward pressure on its stock.

For the IPO, management appears to have reasonable valuation assumptions as the enterprise value of $298 million is on the low side of recent typical mid-stage biopharma IPOs.

Given the promising results of its trials so far, top CEO, mid-stage of development, and reasonable valuation expectations, I'll be purchasing CNTX for my personal IPO portfolio.

