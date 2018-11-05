AMS AG Has Been Punished Too Much

So we think the shares are attractively priced here.

The company is still on track on meeting its 60% CAGR target and company's finances are set to improve considerably.

But new design wins in the Android space should allay fears and we think the worst case scenario which is priced in isn't going to materialize.

The share price are off by almost two-thirds from their peak earlier in the year on disappointing growth and gross margin compression.

When one of the companies that stands to gain considerably from the ramp in 3D sensing applications but the shares are 60%+ down from their 52 week high, our attention is peaked.

We think that the ramp, which started with Apple (AAPL) which is a customer of the company, is now spreading to the Android world where the company is also picking up customers (four in the quarter).

Whilst the growth, and especially margins have been somewhat below expectations, we think this is more than priced in at current levels especially as management is still confident of meeting their longer-term targets.

Given the new customers and the increased capacity utilization and decreasing CapEx needs, we think that the company will also improve from an operational perspective. We start with a buy on AMS.

AMS AG (OTCPK:AMSSY) is an Austrian based sensor producer and is a pure play on the sensor market and very exposed to the 3D sensing revolution that is in its first innings. There are three different technologies for 3D sensing solutions:

Structured light

Time-of-flight

Stereo vision

The company has solutions for all three of these although they're probably the most competitive in structured light (which is also the most advanced and expensive).

So in theory the company looks set to benefit greatly from the increased ramp in the mobile world, both front facing and world facing solutions, and the guided revenue CAGR of 60% between 2016-2019, on which path they are still on, suggest they are executing.

Our usual five year overview shows the ramp in revenues is already well underway, accompanied by a quite dramatic increase in operational performance from last year onwards.

However, the curious thing is the following, the shares are down two-thirds from their highs earlier this year (from Seeking Alpha):

Which is a rather curious contrast, apparently shareholders were expecting a much bigger boom. It's not just 3D sensing that they're into, from the earnings deck:

Growth

Their VCSEL's are not only used by Apple (AAPL) they also have other wins in the mobile world (earnings deck):

There are four new 3D sensing design wins in the quarter (Q3CC):

The announced enter our 3D sensing design-wins for Chinese smartphone vendor Xiaomi where we cover VCSEL arrays, flat emulation, and proximity sensing and major Android smartphone OEM for an undisclosed scope have both moved to production. We are also excited about two design wins in Android time-of-flight 3D systems for two different Asian smartphone OEMs which leveraging our illumination and VCSEL expertise.

Management expects more to be coming based on the advanced stage of discussions with others.

Some of these discussions involve world facing (instead of face facing, for ID verification) applications which would really expand the market considerably. Management argued (Q3CC):

Here I'm happy to add that we are involved in current design activities for a world-facing 3D sensing application for a major smartphone OEM.

What's more, their VCSELs are gaining traction outside the mobile world already:

Warehousing and distribution robotics (a deal with an online shopping leader).

Automotive (in-cabin 3D sensing).

As one can see in the slides above, the company also produces other sensors for other markets and applications like optical sensing (earnings deck):

Image sensing (earnings deck):

And audio sensing (earnings deck):

What is difficult to ascertain is how these different parts of the company are moving. It's obvious there are big ramps, most notably in 3D sensing solutions but other parts are doing pretty well also, with stuff like (Q3CC):

We also ramping TrueColor optical sensing solutions for display management in very high volume through the second half of this year. Moreover, we have secured first design wins for behind-OLED-display proximity and light sensing at a major Asian smartphone OEM.

And their industrial, medical and automotive business are also moving forward (Q3CC):

our industrial, medical and automotive markets contributed positively to our overall development. Our industrial business showed a good performance based on ongoing solid demand in automation, HABA, industrial sensing, and industrial imaging. As a key provider of sensing solutions to leading industrial OEMs, we benefit from increasing sensor deployment in this area. In industrial imaging, our industry-leading global shutter portfolio is gaining further high value wins like first design win for our 50 megabits high performance sensor solution at the U.S. customer. Our medical business recorded another attractive quarter with good volumes from computed tomography, digital X-ray, mammography, and miniature camera endoscopy... Our automotive business continues to perform well and recorded healthy results in the third quarter

But exact numbers and growth rates are hard to come by. Our take-away is that it is mainly 3D sensing which is ramping, although not quite as fast as they had hoped earlier.

The outcome of their strategic reorientation is that they are going to "de-emphasize" their environmental sensor business, meaning it won't be a priority for R&D nor CapEx. Whether they're going to sell the business isn't quite sure, but that would seem a logical conclusion to us.

Guidance

Q3 growth will be 23% sequentially at midpoint and produce between $470M and $610M in revenues. At midpoint, 2018 revenue growth would be 44%.

Management still expects the 60% CAGR between 2016 and 2019 to materialize, even if they don't land the world facing 3D sensing slot from their major customer (Apple) or any other customers (they are in advanced talks with four others).

When asked, management affirmed that they already have a couple of big wins that will enable them to make the jump in Q4 over Q3 to maintain on that 60% CAGR path. Here is how they are doing (earnings deck):

So that is 57% growth in Q3, still pretty close and for the first 9 months it's actually 67.8%.

They even reconfirmed their adjusted EBIT margin of 30% for 2020, despite the problems with margins they had in the last couple of quarters.

Problems

One might wonder given the growth, how is it that the share price has slumped so much. Basically, growth was expected to be considerably higher with management predicting earlier in the year that H2 revenues would exceed H1 revenues by 80%-90%.

Including the mid-point of Q4 guidance, that H2 on H1 revenue growth turns out to be somewhere around 50%, still very good of course but quite a bit less from earlier expectations.

When asked during the Q3CC about this management referred to "product mix" as the issue here, without being able to go into specifics due to (Q3CC):

Well, obviously we cannot as you know we cannot discuss the certain customers and details within these customers but as I said it's clearly the product mix.

What is clear is that at the moment they have overcapacity but given the growth of their end markets that will lessen, improving margins over time. CapEx will also decrease substantially, so this looks like it was more of a timing issue and they got a little ahead of themselves.

Margins

Looking at just revenue growth, one might wonder how the stock price could have fallen so much. Looking at margins reveals another picture:

Adjusted gross margin was 33% versus 41% in Q3 last year due to "product mix and the ramp up nature of the quarter." The decline in gross margin is in part compensated by operational leverage:

R&D declined from 21% of revenue in Q3 last year to 14% in Q3 2018.

SG&A declined from 13% of revenue in Q3 last year to 9% in Q3 2018.

Management argues that adjusted operating margin will climb to 16%-20% in Q4. The company has a target of reaching 30% adjusted EBIT margin in 2020 and some analyst now think that is not realistic. Management took this head on though (Q3CC):

Clearly we continue to see the potential for a strong improvement overtime. We have areas within the company where we are already significantly above this targeting. So this has pushed certainly but we expect to get there and why should we take it away then.

Here is how they are doing so far (earnings deck):

They are at 13% with that EBIT margin, quite a bit to do still, but there are still a number of levers operating which could conspire to get close to the target:

Gross margins are likely to expand with further revenue ramp.

There is already a significant amount of operating leverage.

CapEx is going to decline substantially.

Cash

Operating cash flow was $85.9M in Q3.

The company has engaged in high levels of CapEx to support the growth. CapEx for the whole of 2018 is expected to come in at $500M. However, it is declining quite sharply as part of revenue:

Indeed, here is management (Q3CC):

Following extensive investments in 2017 and 2018 and supporting our cash flow profile, we currently expect capital expenditures for 2019 to decrease significantly from this year's level and reach our longer-term target range of 10% to 15% of revenues.

That target range would be less than half of what it is today, so there is another dramatic decline ahead of us if that materializes. They already have the capacity for the expected output in 2019.

Management also predicts that there will be meaningful positive free cash flow in the second half of 2018 so it looks like the cash bleed is ending.

Even so, they are planning to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the second quarter of 2019 as they see a lot of interest from investors (and markets) in Asia. This will net them the proceeds of up to 10% of their outstanding share capital.

That could come in handy, as the company is significantly leveraged:

The debt is actually higher (it's $247.3M) than the figure suggest because of the current portion.

Valuation

The share price crash has greatly improved valuation metrics as the company kept delivering growth and earnings increases. Analyst expect EPS this year of 2.77 rising to 5.63 next year. These are Swiss francs, but these are only fractionally off the dollar.

Mind you, the shares trade at quite a different level over in Switzerland, with the last share price at CH41.15, versus the $19.75 in the US. So the CH5.63 EPS expectations would translate into $2.70 per share, which would still make the shares really cheap.

Keep in mind that the GAAP (or, in this case the slightly different IFRS) are inflated by the changing valuation of the option element of their foreign currency convertible bond and non-cash valuation adjustment for foreign currency balance sheet items.

Conclusion

Sensors in general and 3D sensing in particular are long-time growth opportunities. What's more, the company is delivering on these opportunities, with revenues and operational metrics all improving substantially.

While it may very well be that investors expected even more, the downward share price curve will at some point cross the upward sloping revenue graph with CapEx declining and operational leverage kicking in.

Competition fears in 3D sensing for smartphones should have been allayed to a considerable degree with the four new wins this quarter (and more to come, according to management).

Not all competitive fears are gone though, the margin pressure from "product mix" is a little baffling to us and suggests there could be pricing pressures in some part or by some customer.

But according to the guidance, the revenue ramp is going to produce higher margins and a substantial decline in CapEx will further increase cash generation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMSSY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.