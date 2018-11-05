Advaxis, Revisited

Currently, they trade at levels below their cash on hand, valuing their tech at nothing.

Most of my readers will know Advaxis (ADXS) from my now-several years of coverage and general enthusiasm for its prospects. So saying that "buy ADXS" was a bad call over the past 2 years would be an understatement, one that I've taken some flak for on various social media outlets.

A quick look over the last year's chart alone tells the story of a development-stage biotech in all but total collapse, with a market cap of under $50 million. It's a rather striking departure from the upstart that captured a $500 million Amgen (AMGN) partnership back in 2016 and was valued at nearly $1 billion not all that long ago.

Those who are not familiar with the proceedings of ADXS may be wondering exactly what happened to precipitate this downturn. More importantly, one wonders whether ADXS is now a buying opportunity or continues to be a falling knife.

Today's article is my attempt to elucidate this picture a little further. Spoiler alert: I remain a holder, and I remain optimistic about their prospects, assuming they can execute on their key catalysts.

Current clinical pipeline and recent developments

ADXS lives and dies with its Listeria monocytogenes-based immunotherapy, which couples the ability of listeria to stimulate a big immune response with specific targets of interest. In ADXS's first-generation products, these targets include proteins expressed by the human papillomavirus (HPV), as well as prostate-specific antigen, both markers of squamous carcinomas (of the cervix, head/neck, and anus, in particular) and prostate cancer, respectively.

The development of these agents, dubbed axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-PSA, has been the subject of significant scrutiny over the past several years. Over the last two years, we have received key updates on the clinical trials supporting these agents, including GOG-0265 and a phase 1/2 trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck (MRK). Both studies gave decent signals of efficacy, but ultimately the GOG-0265 results were not sufficient to get approval for axalimogene filolisbac in Europe, and the company announced its intention to withdraw its conditional marketing application, on the basis that the EMA was likely going to ask for more studies before moving forward.

But the pipeline has filled out quite a bit beyond these flagship, single-target immunotherapies. ADXS is also in the mix of pioneers of so-called "neoantigen-based" immunotherapy, which is intended to take advantage of mutations that occur in tumors.

In the case of ADXS-HOT, ADXS is tailoring the listeria to help the body recognize and fight off mutations that are commonly expressed in certain solid tumors. The first frontier of this tech is non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), for which ADXS has received approval to initiate phase 1 studies. As of their recent clinical update, ADXS indicated that they would initiate a phase 1 trial for this construct in 2019, assessing it both alone and in combination with MRK's pembrolizumab (making this the first guidance that HOT will be tested alongside MRK's compound).

As for ADXS-NEO, the approach is to take a patient's tumor sample, predict which mutations might be useful for immunotherapy, and then tailor the listeria construct to fit that specific neoantigen profile. This approach is similar to the pioneering competitors in the neoantigen space, most notably Neon Therapeutics (NEON), which showed some interesting data at this year's ESMO meeting (although there was not a clear efficacy signal from their approach).

NEO's phase 1 trial began dosing patients in June 2018, and the company intends to present preliminary findings from this study in the first half of 2019, likely at either the AACR or ASCO annual meeting.

In all, ADXS is driving 4 clinical programs through development: axalimogene filolisbac, ADXS-PSA, ADXS-NEO, and ADXS-HOT. This is in addition to the recent announcement of a small partnership with OS Therapeutics to conduct clinical trials with their HER2-targeted construct called ADXS-HER2.

Observant readers will note that there has been news recently of a clinical pipeline update from ADXS, which has been a matter of routine over the past few years. Last year, we got word that they were de-prioritizing certain programs to focus on axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-NEO. Then, earlier this year we were told that because of the initial response from the EMA, axalimogene filolisbac might be shelved, and its pivotal AIM2CERV trial wound down, if they could not find a partner. This would have taken them out of contention as a "late-stage" biotech company, as AIM2CERV is the only ongoing phase 3 trial they are conducting.

This announcement led to a lot of uncertainty regarding the development of axalimogene filolisbac. Was it worth something or not? This became a particularly tricky question in light of the recent approval of pembrolizumab in metastatic cervical cancer, making it the first approved immunotherapy in the space, and seemingly shrinking the potential market further.

Happily, we got some clarity on this issue in the latest corporate update. AIM2CERV will continue for the time being, despite no partner (yet) being announced. In the words of ADXS CEO Ken Berlin:

In addition, we have a broad portfolio of new product candidates in our neoantigen-directed programs, Advaxis NEO and Advaxis HOT, that require funding. Over the past several months, we've engaged in extensive conversations with a number of experts in the field that made us increasingly optimistic about the prospects for AIM2CERV. We have determined that continued investment in AIM2CERV for cervical cancer, in addition to certain other product candidates, is the best path forward to demonstrate the effectiveness of our Lm-based therapies. We believe this path provides us with an interesting and diversified product pipeline across drug constructs, cancer types, combination therapy modalities, stages of cancers and stages of development, positioning us well for the future.

Now, the company will move forward with the FDA to attempt to amend the trial protocol to facilitate an earlier interim analysis, with the goal of getting clarity of the efficacy of axalimogene in this trial sooner. Enrollment and endpoints will not change, and it is not anticipated that this will affect their special protocol assessment for AIM2CERV with the FDA, all but assuring approval if it's a positive study.

In summary, AIM2CERV will continue, making cervical cancer an ongoing priority for ADXS, even though they have not yet announced the partner they stated would be a requirement to move forward into the home stretch of development.

Clinical shots on deck in 2019

After a relatively quiet year, data-wise, ADXS appears to be entering into a critical 2019 if they are to pull themselves out of the financials straits they've found themselves in. Here are some of the catalysts I expect the company to announce in 2019:

Initiate clinical trials for ADXS-HOT in lung cancer

Amend the AIM2CERV study design

Present preliminary data from the phase 1 ADXS-NEO trial

Present updated findings from ADXS-PSA, with further clarification on whether it's worthwhile to continue exploring ADXS-PSA plus pembrolizumab

Of course, these looks at data may not be enlightening, from the perspective of efficacy. ADXS-PSA was definitely unclear at ASCO, as there were signs of life with no sure sign that ADXS-PSA plus pembrolizumab was better than pembrolizumab alone. With NEO, I would like to see some signs of efficacy, but I imagine the best we'll get is evidence that patients are achieving an immune response to the neoantigen therapy. This is a good sign, but it won't be definitive.

Financial outlook

ADXS put itself in a bind over the last couple of years since the AMGN partnership announcement. While it seemed like their money issues were basically solved in 2016, aggressive expansion of their employee base, along with expansion of their pipeline, led to large increases in spending, which maxed out at $80 million per year.

Needless to say, the coffers were depleted quickly, and the company has found itself in trouble in 2018. This is the single most-pressing issue that they need to address, and management has been unable to come up with a palatable long-term solution. There have been two cash raises in 2018, selling a total of 26.7 million shares, along with another 14 million warrants, to the tune of $40 million in funding and bringing the fully diluted share count to around 83 million (out of 95 million authorized).

As of their most recent quarterly filing, ADXS had $39.4 million in cash and equivalents. Thereafter, they conducted a public offering, netting another $20 million, bringing the total cash on hand to $59.4 million.

In the same filing, ADXS disclosed a quarterly net loss of $14 million. At their latest clinical update, Ken Berlin provided some clarity on current cash burn:

...we have continued to take a hard look at our costs over the past several months. As a result of our cost control measures, we now anticipate that our annual net cash burn will be approximately $45 million. This is down from over $80 million earlier this year. With the changes to our development program that I've outlined today, coupled with our cost control efforts, we believe we have sufficient cash to fund our strong portfolio of drug candidates for at least the next 12 months.

So the company has continually worked hard to bring costs down from the levels seen under previous management teams. Since July, we've seen nearly a whole quarter's worth of expenditures and net loss, which should bring the cash position down to between $46 to $50 million, which is consistent with Ken Berlin's guidance of one year's worth of funding.

Obviously, the company will not take the risk of not being able to fund operations at all, so I don't expect that they will be able to let the cash burn until next November. We will almost certainly need to see some form of infusion again. Now, the tendency has been to accomplish this through equity raises, but with somewhere around only 12 million shares remaining, the current equity structure will not allow for any substantial raise, not unless the company has outstanding news that propels the valuation a lot higher, affording better public offering terms.

Debt financing is another possibility for ADXS, particularly given that they currently hold no debt. When asked during their latest call if this was a possibility, Ken Berlin replied thus:

I think we're willing to explore different avenues for funding in these programs, and we think they're worth funding. As I said, we have over 12 months of cash right now, so we don't need to do anything imminently. So we're exploring the least dilutive approaches to raising capital, which could include debt, other means to bring capital in the door.

This is rather non-committal, as you would expect. All options are on the table, for sure. But it's unclear what kind of financing ADXS will pursue, assuming they need to do so at all. That's because the third option is finding a partner to infuse some cash and take over development of one or more of their listeria programs.

This is not something I would like to count on, as a shareholder, but it's certainly well within the realm of possibility. AMGN has already stepped up to the plate, committing upwards of a half a billion dollars in milestones for a product in development that was still almost two years from reaching the clinic. Now, ADXS has unpartnered programs across several disease areas; what are the odds that late-stage talks are underway at this time?

In my mind, the chances are substantial for a partnership being the wildcard to pull ADXS out of financial trouble.

Risks

I think it's clear from this article that I continue to hold a positive view of ADXS for the long term. To date, none of their scientific foundation has weakened. In fact, from the scientific perspective, their biggest weakness is just that they are still a few years away from where we could reasonably expect something big on the clinical front.

However, we should not discount the risks involved, especially considering you would have ultimately been right NOT to buy after reading my previous articles on them.

The biggest imminent risk, no matter how much it's downplayed by management, is the cash position. This has driven a nosedive in the total valuation of the stock, to the point where now ADXS is in danger of being delisted. This adds all kinds of new, negative optics since the easiest way for the company to maintain listing standards would be to perform a reverse split, which many view as a negative.

This is particularly true if the company does so in its current position of weakness. It is entirely possible that they accomplish nothing meaningful before next March/April, before asking to raise the authorized shares. If they're at this share price, then that would almost surely mean a reverse split, as opposed to having a positive catalyst drive the valuation back up above listing standards organically.

So the cash, as always, is a huge risk for ADXS. If their science is great, then it can be scuttled because of these financial challenges. The fact that the biotech sector itself has been rocky for much of 2018 helps matters even less, and if we experience a significant economic downturn, this could crimp off a lot of options for ADXS.

These are the primary reasons suppressing the share price, even in light of the fact that we've gotten very little meaningful bad news on the clinical front.

Corollary to the risks

All of that aside, we should be real about where the negative shareholder sentiment is coming from: optics. ADXS looks bad right now. ADXS has looked shaky for well over a year. Investors do not want to jump in on a risky prospect, and seeing this as a penny stock doesn't inspire confidence. Hence, the market cap is depressed to a point where the entire company's pipeline is currently trading at right around, if not under, the cash on hand.

All of its technology is currently being valued by the market at $0.

Couple that to the tacit acknowledgement of share price manipulation from the CEO, and the picture that becomes clearer to me is one of a company that is not trading at where it should be.

More importantly, ADXS is a company that can very, very quickly turn around, if the optics shift relatively slightly. Favorable debt financing, a large milestone payment, and announcement of a partnership are all events that could bring in non-dilutive funding, providing the cushion ADXS needs to get to the next level. The current negative outlook the market has for ADXS can be reversed on a dime.

I just find it hard to buy that this technology is being fairly valued, to be honest. The contrarian in me also feels tempted to ask "At $40 million market cap, how much lower can it go?" Obviously, the answer is "$40 million," but a total collapse from this point would most likely arise from complete failure of their clinical studies, and the past clinical trial data we've seen from ADXS does not justify this as a reasonable fear.

What's more, the management team put in place over the past 6 months has demonstrated a strong will to act for the betterment of the company, making tough decisions that have successfully brought down the cash burn. For the first time in a long time, it feels like they're really putting together the pieces to get the job done.

In the end, let the buyer beware, but ADXS at these levels looks suspiciously to me like a company poised for a massive turnaround. Yes, there is risk, and you might be able to find even-lower price points in the near future, but I personally don't see this as a logical outcome.

