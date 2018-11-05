Dividend Aristocrat Performance: October 2018

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

Are you a glass half full or glass half empty kind of investor? The gall half empty view says that the Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) had their worst monthly performance since September 2011. The glass half full view says that the Dividend Aristocrats outperformed the broader S&P 500 (SPY) by 1.4% on the month, continuing the strategy's trend of outperforming in risk-off market environments.

Over long-time intervals, we know that buying the S&P 500 constituents with a 25-year history of increasing shareholder payouts has been a trade that has produced higher absolute returns with lower variability of returns and smaller drawdowns. Since 1989, the Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed the S&P 500 by 215bp per year.

Source: Bloomberg

Traditionally, the outperformance by the Dividend Aristocrats has occurred in down markets. In the last five down years for the S&P 500 (SPY), the Dividend Aristocrats have strongly outperformed.

This is typically a defensive strategy, and while the outperformance of the Dividend Aristocrats in October was relatively modest, it also occurred in an atypical environment that featured both a sharp sell-off and higher interest rates.

The table below lists all 52 constituents sorted descending by indicated dividend yield and lists returns over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods. We lost a Dividend Aristocrat in October as Praxair completed its merger with German industrial gas giant Linde.

The graph below shows the distribution of returns of the Dividend Aristocrats in October. Only 12 of the 52 constituents produced positive total returns on the month - led by Hormel (HRL) 11.5%, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) 10.1%, and McKesson (MCK) 9%. Laggards included Stanley Works (SWK) -20.9%, WW Grainger (GWW) -20.2%, and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) -17.2%. More companies produced losses of greater than 10% (16) than gains (12).

After very modest underperformance in 2015, 2016, and 2017 ranging from -0.1% to -0.5% per year, the Dividend Aristocrats are on track for the fourth straight year of underperformance despite October's relative outperformance. That streak was last matched in 1993-1996, a mid-cycle part of a prolonged economic expansion. Ultimately, the Dividend Aristocrats would recoup their underperformance as the tech bubble burst in 2000-2002 and dividend stocks strongly outperformed the broader market. While this market environment is different, it is important to understand historical parallels, especially in a month where tech and growth stocks led the market decline.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.