Deja Vu Into 2014: What's Next For Oil Prices?

We remain bullish on oil for now (12-month forward view).

Technically speaking, although oil prices broke important levels of support - we are still holding above the long-term uptrend line.

Nonetheless, November is seeing two major events/milestones: 1. US sanctions on Iran coming into effect, 2. An expected meeting between Trump and Xi during the G-20 summit.

Background

Last week oil prices fell to an eight-month low.

Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude oil spot prices lost 9.2% and 12.3%, respectively, since their October 3rd multi-year highs.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Last week, oil prices even touched an 8-month low as they completed a 17% drop from their record intra-day highs. This is not only increasing the level of nervousness (as the bad memories of the 2014 declines are still fresh), but it also increases the pressure on a few, already stressed, players/debts within the energy sector (XLE).

There are three factors playing a role in this recent negative oil trend and we not only touched upon those but also try to answer the question in the title.

Oversupply

Worldwide oil (OIL, USO) supply continues to rise, going over 100 MMbbl for the first time ever, as both OPEC and Russia posted record outputs.

The OPEC 15-member cartel's production has reached a two-year high, with Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Angola compensating for the lower production level posted by Iran, ahead of the US sanctions on the latter coming into effect this week.

Source: OPEC September 2018 data

According to a Bloomberg news report, OPEC has increased its production last month (October) to the highest level since November 2016. The average production of the cartel increased by 430 thousands barrels of oil per day, bringing the organization daily production to ~33.33M barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia is responsible for most of the increase in output, as it increased production in October by 150,000 barrels per day to 10.68M barrels. That's the highest output level since 1962!

Russia's (RSX, ERUS) oil output has reached a thirty-year high. That's the highest production level Russia ever recorded since the post Soviet Union era.

Let's not forget that the US is now the largest global producer of oil, taking over Saudi Arabia and Russia for the first time since 1973.

The US is now producing ~11M barrels of oil a day.

Nevertheless, the oversupply is not the only factor playing a role in here.

Growth/Demand

The second factor is the demand side.

Many signs are pointing at an economic slowdown and, if true, this is expected to reduce demand for commodities (DBC, GSG) in general and oil specifically.

Recall that growth in Europe (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ) over the past quarter was the lowest since the second quarter of 2014.

Meanwhile, the purchasing manufacturing index published in the last few days in China indicates that the world's second largest economy is slowing (on the verge of the make-or-break 50 mark) and in some aspects, e.g. new export orders, already contracting (sub-50 reading).

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Central Banks

Another factor that puts pressure on commodities/oil prices is the decline in central banks' support. The easy-cheap money era has had two main implications:

1. Rise in property and commodity prices. Tightening monetary policies by major central banks - the Fed in the US on one hand and the ECB in Europe on the other hand - are now threatening to put a stop to this party.

As the Fed and other central banks are beginning to tighten their monetary policies in an attempt to fight inflation, the chances of commodity prices falling back are rising.

Note that the decline in prices of commodities we had seen in 2014 began several weeks after the Fed announced the end of its last repurchase program.

2. Weak US Dollar (UUP). The steady rise of the greenback in 2018 is starting to takes it toll.

USO data by YCharts

Technically Speaking

Oil has recently broke crucial support levels, and is now trading for the first time in over a year below its 200-DMA. The price of oil also broke a rising-narrowing trend line that started in early 2016.

Looking at past decade, the current revision brings oil prices to an interesting range that looks like a make or break around the $60 mark.

XLE, the ETF tracking the energy sector, is trading 15% lower than its 52-week high (reached five months ago). As a matter of fact, the ETF had a circa 18% drop during October when it dropped from as high as $78.36 (October 9th, 2018) to as low as $64.37 (October 29th, 2018)

XLE data by YCharts

Is the Sun Setting on Oil Prices?

Record levels of production, the expected slowdown in global economic activity, and tightening monetary policies by major central banks are all playing a major role in the recent declines of oil prices.

The weak performance of equity markets (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) during Red October certainly hasn't helped much either.

Nevertheless, it's important to remember that the sanctions on Iran - coming into effect this week - are going to have an impact.

Furthermore, should the US and China (MCHI, FXI) reach a much-needed/anticipated trade agreement (or at least reduce the trade-war tension), capital markets - especially commodities - are going to get a major boost.

In spite of oil prices trading about $11 off their recent highs, it's important to note that the trend is still bullish and that we are still seeing "higher highs, higher lows" on a multi-year basis.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

We remain bullish on oil prices over the long run because there are certain major events/milestones taking place this month that lead us to believe that the long-term trend is still our best friend.

