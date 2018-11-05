The Bear's FANGs Clench, And He's Starting With Amazon

In particular, FANG stocks appear most vulnerable, after the decade-long shift to passive from active strategies, which in essence equates to valuation-agnostic flows into the most favoured names.

The mounting US dollar scarcity due to the Fed’s QT will have magnified consequences on the US stock market, especially names where the criterion of valuation has been subordinated.

The underlying driver is a global shift to quantitative tapering (QT) after almost a decade of the uncharted monetary experiment known as QE (quantitative easing).

The pivotal moment arrived in H2 2018 after 13 years where BTD was infallible, a top-decile strategy that cast the world’s savviest fund managers in ignominy.

The US stock market has finally reached an inflection point where the "Buy The Dip" or "BTD" investment methodology has been decisively broken.

This article highlights the precarious valuation of Amazon (AMZN), first with regard to the origin of the FANG bubble, and then using information from the most recent earnings release, which included the downgrade for the December quarter of 2018. It illustrates the investment cliff an Amazon shareholder faces. The bear’s FANGs clench as we speak, and he’s starting with Amazon.

To QT or not to QT? The aftermath

This is a follow-up to my April 2018 strategy article “The Myth Of The Pin That Pricked The Bubble; The Pin Is Here." QT, initiated by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, is about to lead to a seismic shift in global liquidity that will catalyse a sustained slide in financial markets. In order to grasp my rationale, it’s important to understand why this is key.

Here are a few excerpts from the above article:

Central Banks grew their balance sheets incrementally, in rough lockstep with their economies (GDP) for decades…until 2007…Then suddenly, we embarked on an entirely new experiment. It was called QE, whose consequences will no doubt be the subject of doctoral theses for the foreseeable future… It’s difficult to overstate the impact of this tectonic shift [from QE to QT]. The best way is visual: a long term graph of Central Bank (CB) balance sheets portraying the exponential expansion since the 2007 Global Financial Crash (GFC). After decades of monetary prudence (i.e. a stable or marginally expanding CB balance sheet), the least painful path out of GFC was to inject liquidity into the global financial system. Central Banks ended up having a liability (the currency note they issued) versus an asset (the government bond they purchased). The cumulative QE impact of the G4 central banks is depicted in the chart below. [From his statements in 2102, before he donned the Fed Chair hat] Jerome Powell is acutely concerned about the diminishing marginal utility of QEX. He is mindful that the tapering will have unintended consequences, but he is willing to shoulder the risks, in the interest of a Fed whose toolkit is better equipped to manage future problems.

We are now in the well into the phase of winding down the monetary largesse via quantitative tapering. Below is the latest forecast mapping the trajectory of the cumulative monetary contraction by the G4 Central Banks:

Points to note from graph

The Fed’s QT is gaining pace, with larger sales of Treasuries forecast each coming quarter in a stepwise function, as succinctly summarised by SA writer Eric Basmajian in his QT article here.

Cumulative Liquidity peaked around February 2018. BTD first "broke" in April ’18 in the US a few weeks later. But it’s only now that the shortage is being acutely felt as the liquidity surplus has been absorbed – look at the volatility global markets suffered in October!

The Cumulative liquidity contraction does not abate until mid-2020! It doesn’t take a monetary genius to realise that the act – however gradual – of withdrawing trillions of dollars of liquidity from the financial system is going to have some monumental consequences. Surely one must concede if the QE experiment was uncharted, and resulted in the unintended consequence of edifying the ‘buy the dip’ mantra, then QT, the mirror reversal, may well embody unintended consequences.

How QT impacted markets

It’s worth showing how the "buy the dip" mantra, previously scorned by professionals as the last draw card to attract the gullible retail investor has, in the last decade, transformed into a top-decile investment methodology that a mere handful of hedge fund managers have matched, no doubt fuelled by the wave of Central-Bank-provided liquidity.

But a new phase has begun. This graph from Morgan Stanley Research shows just how well BTD worked –consistently and infallibly - for 13 years! But of equal importance, see how decisively BTD has been broken in 2018, especially after the ghastly October. (The report data is up to 24 October 2018)

The intrinsic valuation risk in FANGs through a shift from active to passive funds

There is ample data showing how (higher-priced and under-performing) active managers who delivered inferior returns to the index over the last decade have resulted in a massive shift to passive management. This graph from SA Contributor ValueResearcher shows the extent of disillusionment with the skill set and performance of active managers.

Shift from active to passive, and the innate bias

What is less known is this crucial point: like most things, a trend taken to extremes can create its own distortions. The intrinsic definition of a passive equity strategy is to buy the underlying index exactly according to the relative weight of the market capitalisation of each company within the index. The investment is value-agnostic – there is zero reference to the ‘expensiveness’ of the company. It naturally follows that if there has been a material swing to passive strategies, the investor is buying the most expensive parts of the market (i.e., the stocks that comprise larger weights in the market-cap-weighted index) with more of his money. It’s fairly easy to comprehend how this can lead to an increased concentration of a few favoured names; as the passive component grew, more money (that was value-agnostic) entered the favoured names.

There are no prizes for guessing which stocks benefited from this concentration: FANG — Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Google (GOOG, GOOGL).

FANGs were the major beneficiary of passive strategies

A good picture can say a thousand words. This chart shows precisely how disproportionately large FANG became just this year as a percentage of the S&P 500 index. As passive fund strategies continued to chase the winning shares, these flows begot more inflows in a circular self-feeding loop that’s been entirely oblivious to valuation!

FANGs will be the largest casualty of the oncoming bear

It should come as no surprise that the current combination of a liquidity crunch (QT) accompanied by sheer terror in the minds of BTD enthusiasts (replacing the ‘irrational exuberance’ that prevailed over the last 13 years) may well lead to a material correction in the market. It should it come as less of a surprise that this paradigm shift leaves FANGS precariously vulnerable to downside risk. Think of FANGs in October as a foretaste of what’s coming when valuation regains its (rightful) cardinal position in the investor’s stock-selection process.

Why the bear’s FANG clench will start with Amazon

I wrote an article on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), days prior to its disappointing fiscal Q4 results, that identified the mounting risks as it forged further into emerging markets, for harvests that are smaller and more elusive, while the valuation did not reflect the heightened risk.

I have little doubt that the biggest FANG casualty in the next 12 months will be Amazon. There is an abundance of material on Seeking Alpha describing the company’s history and success, including bullish articles that describe why its ascendency will not falter. N.B.: I think Amazon is an incredible company that has transformed the retail landscape. Yet the stock is a terrible investment today.

I will focus on just three issues that convey the investment cliff I believe a shareholder faces: the volatility implicit in the 4Q forecast along with the paucity of profit in its main business; the elevated valuation (EV/EBITDA multiple), portrayed by the widening gap between EV and EBITDA; the significant risk if the United States Postal Service reviews the rate Amazon pays for the last-mile delivery and charges a rate more reflective of the USPS cost base.

The market's problem with the Amazon’s Q4 forecast

Rather than regurgitate the 3Q earnings analysis and 4Q forecast for the largest retail force on the planet, I’ll direct you to the expert breakdown provided by Fellow SA Contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira in his article "Amazon: Growth Days Are Gone," where he illustrates the declining growth momentum. I wish to highlight just one paragraph in the 4Q forecast that hit me like a thunderbolt. From the company disclosure:

Fourth Quarter 2018 Guidance Net sales are expected to be between $66.5 billion and $72.5 billion, or to grow between 10% and 20% compared with fourth quarter 2017. Operating income is expected to be between $2.1 billion and $3.6 billion, compared with $2.1 billion in fourth quarter 2017.

In case you missed it, I repeat, “Operating income is expected to be between $2.1 billion and $3.6 billion, compared with $2.1 billion in fourth quarter 2017.” So wait a minute, a company with a market capitalisation of around $800 Bn, a revenue of around $70bn for the quarter is forecasting Q4 income in the single digits! This is pure insanity on two levels:

First with a revenue run rate of $280bn a year, the company has still not reached the scale to become respectably profitable! You can waffle all you like about how many different vectors Amazon is chasing and how profits will eventually come. Sorry, I don’t buy it. As an afterthought, I draw your attention to IBM’s recent acquisition of Red Hat (RHAT) along with IBM’s explicit intention to aggressively pursue off-premise cloud computing tenders, taking on the one segment where Amazon shows decent margins — AWS.

Second, to illustrate how paltry profits are, the range of YOY income growth (compared to 4Q ’17) ranges from 0% to 71%! Is this company listed on a parallel universe? A company with a market value of $800 Bn is providing a forecast that resembles the volatility of a start-up. No company remotely this size should have such a lack of predictability. And if you say that’s due to the law of small numbers I would respond: Exactly — the company is barely profitable.

Divergence of Enterprise Value and EBITDA over the decade

The most effective way of portraying the dual trajectory of income and the value investors accorded it is by showing the percentage change in EBITDA (earnings before interest and depreciation/amortisation) this is compared to the enterprise value or EV. (I prefer EBITDA to net income and EV to market-cap as this over-rides any change in Amazon’s debt/equity capital structure.)

As seen from the %’age change in the underlying metrics over the last 10 years, Amazon’s EV has risen by a staggering 3570% (a 34-bagger) and has NOT been matched by a concomitant rise in EBITDA.

The gravity of the problem is actually masked by the minuscule EBITDA base in 2008. But the table below gives more perspective on the chasm between profits and the value the market has afforded them.

Period AMZN EBITDA (TTM, in billions of USD) AMZN Enterprise Value (in billions of USD) AMZN Net Income (TTM, in billions of USD) 2018/09/30 25.728 964.371 8.903 2016/12/31 12.493 339.401 2.371 2008/12/31 1.215 18.673 0.644

A possible review of the last-mile delivery rate Amazon pays to USPS

This is entire article in itself, so I have posted the details on my blog here: "Amazon's Incredible Subsidy From USPS."

The broad outline of the issue follows:

The last mile is very often delivered by USPS on behalf of Amazon in the US.

This excerpt from The Wall Street Journal shows how low the USPS charge to Amazon currently is, based on a redundant methodology predicated on letters rather than parcels (whereas parcels now dwarf letter volumes). It posits that if USPS charged a rate that was a better reflection of its fixed cost base, parcel delivery rates for Amazon could rise by a factor of 5!

I don't need to remind you of President's Trump's affection for Bezos and Amazon. Amazon could soon be paying 400% more of USPS's fixed cost base.

Trump could prioritise a review of USPS charges for last mile where AMZN is highly exposed! As a rough estimate, it could know off 300 basis points of Amazon's US online sales profit margin.

Conclusion

After October’s bloodbath one would be insane to believe something fundamental has not changed. I propose it’s a combination of QT taking effect after a short lag and a turn in the success rate of BTD. I show how FANG inflows via passive funds have led to precarious valuations. Amazon strikes me as the most vulnerable. The bear’s FANGs clench as we speak, and he’s starting with Amazon.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.