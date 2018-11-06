A Recovery In Cocoa Has The Price Heading For Technical Resistance

The price of cocoa futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange has been making lower highs and lower lows since reaching a peak at $2914 per ton during the week of April 30, 2018.

Cocoa has had a wild ride since trading at $3422 in late 2015. The price dropped like a stone reaching a bottom at $1769 in June 2017 before it consolidated around the $2000 per ton level for more than six months and took off to the most recent high at over $2900. The price of cocoa ran out of upside steam over recent months as the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products declined to a low of $1982 on October 1 on the active month December futures contract. Since then, cocoa has been back in bullish mode.

The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa SubTR ETN product provides an alternative for market participants who do not trade or invest in the highly-leveraged and volatile futures contracts that trade on the ICE exchange. As we head into the final two months of 2018, the path of least resistance of the price of the soft commodity has been higher.

A bullish October

Cocoa futures came into October at the lowest price since mic-February when the price traded down to a low of $1982 on the first day of the month.

Source: CQQ

As the daily chart of December ICE cocoa futures highlights, the soft commodity quickly rose above the $2000 per ton level after a brief probe below. The price action throughout October was bullish, and cocoa futures hit their most recent high on November 15 at $2323 per ton, a rise of $341 or 17.2% in a little over one month. Price momentum on the daily chart has risen into overbought territory while relative strength is also heading in that direction. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE cocoa futures market has been flatlining around the 260,000-contract level. Daily historical volatility is over 32% as daily trading ranges in the cocoa market were over $50 per ton on most days throughout October.

The pound declines but cocoa ignores the British currency

Over 60% of the world's annual cocoa supplies come from the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. The city of London has long been the hub of trading for the cocoa market because of the similar time zone with West Africa and its proximity to the supply center of the world. Therefore, many of the contracts between producers and consumers around the world have used the British pound as the pricing mechanism for physical supply contracts.

The price of cocoa tends to rise and fall with the value of the British pound versus the U.S. dollar. In the aftermath of the Brexit referendum in June 2016, the pound fell from $1.50 to $1.20 against the dollar from June through January 2017. During the same period, the price of cocoa declined from over $3000 to under $2000 per ton.

In October 2018, the cocoa market divorced from the pound as the British currency fell and the price of cocoa moved over 17% higher.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the pound-dollar relationship was trading at $1.3082 on October 1 and fell to a low of $1.2722 on October 30 on the back of issues surrounding the final form of Brexit from the European Union. While the pound was trading at the $1.3047 level on November 5, the price of cocoa spent all of October moving to the upside while the pound experienced selling pressure. Therefore, the price of cocoa in pound-terms did even better than in dollars over the month that ended last week.

Demand is growing

Demand for cocoa and all agricultural commodities continues to increase around the world as demographics are a constantly increasing factor that causes consumption to rise.

In 2000, six billion people inhabited our planet. Today, less than two decades later, there are more than 7.5 billion an increase of over 25%. At the same time, wealth has grown exponentially in China which is home to almost 1.4 billion people. Wealth expansion has led to dietary changes in Asia. Many Chinese have included more complex proteins in their diets, and many have developed a taste and even an addiction to chocolate. The growth in the consumption of sweet chocolate confectionery treats in Asia has put ever-increasing pressure on the demand side of the fundamental equation for cocoa beans over the past years. China continues to be a growing addressable market for cocoa beans which is likely to continue to require more supplies in the coming months and years.

Supplies are always fickle

In any agricultural market, the weather conditions and crop diseases can cause supply shortages at times. When it comes to the cocoa market, production from West Africa involved another level of supply risk. Political instability in the Ivory Coast and Ghana always has the potential to cause supplies to decline because of wars, political coups, or other political reasons. Moreover, the logistics of transporting cocoa beans from farms and growing regions to ports for exportation to consumers around the world can be challenging during periods of civil or military insurrection.

The leading chocolate producers of the world who depend on West Africa for supplies have made significant investments in the region to ensure the flow of cocoa beans to the rest of the world. The investments have centered around increasing and modernizing production and building infrastructure in farming areas. However, governments in West Africa have a habit of wetting their financial beaks with those investment funds which do not always make it to the target areas. Moreover, Mother Nature can always throw markets a curveball in the form of poor weather or crop issues that cause supply deficits to develop. When logistical routes become a challenge in the underdeveloped area of the world, cocoa beans can sit and rot in the hot African sun before reaching consumers and manufacturers around the globe. Therefore, supplies can be fickle, and deficits in the fundamental equation for the cocoa market tend to be the norm rather than the exception during some crop years leading to volatility in the price of the soft commodity.

NIB for those who want to invest or trade in cocoa without the futures market

Since 2000, the price of cocoa beans has traded in a wide range.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, the agricultural commodity has traded from $674 to $3826 per ton. The midpoint of the trading range since the turn of the century is at the $2250 per ton level and on Monday, November 5 the price of nearby December futures was trading at $2315 per ton, close to the middle of the range. Cocoa reached a low of $1769 in June 2017, which was the lowest price for the soft commodity since August 2007. As the monthly chart shows, the price displays an upward bias which is likely the result of increasing global demand because of dietary trends in Asia and the growing population around the world. In the cocoa market, keeping up with the increasing addressable market is a challenge which is why manufacturers continue to pump investment funds into West Africa.

There are many reasons to be bullish when it comes to the future path of least resistance for the price of cocoa beans. While supplies have been sufficient to meet global demand, the potential for a poor crop and deficit in the market could cause significant price spikes to the upside. Meanwhile, growing demand pressuring the fundamental equation continues to limit the downside potential for the price of the beans.

The cocoa futures contracts that trade on the Intercontinental Futures Exchange are the most direct route for an investment or trade in the cocoa market. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa SubTR ETN product (NIB) provides an alternative for those who do not venture into the highly-leveraged and volatile futures arena. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the 'index') reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.

NIB holds cocoa futures contracts, so it tends to replicate the price action in the ICE futures. With net assets of $20.93 million and an average daily volume of 50,110 shares, NIB has some degree of liquidity for smaller investors and traders looking to participate in the volatile cocoa market. The expense ratio of the ETN product is 75 basis points.

Source: Barchart

The price of cocoa appreciated from $1982 on October 1 to a high of $2323 on November 5, a rise of 17.2%. Over the same period, NIB moved from $22.70 to $27.08 per share, 19.3% higher as the ETN did an excellent job reflecting the price action in the futures arena.

The next level of technical resistance in the December cocoa futures contract on ICE stands at the late-August high at $2397 per ton. Above there, the mid-July peak at $2607 and late-April high at $2911 are levels to watch on the upside.

Agricultural commodities like cocoa tend to become most volatile during periods when supply issues cause deficits to develop in the markets. In the world of cocoa, there are so many factors that could trigger a shortage of the beans that are the main ingredient in the chocolate treats many of us crave on a daily basis. I am a buyer of dips in the cocoa market which I continue to believe has a bias to the upside over the coming weeks and months.

