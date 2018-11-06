Shipping And Commodities - The BDI Is Strong, And Nordic American Tanker Is Making A Move

As a commodities trader, I always keep one eye on the cost of transporting raw materials from areas of production to points of consumption around the world. Freight rates are often a function of the supply and demand for ships that transport commodities and the cost of the journey which depends on both fuel and financing costs.

In 2018, interest rates have moved higher, and on October 3, the price of crude oil hit its highest price since 2014 boosting the base price for shipping goods around the globe. Moreover, the current trade dispute between the United States and China could be causing the Asian nation to increase their strategic inventories of many raw materials in case of a prolonged period of protectionism. There are clues from the world of shipping that China has been stocking up on raw materials over recent months. While demand has not shown up in prices of the raw materials, shipping rates have moved to the upside. The Baltic Dry Index has been trending higher since early 2016, and last week the price of Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited (NAT) broke out to the upside.

Weakness in some commodities, but shipping remains buoyant

Copper is a commodity that tends to lead and diagnose the overall health and wellbeing of the global economy. The price of the red metal reached a high of $3.3220 in December 2017 on the continuous COMEX futures contract, after making higher lows and higher highs since the industrial metal found a bottom in January 2016 at $1.9355 per pound.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the copper market attempted to rise above the late 2017 peak in June 2018 but failed after reaching a high of $3.3155. The price broke through levels of technical support on the downside reaching a low of $2.5520 in mid-August. On Monday, November 5, copper was trading around the $2.75 per pound level, a lot closer to the lows than the highs of the trading range since June. Almost all of the other nonferrous metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange experienced significant price declines alongside copper over the past months.

The price of gold had made higher lows since trading at $1046.20 in late 2015. Gold traded to a high of $1377.50 per ounce in July 2016, and in January and April of this year, it attempted to challenge the peak as it moved to highs of $1365.40 and failed.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the continuous COMEX gold futures contract illustrates, this past summer, gold broke that pattern and traded down to a low of $1161.40 and was at the $1230 level, closer to the lows than the highs since its unsuccessful attempt to put in a higher high.

Most recently, the crude oil market suffered a corrective move to the downside. The energy commodity found its bottom in February 2016 at $26.05 per barrel and made higher lows and higher highs reaching its most recent peak at $76.90 on October 3, 2018.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the price of the energy commodity that powers the world declined for four consecutive weeks reaching a low of $62.52 per barrel on Monday, November 5.

The prices of most commodities have corrected lower on the back of a strong U.S. dollar and the prospects for rising interest rates. At the same time, shipping rates have remained strong in a sign that the demand for transporting raw materials has not suffered alongside the prices of the commodities carried by ocean vessels for destinations around the globe.

The BDI is closer to highs than lows for the year

The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) is just one of many benchmarks for freight rates. The London-based Baltic Exchange publishes the BDI each day and the Index measures that rate that owners charge for shipping dry bulk commodities on Capesize, Panamax, and Supramax Time chartered vessels. While the prices of many of the leading commodities have declined over the weeks and months, the BDI continues to display strength in demand for shipping raw materials.

Source: Bloomberg

As the chart shows, the BDI traded in a range from 291-1773 since February 2016 when many raw material prices reached their lows. At 1470 on November 5, the index remains closer to highs than lows which is a sign of demand for shipping and higher freight rates around the world.

In 2018, the range for the BDI has been from 948 to 1773, at its current level it remains above the midpoint for this year indicating strength in the shipping market.

LME stocks fall, but prices do not respond- Metal heading east

While the prices of many of the metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange have been dropping, LME stockpiles have also moved appreciably lower over the past months. At $2.75 per pound on the December futures contract, copper is 17.9% lower than its June 2018 high. At the same time, LME copper stocks have declined from over 300,000 tons to 180,375 tons as of November 2, a drop of over 40% over the period. Copper stocks peaked at over 388,000 metric tons in March 2018.

The price of LME three-month aluminum forwards declined from $2336 per ton in early June of this year to the $1985 level on November 2, a drop of 15%. During the same period, aluminum inventories on the LME have fallen from over 1.2 million to around the 1.05 million metric ton level, a drop of 12.5%. Copper and aluminum are not the only two nonferrous metals that have experienced significant declines in their warehouse stocks as many of the other metals that trade on the LME have seen both their prices and stockpiles move to the downside over the past months.

It is possible that there was a clue that LME stocks would head south at the Chinese party congress in October 2017. One of the primary initiatives of the government is to reduce pollution which resulted in a curtailment of refining and smelting activities around major cities in China. As the economy continues to grow by 6.5%, China requires massive inflows of the metals that are the building blocks of infrastructure. At the same time, the protectionist environment and trade dispute between the U.S. and China could be motivation for the nation to increase its levels of domestic stockpiles of nonferrous metals and other commodities. The movement of metals from LME warehouses to Chinese domestic soil does not necessarily require Chinese buying, as borrowing the industrial commodities allows for pulling the metal off the exchange and relocating it within their borders. During the current period of price weakness, the Chinese can purchase the metals at much lower levels than earlier this year. All signs point to a flow of strategic commodities east as China builds its strategic stockpiles for the future in an environment of protectionism.

When it comes to the oil market, the price has dropped by over 17.5% since the beginning of October. The decline in the price of the world's most significant industrial commodity is not slowing down demand for crude oil based on the clues provided by the shipping industry.

In January 2018 chartering a Suezmax oil tanker cost around $6,000 per day and the rate fell to as low as $4,100 in March. According to Nordic American Tanker's (NAT) latest letter to its shareholders, the rate is now around $28,700 per day. The letter said, "The higher the tanker rates going forward, the better the ability for us to pay dividend." The company continues to write "going forward, a stronger tanker market is forming the basis for higher dividend." The market interpreted the comments as a sign that the dividend will soon rise which took the price of NAT shares higher and above technical resistance.

NAT breaks to the upside

NAT shares traded up to the $3 level in June, but the last time it traded above that price was back in December 2017.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, NAT shares traded to a new high for 2018 at $3.17 per share on November 5 before pulling back to the $2.98 level on profit taking. There is a gap in the chart from $3.53 down to the most recent high on Monday dating back to mid-December 2017. Price action tends to fill voids on charts, and the upside in NAT could be as much as 55 cents per share from its current level or 18.5%.

NAT broke to the upside over recent sessions, but we are coming into a time of the year where seasonal factors can cause shipping activity to slow and freight rates to move lower.

The winter season could cause a pause in the action

Freight rates tend to peak in October and November and move lower into the winter months. As the chart of the BDI dating back to 2013 shows, the BDI peaked in late 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017 leading to price weakness in the early months of the following year.

The chart of NAT stock displays a bit less seasonality, but a bias for price weakness during the early months of the year. The shipping business in the northern hemisphere tends to slow during the winter months because of challenging weather conditions. Therefore, the strong BDI and sky-high rates for charters carrying crude oil around the world could be peaking and set for a move to the downside over the coming weeks and months.

Meanwhile, the trade talks between President's Trump and Xi at the G-20 meeting in Argentina later this month will either set the stage for a new framework for a trade deal or cause the current environment to escalate into what could become a trade war between the world's two most wealthy nations.

Many commodities prices will move higher or lower on the back of the outcome of the meeting in Argentina between the U.S. and China, and freight rates are no exception. A trade deal could lead to an economic boom and growth around the world. No deal would cause even more "dark clouds" to gather over the global economy according to the International Monetary Fund.

I am keeping my eye on Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited shares (NAT). The break above the $3 per share level was a significant event and increasing their dividend would likely cause more buying in the shares over the coming weeks and months. Additionally, the gap on the chart provides a target on the upside that is almost 20% above its current price at around the $3 per share level.

There is a lot at stake when the Presidents of the U.S. and China sit down together in Argentina next month, and the commodities asset class and shipping rates are likely to follow the lead as the raw materials that flow from production to consumption around the world are on the front lines when it comes to international trade.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.