How Are You Sleeping At Night? Asset Allocation Daily

Daniel Amerman: The financial cycle that has driven declining mortgage payments is just about out of fuel, suggesting a very different path ahead for the housing market.

Housing Market And Mortgage Rates

“Home buyers in every city and state have been benefiting from a powerful financial cycle for almost five years. Most people are not aware of this cycle, but it has lowered the average monthly mortgage payment for home buyers on a national basis by about $250 per month since the end of 2013…[Yet] the ‘fuel’ available to power the engine has almost run out. That means that mortgage payments, home affordability and housing prices could be traveling a quite different path in the months and years ahead. ” (Daniel Amerman)

Upside Catalyst

“What could go right?...Firm progress on the Chinese trade issue. My current assessment is that this might generate a 4-5% move in a single day and 15% overall. If you own the right sort of stocks, your gains could be much larger. Some stocks are trading as virtual proxies on this issue, going through 8% swings on a single day, even when the news is trivial.” (Jeff Miller)

One Way To Play China

“The popular large-cap China ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) led the S&P 500 during the market uptick of the past several days, driven by signals from Beijing and Washington that a resolution of the Sino-American trade dispute was possible.” (David Goldman)

To Rebalance Or Not To Rebalance?

“If you have no idea which assets are going to outperform, and if you are not going to hold them for very long, rebalance...If the standard deviation of your returns is of great concern to you (for example, if you use leverage or are making regular withdrawals), rebalance. If you intend to hold your assets for a very long time and you’re reasonably confident that their total returns will be very similar, rebalance. But if you expect some of your assets to outperform or underperform others, or if rebalancing incurs substantial transaction costs, don’t bother rebalancing.” (Yuval Taylor)

Should You Buy A Lottery Ticket?

“Well, it depends. Specifically, it depends on how much the odds are in your favor, how much the ticket costs relative to your wealth, and the extent to which increases in your wealth have diminishing marginal value to you. This “diminishing marginal value of wealth,” encoded in what financial economists call your Utility function, is at the crux of the decision, and it’s what makes Expected Utility a better decision-metric than Expected Value.” (Victor Haghani)

Thought For The Day

Victor Haghani offers a fun analysis of the economic worth of a lottery ticket, in the above-linked article. Unsurprisingly, it turns out that lottery tickets are not such great investments. But he adds an intriguing idea in his concluding paragraph, as follows:

“There are investments out there that can look a lot like lottery tickets, with positive Expected Value arising from a small probability of a big payout...”

In other words, a lot of people treat the stock market like a lottery, and thus end up losing their money, as generally occurs when people gamble. Haghani offers his own approach to not gambling on the stock market, which is based on a preference for “expected utility” over “expected value.” It is worthwhile to read the article to understand the distinction.

But for my part, I will suggest a very simple, and simplistic, way of understanding stock investing’s lottery aspect. And that is that the investor has no peace of mind. I don’t know much about the psychology of gambling, but I think it is accurate to say that it involves a high degree of anxiety. The gambler knows that each move that he hopes will bring him riches involves the risk of loss too, so it can’t be a pleasurable overall experience; and as the number of chips diminishes, that anxiety only increases.

So, given that we just experienced a rare and very recent losing month for stocks, it’s worth asking yourself that most basic of stock market questions: How did you sleep at night? If you have money invested in the market and the losses didn’t disturb your peace, then you’re doing something right. You’re invested in a balanced way, or you’re sticking to your long-term plan and not allowing yourself to get whiplashed by daily market movements.

But if market losses really disturb you, then it behooves you to question whether you are to some extent gambling on winning as opposed to investing patiently in something you genuinely believe in and accepting losses as an opportunity to accumulate more shares cheaply.

If that’s not the case, if you do suffer from stock market anxiety, then there are things you can do. Foremost, you can gradually sell winning shares and put them into safe investments until the remaining risky investments are no longer enough to disturb your peace. There’s a right mix for everyone, and risk does have a role to play. An investor takes risks calculated to bring long-term reward and expects setbacks along the way, but a gambler lacks such repose because his risks are not calculated, and he does not convert his winnings into usable wealth. If your own investing does not bring a sense of satisfaction that you’re prudently building long-term wealth but instead makes you nervous, then this is an excellent juncture to reconsider your approach.

