Sonoco Products: Blue Skies On The Horizon

Despite the struggles and challenges as well as the market turmoil in October, Sonoco's share price held its ground, offering potential investors a dividend champion at a fair price.

A hurricane and flooding were not the only struggles in the quarter. Inflation, tariffs and productivity and consolidation efforts created challenges too.

Sonoco Products reported 2018 third-quarter results on October 18th, setting records for YTD sales and YTD non-GAAP EPS even though it weathered a literal storm in the quarter.

When I described packaging giant, Sonoco Products (SON), as a company navigating a perfect storm after it reported second-quarter earnings, I obviously had no idea a hurricane would be the hot topic of the third quarter. I was referencing the potential of tariffs, a societal backlash against plastic and slowed consumer spending.

A Literal Storm

The literal storm Sonoco endured in September was Hurricane Florence. It hit Sonoco's largest complex in Hartsville, South Carolina, as well as facilities in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The flooding at Hartsville reached unprecedented levels in Sonoco's 120-year history. The company had to release over 7.2 billion gallons of water from its dam on Black Creek. Sixty inches of water stood in the mill. After all the clean-up, repairs and restoration, it turned out to be the largest effort of this type the company had ever undertaken.

The financial impact of the storm includes lost sales, the fixed costs while the mill was inoperable and the company's insurance deductible of $1 million. Insurance coverage did cover excess costs related to the storm of approximately $4 million and property and equipment damages and repairs of approximately $4 million.

The impact to earnings in the third quarter equated to a $0.04 loss per share. An additional $0.02 to $0.03 loss per share is estimated for the fourth quarter related to lost sales.

Struggles and Challenges

Unfortunately, the hurricane wasn't the only struggle Sonoco battled in the third quarter.

First, in relation to the Consumer Packaging segment, the third quarter is seasonally the slowest quarter. Three of Sonoco's four segments actually struggled with volumes in the quarter. Consumer Packaging and Protective Solutions volumes were down while volume in the Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment was flat. One of its customers is testing a change in packaging format that could result in some loss of market share. And, there was a bit of slowdown resulting from Sonoco's customers trying to raise prices to pass on inflationary costs.

Unanticipated inflation in costs such as freight, energy, resin, aluminum and other operating costs negatively impacted operating profit as did tariffs and other operating costs in the consumer business.

Some of the struggling was even self-inflicted. Sonoco is undertaking several consolidation efforts. It also opted to replace older equipment with new. This type of progress should improve operating margins in the long run. But, it does temporarily impact productivity.

Third-Quarter Earnings

In the trailing twelve months prior to the 2018 third quarter, Sonoco set earnings records. In the third quarter, GAAP earnings were $0.72 per share, equivalent to the same quarter in 2017. Non-GAAP earnings totaled $0.86 per share compared to 2017 production of $0.76 per share. Technically, this continued the record-setting streak to five quarters.

Non-GAAP net income in the 2018 third quarter was basically flat at $109.68 million when compared to the 2017 third quarter at $109.61 million. The unanticipated inflation, tariffs and other operating costs resulted in $3 to $4 million of lost income. The primary contributor to the positive difference in non-GAAP EPS was the benefit of tax reform.

With each quarterly report in 2018, Sonoco increased earnings guidance - to a range of $3.22 to $3.32 with first-quarter results, then to a range of $3.27 to $3.37 per diluted share with second-quarter results. With third-quarter results, the company narrowed the range to $3.28 to $3.34 per diluted share.

Through the third quarter, GAAP earnings equaled $2.34 per share and non-GAAP earnings equaled $2.53. Thus, non-GAAP fourth-quarter EPS should fall in a range of $.75 to $.81. This compares to $.72 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017. This means Sonoco's record-setting streak should extend to six quarters.

Third-Quarter Sales

Revenue in the third quarter of 2018 improved 3% to $1.36 billion from $1.32 billion in 2017. For the first nine months, revenue in 2018 has improved 8% to $4.04 billion from $3.74 billion in 2017. The factors producing the gain are distributed between a favorable volume and mix of product, price increases and the impact of acquisitions.

Source

While the overall volume change was positive, the Display and Packaging segment was the only one to see an actual increase. When adding the influence of price changes to the volume changes, the Display and Packaging segment and the Consumer Packaging segment generated revenue increases compared to 2017, at 21.8% and 6.1%, respectively. The Protective Solutions and Paper segment and the Industrial Converted Products segment both had year-over-year revenue declines, at (3%) and (4.1%), respectively.

The productivity challenges in the Consumer Packaging segment and the Protective Solutions segment created significant declines in operating profit, at (18.7%) and (7.9%), respectively. The sales increase in the Display and Packaging contributed to an 85.8% increase in operating profit. Though the Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment experienced a sales decline, its operating profit actually grew 23.4% year over year.

Despite the struggles and challenges it faced, with positive and negative factors combined, Sonoco reported record year-to-date sales as well as record year-to-date non-GAAP earnings.

Cash Flow

In addition to narrowing its full-year EPS projection, the company increased its estimate for full-year free cash flow to a range of $230 million to $250 million. When the year began, Sonoco projected its free cash flow generation would be the best since 2013.

Through the first nine months of 2018, free cash flow totals $219 million. This compares to free cash flow in the first nine months of 2017 of just $25.6 million.

In addition to the $121 million distributed to shareholders in dividends, Sonoco also funded the majority of its acquisition of the remaining 70% interest in the Conitex-Sonoco joint venture from cash. The company expects the acquisition to double sales in Asia as well as add papermaking and converting operations in the geography.

Dissipating Storm Clouds

Sonoco's employees and other rescue personnel valiantly managed to reopen the Hartsville complex weeks before originally expected.

Volumes should recover – some as seasonality passes.

Though recovery will lag, Sonoco does expect to be able to pass on inflationary costs and tariffs through price increases.

Consolidation efforts and process changes will continue until completed.

Additional acquisitions are still a probability.

As for the remainder of 2018, the company sees blue skies ahead.

“We expect a solid fourth quarter and are projecting a year-over-year improvement in full year base earnings of 17% to 20% and, as mentioned, a significant improvement in cash flow from operations and free cash flow.”

The Horizon

By 2020, Sonoco plans to generate sales of approximately $6.3 billion with organic growth that exceeds the industry average. It expects acquisitions to contribute $1 billion to $1.5 billion.

The company is on track to deliver nearly $5.4 billion in revenue in 2018. Acquisitions have contributed $152 million in the first nine months of 2018. When the year began, Sonoco expected acquisitions to contribute just $128 million for the whole year.

Through the first nine months, new products are tracking at approximately $70 million in sales for the full year. In 2017, Sonoco had projected new products would contribute $65 million in sales for 2018.

The company's target for EBITDA margin by 2020 is 16%. Through the first nine months of 2018, EBITDA margin has improved to 13.7%.

Through 2020, the company intends to continue to make double-digit annual total return a priority. Sonoco takes great pride in its 93-year track record of returning to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. It has increased its dividend rate for 36 consecutive years. For the past five years, the average annual dividend growth rate is just over 5%. And, for the majority of the past five years, Sonoco's payout ratio has exceeded its current payout ratio of 47%.

The next dividend increase will likely be announced in April 2019. If the five-year average growth rate is maintained, the new rate would be $1.73 compared to the current rate of $1.64 per share. Should earnings per share improve just 5%, the payout ratio would still fall below 50%.

Summary

Throughout the market turmoil in October, Sonoco's share price reacted but held its ground. The company is navigating quite well in spite of a choppy and stormy landscape. Storm clouds are dissipating and the horizon is bright. There is growth. There are productivity improvements. The odds another hurricane like Florence would damage Sonoco in the near term are slim.

An investment in Sonoco would not be the bargain other beaten-down share prices offer. Rather, potential investors would pay a fair price for a dividend champion yielding nearly 3% with solid potential for revenue and earnings growth.

