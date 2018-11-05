Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In October Sell-Off

In October 2018, the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index (MDY) produced its worst monthly performance (-9.5%) in more than seven years. This article looks at the top performing decile of mid-cap stocks - those mid-cap constituents that bucked the broader negative trend.

The losses in the mid-cap index were so widespread that the top performing decile featured the +0.2% return from Energizer Holdings (ENR) at the bottom of the list. The leaders included some M&A related gainers like Esterline Technologies (ESL) and some companies with solid earnings results, but the list of strong performers is sparse. For the most part, the mid-cap leaders in October 2018 were not bounce back candidates, but rather stocks with strong year-to-date returns that continued their advance in October. Of the 40 companies on the list, 31 have positive year-to-date returns.

From an industry perspective, consumer staples were the big winner with a strong representation on the leaders list relative to their index weight. Like we have saw in small and large cap stocks, defensive utilities and real estate companies also fared well. Communications and consumer discretionary were unique winners among mid-cap stocks as well. After strong gains for most of 2018, tech and healthcare were laggards and under-represented on the leaders list.

A modest return of +6.8% for the leaders list shows what a tough month it was for mid-cap stocks. There are not many consistent themes through this list, but the strong performance for consumer stocks is notable. Given the heft of consumer spending as a percentage of the U.S. economy, relatively strong performance for consumer stocks is noteworthy. The leaders list trades at a lower earnings multiple and higher dividend yield than the accompanying mid-cap laggards list, but these valuations do not appear overly compelling.

