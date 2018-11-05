Locking In Some Starbucks Gains

I also explain why as a consumer I've largely switched to Starbucks from Dunkin' and ask if any readers share my reasoning.

Starbucks hit a new high Friday, after beating both earnings and revenue estimates the day before. Nevertheless, the last few articles on it by Seeking Alpha contributors have been bearish.

Starbucks Hits New High Amid Seeking Alpha Skepticism

Shares of Starbucks (SBUX) hit a new high on Friday, after the company beat on revenue and earnings and posted strong comparable sales gains, but the last few articles from Seeking Alpha contributors have been skeptical. Seeking Alpha contributor Hedgeye, writing a week before last Thursday's earnings release, suggested shorting Starbucks; Brian McNulty, in his debut Seeking Alpha article, suggested betting against Starbucks too; and Stone Fox Capital, in an article published on Friday, argued that the stock's gains weren't supported by the quarterly results. In the event the bears end up being right, below I've posted a couple of ways Starbucks longs who remain bullish can limit their downside risk. I close by noting why as a consumer I've largely switched to Starbucks from its competitor Dunkin' Brands (DNKN), as I'm curious if my reasoning is shared by any Seeking Alpha readers.

Adding Downside Protection To Starbucks

Let's assume, for the sake of these examples, that you have 1,000 shares of Starbucks and can handle an 18% decline over the next several months, but not one larger than that. Here are two ways you could hedge (screen captures via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 1,000 shares of SBUX against a >18% decline by late June.

The cost of this protection was $1,660, or 2.58% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

One bit of clarification is in order here: readers of Brian McNulty's bearish Starbucks article may recall he suggested betting against the stock by buying puts on it, and may wonder what the difference is between that and buying puts in this case. The main difference is this: in the example above, you're not just buying the puts, but you own the underlying shares. That makes the puts a hedge, rather than a bearish bet on the stock (if you were bearish, you wouldn't own the stock).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 8%, as of Friday's close, this was the optimal collar to give you the same level of protection as the previous hedge over the same time frame.

Note that the strike used in the put leg above is different than in the previous optimal put hedge: after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike, where the cost was $1,150, or 1.79% of position value. The other difference here was that the income from selling the call leg, $1,750, or 2.72% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the ask), more than offset the cost of the put leg.

So, the net cost of this collar was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $600 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Why I Prefer Starbucks To Dunkin'

I usually order iced coffee, and the main reason I prefer Starbucks to Dunkin' for that is the ice hygiene practices I've seen in stores where I live in New Jersey. First, the ice container at my local Starbucks appears to be always covered when not in use, as it should be. The barista slides open its stainless steel lid, scoops ice out using the dedicated ice scoop, and pours it in my cup.

In contrast, at the Dunkin' locations I've gone to, usually, the ice bucket is uncovered, and the Dunkin' employee, instead of using the ice scoop, will use the cup as its own scoop. In doing so, he touches the ice with his hand, the same hand he uses accept cash from customers. Starbucks, with its corporate-owned stores, appears to have better ice hygiene training and compliance than local Dunkin' franchisees, who seem to often employ family members, some of whom are recent immigrants, from countries where ice may be less common. I'm curious if any readers have shared my experience. I still patronize Dunkin' occasionally for hot drinks, which don't have the ice hygiene issue.

