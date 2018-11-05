11.6% Dividend Yield Plus Upside From The Discount To Net Asset Value

MFA takes very little duration risk, which is a positive factor going into the Q3 2018 earnings release. We already know interest rates rose in Q3 2018.

Recent strong performance by CIM following their Q3 2018 earnings release bodes well for MFA. At $6.87, it is at 92% of estimated-book-value. We are bullish here for traders.

MFA is a residential mortgage REIT specializing in credit risk. They carry a risk rating of 4 and we prefer these positions for trading. Buy-and-hold investors see MFA-B.

MFA Financial (MFA) is a residential mortgage REIT with dramatically less interest rate risk than most of their peers. MFA generates most of their income through credit risk. They focus on non-agency mortgages for individual homes. MFA recently dipped down to our target buy range.

One of their peers, Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM), reported results today (10/31/2018). CIM is currently up by over 4% and is dramatically outperforming sector peers. This is particularly relevant for MFA because CIM is one of the comparable mortgage REITs.

We can compare the two REITs using the price to book value. Since residential mortgage REITs generally hold their positions at "fair value", the term "book value" is equivalent to the term "Net Asset Value". If you're used to investing in other sectors, you may be much more familiar with the term net asset value. Rest assured, in this specific case (talking about MFA) the two are interchangeable.

As a residential mortgage REIT, MFA carries a risk rating of 4. We suggest these positions for investors who are open to trading aggressively. For buy-and-hold investors, we suggest the preferred share, MFA-B. It is shown each week in the weekly series on preferred shares.

Recent results - Q2 2018 (Q3 Reports Next Week)

MFA Financial reports GAAP EPS. They structure their assets and hedges in a manner that allows GAAP EPS to be a useful metric. This is extremely rare for residential mortgage REITs. For most residential mortgage REITs, GAAP EPS would be a useless metric.

For Q2, GAAP EPS came in at $0.17. That doesn’t quite cover the dividend of $0.20 per share. MFA Financial provides a relatively rare disclosure by including the estimated REIT taxable income for the quarter. We can see that the taxable income was greater than the dividend. We can also see that they have excess taxable income of $0.11 per share left to distribute. Because they have extra taxable income to distribute, their dividend is less likely to be impacted than many of their peers. The better outlook for their dividend in the near-term is also driven by lower sensitivity to interest rates. The emphasis on credit risk and reduction of duration risk is a key factor that stands out for MFA.

Portfolio composition

The largest asset class is referred to as residential whole loans.

They have intentionally grown this part of the portfolio. This is very important to the investment thesis. Most residential mortgage REITs are investing in agency RMBS. MFA is focusing on the credit-sensitive assets and leveraging their expertise in managing those assets. Consequently, MFA has the ability to generate slightly stronger returns from these assets than another mortgage REIT with weaker management would be able to generate.

MFA’s strategy going forward remains focused on these credit-sensitive assets.

The unique process for acquiring the newly originated whole loans reduces the competition and puts MFA in a better position for buying assets at attractive prices.

Following their 2nd quarter release, MFA issued additional common stock at a premium to book value. We believe this capital will be used for investing in the same type of assets.

We can clearly see that during the 2nd quarter MFA was maintaining that trajectory.

They were selling off CRT securities and agency MBS. They were using proceeds to fund acquisitions of additional residential whole loans. The yield on residential whole loans is lower than some of their other credit-sensitive assets. However, the risk is quite manageable. The loan-to-value ratio for these loans remains reasonably conservative. Consequently, a small decline in house prices should not pose any risk for the borrowers becoming underwater on the mortgage.

Conclusion

MFA Financial is one of the best mortgage REITs for exposure to residential credit. Their closest peer for this exposure would be CIM. CIM's Q3 result was applauded by the market and bodes well for MFA. There is an enormous difference in the valuation between CIM and MFA. This is a difference that shouldn't exist between the best two REITs for this niche. Consequently, we rate MFA as a buy.

MFA will report earnings before the market opens on November 6th, 2018. We suggest investors enter their positions before the earnings release.

