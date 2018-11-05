PostNL NV (PNLYY) CEO Hendrika Verhagen on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PostNL NV (OTCPK:PNLYY) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2018 5:00 AM ET

Jochem van de Laarschot

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the PostNL Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call. I'm here with Herna Verhagen, CEO; and Pim Berendsen, the CFO of PostNL. My name is Jochem van de Laarschot. Pim, can I hand over to you for the presentation? After that, we will go on to Q&A. Thank you.

Pim Berendsen

Certainly. Thank you, Jochem. I will start to talk about the key takeaways of this quarter, followed by an operational overview of the businesses and then dive into a little bit more of the financials. Moving to Slide 3. The first point is that certainly we want to make clear that we are - our performance in the first quarter was satisfying. Before I start talking about the numbers, I think it's important to make clear that all these numbers are based on continuing operations, so they do not include Nexive and Postcon anymore.

Revenue for the quarter increased to €638 million, and 49% of our revenue is now related to e-commerce, supported as well by the decision in August to divest Nexive and Postcon, but certainly also because of the growth of our Parcels business. The underlying cash operating income was €23 million, which was below last year's number as we have expected. Last week, we have announced that following the decision on Significant Market Power, we have a made positive adjustment to the expected financial impact related to these ACM measures. We now expect this impact to be between €40 million and €45 million on an annualized basis, fully visible in 2020.

As you know, the previous range was between €50 million and €70 million. All other things being equal, this will have a positive effect on the profitability of Mail in the Netherlands going forward. Please take into account that our estimates are based on the judgment on Significant Market Power by the tribunal taken in September, and the current situation. In August, we took the decision to divest Nexive and Postcon, our activities in Italy and Germany. The process is on track and we expect that deals can be signed in the quarter of the first half of 2019. We're confident that we'll achieve our underlying cash operating income for 2018 of between €160 million and €190 million, and we reconfirm and perform our aim for progressive dividends.

I think it's important to spend a bit of time on explaining the consequences of the decision on the SMP decision of the tribunal, which annulled Significant Market Power regulations that we had to adhere to. In September, the tribunal annulled these decisions and certainly that was good news for us. Since then, we have analyzed the judgment and carefully considered the consequences and next steps, resulting in the announcements that you've seen last week. Let me start by reminding you that the expected financial impact of ACM measures, including SMP, was €50 million to €70 million annualized, fully visible in full year 2020. If you look at the graph, that covers the entire period from 2016 until 2020.

We have felt this impact since early 2016 as postal operators substantially grew market shares by expanding their own delivery networks. At this moment, they roughly distribute 80% of that volume themselves in their own networks. This resulted in additional volume loss for PostNL, on top of course the structural volume decline that we always have seen. That's why part of the financial impact is irreversible and the irreversible part of that is the big orange part of the graph on the right hand side. When the ACM decision on SMP was annulled, all obligations imposed on PostNL regarding network access for postal operators did no longer apply. These obligations came into effect on August 1, 2017. We have announced that as of January 1, 2019, all postal operators will be granted network access based on PostNL conditions and tariffs. Bottom line, this means a positive price effect on the volumes that will be offered by the postal operators to PostNL for final mile delivery and the financial effect will be visible in 2019 and 2020.

Basically, the blue part of the graph called C is the positive implications of the consequences of the tribunal's decision and that of course reduces the €50 million to €70 million assessments that we had before, back towards the €40 million to €45 million impact that we now expect. We also announced that we will invoice the difference between the SMP tariffs and the PostNL tariffs for the period between August 2017 and January 2019 to postal operators. This is expected to add approximately €7.5 million to our UCOI in Q4 of this year. This would move us more towards the upper part of the range of the €160 million to €190 million outlook. But please also bear in mind that we still have a big and important Q4 ahead of us. So all in all, all other things being equal, a positive impact on the profitability in Mail in the Netherlands going forward.

Then on Slide 5. Of course the other important topic related to the Dutch regulatory framework is the postal dialogue. As stated before, we consider the consolidation of networks the best solution to safeguard the accessibility and reliability of the postal delivery for everyone in the Netherlands for the years to come. This has not changed as a consequence of the CBB outcome. The board parliamentary support for the conclusions of the State Secretary of Economic Affairs after the postal dialogue is crucial. Parliament also explicitly has attentioned for the situation of postal operators that employ people with a distance to the labor market. However, this road towards consolidation is not a straightforward process due to the anti-trust and merger control regulations and the involvement of several stakeholders.

Any merger or acquisition within the Netherlands will have to be approved by ACM, a process with formal steps from which we cannot deviate. They will evaluate a proposed combination based on the current regulatory framework. Under normal circumstances, this is a very delicate process which needs thorough preparations.

Several other market participants, including PostNL, our State Secretary and parliament have acknowledged in public that consolidation of networks is the best solution for a sustainable postal sector. Preparations are in progress and require time. Then we'll move over to another view of our operational performance in the third quarter of 2018, and let's start with the performance of Parcels. Parcels excluding Spring, our key message is that we see a further acceleration of our transformation, driven by the ongoing growth in e-commerce. Volume growth in the quarter was 20%. Prices increased above inflation, as will be the case in 2019 as well.

Our large customers grew faster than our smaller ones - in other words, we see a shift in our customer mix - and overall the price mix effects was slightly negative, or also a trend that we've commented on the previous quarter as well. The demand for additional services continues to grow and we also recorded an increase in revenue from logistic solutions. By now, three new sorting centers started operations. One of these was opened in Amsterdam yesterday and as planned, all in due time for a peak season. And this should contribute to the expected improvements in the efficiency towards the end of the year.

The increase in volume resulted in improved business performance. However, this was partly offset by additional capacity costs, also due to a tight labor market and transport market, and increase in IT cost for the further digitalization of our service offerings. Higher cash-out for pensions added slightly negative effect as well. In Spring, revenue was down 11% to €59 million. Competitive environment, particularly in Asia, remains fierce, which puts pressure on margin and resulted in lower performance than last year. Overall, the revenue in the segment Parcel increased by almost 11% to €375 million in Q3. Underlying cash operating income was €28 million, €3 million below last year.

We've reached a new milestone in our online communication with our consumers. 4 million Dutch people now have a personal PostNL account and the number of accounts is still growing by around 20,000 a week. PostNL account enables us to create a direct link, a direct relation with our end consumers, leading to better interaction, better communication and more data. Consumers will, for example, be able to record its communication preferences and its preferred delivery methods in a more personalized way. That will help us improve our service offering and improve our targeted services to improve the customer journeys of our recipients, resulting in a higher customer loyalty.

Another point of innovation relates to a pilot for two hour delivery for bol.com in Amsterdam, a next step in convenient shopping, developed in closed cooperation with our customer, bol.com. The option to offer the clients of bol delivery within two hours is expected to support their growth as well as ours. At the same time, we proved that innovative delivery options and sustainable delivery can go hand-in-hand. You will find that e-bikes will be used for this pilot in Amsterdam. Total process from ordering to notification for end consumers in the PostNL app is based on our state-of-the-art technology, which I talked about just before.

Then if we move towards Mail in the Netherlands. Mail in the Netherlands, of course the first point related to volume decline. Volume was down 11.9% in this quarter, but please bear in mind that volumes in Q3 are always relatively low. The year-to-date volume decline is 10.8% and still of course in the range of 10% to 12% that we guided before. This volume decline is mainly driven by substitution. We see that decline in single mail remains high, which obviously also impacts our revenue mix. In bulk mail, we also see a competition effect caused by the expanded networks of postal operators. A part of this volume decline is mitigated by price increases and we've just announced earlier this morning that the rate for a base stamp will be increased with 4.8% as of 1st of January, 2019.

Revenue in Q3 amounted to €371 million. At the same time, our focus is on cost savings necessary to mitigate the effects from structural market decline. In the quarter, we realized €60 million of cost savings, of which €11 million in the segment Mail in the Netherlands. We now clearly see an improvement in the run rate of cost savings compared to the level of savings we've seen in the previous quarter. For the full year, our guidance on cost savings remain slightly below the earlier indication, €50 million to €70 million. Just to be clear, in Q2, we said slightly below the €50 million to €70 million and this run rate improvement in cost savings will get us in the same expected outcome. Underlying cash operating income was €1 million negative and includes also autonomous cost increases, less cash-out for pensions and provisions, and some other effects like, for instance, lower bilateral results.

Then let's look in a little bit more detail on the cost savings. As you know, we ran extensive cost saving programs and they consist of several different projects. And staff reduction implemented according to plan. The coding process, where we had some delays in the first part of the year, is back on track. We've continued to rollout in five locations and expect full implementation by the first quarter of next year. We've also started the rollout of an important adjustment to our delivery process, the so-called combibundel, in six areas. Furthermore, the percentage of automatic coding furthering increased with reduced manual video-coding costs.

An ongoing project is always the centralization of our location. We again migrated one location and plan to do another three in the last quarter of this year, and further optimize our regional network by the reduction of 850 mailboxes. The result of cost savings for this quarter amounted €60 million, which brings the year-to-date number to €34 million. And as said, we're happy to see the run rate increase in these cost savings coming in this quarter. So now let's look at the UCOI outlook for 2018. Once again, our outlook is based on the adjusted segment reporting following the earlier decision to divest Nexive and Postcon. And as you know, our reporting segments are Parcels, including Spring, Mail in the Netherlands and PostNL Other.

When looking at our revenue development, we now expect low single growth for the full year compared to 2016 and this is fully explained by the lower revenue growth in Spring, primarily caused by fierce competition in our Asia business. We're confident to deliver our outlook for underlying cash operating income and confirm a range of between €160 million to €190 million for 2018. Let's go a little bit more to detail on the financials of this quarter and let's first start with a few words on the status of the divestment process of Nexive and Postcon. In line with our strategy to be the postal and logistics solutions provider and focus on our core markets in the Benelux in August, we've decided to divest our subsidiaries.

We have full confidence that the management teams of both Nexive and Postcon will be able to realize their strategic ambition and develop their activities and strengthen their local market positions. The processes are on track and we expect signing somewhere in the first part of 2019. When looking at the reporting and financial impact in Q3 2018, of course Nexive and Postcon are classified as discontinued operations and the result from discontinued operations was minus €49 million in Q3 and includes the combination of a fair value adjustment consolidation effects and a negative business results.

I will now continue with the financial highlights. The main message for Q3 is that our main KPI, underlying cash operating income, was €23 million. Result was below last year, as indicated before. In Mail in the Netherlands, we had the volume decline effects of ACM measures, price increases and an improvement in the run rate of cost savings. Impressive growth and solid performance in Parcels together with planned investments in additional capacity, with ongoing fierce competition in Spring, which puts pressure on our margin. Net cash was below last year, mainly explained by the operational performance and then development in working capital that included phasing effects predominantly on value-added tax and terminal due payments.

Then we move over to Slide 16, which explains development of our underlying operating income and underlying cash operating income for the quarter. First, we look at the underlying operating income and that's the second and third bar in the graph, which show a decrease of €19 million. Volume, price and mix effects were negative, impacted by the volume decline of 11.9% and price mix effects. This effect combined with the autonomous cost increases was compensated - more than compensated by the cost savings of €60 million. As explained, Parcels, including Spring, was below last year. The line other is a mix of some positive, but more negative results; for example, higher pension expense, lower bilateral results, and higher depreciation costs. Changes in pensions and provisions showed an improvement of €7 million. In total, the decrease in underlying cash operating income for the quarter was €12 million.

No a more detailed look at the results per segment. Parcels showing strong revenue growth, driven by the 20% volume growth this quarter. Underlying cash operating income in the third quarter was €28 million, a good business performance. The increase in volumes resulted in improved business performance. However, this was partly offset by additional capacity costs also due to tight labor and transport market and increasing IT cost for further digitalization of our service offerings, as well as higher cash-outs on pensions and provisions had a negative impact on the results.

Mail in the Netherlands, revenue down by 6%, of course fueled by the volume decline, which was not fully compensated by a positive price mix effect. Cost savings and less cash-out for pensions and provisions were more than offset by the negative volume price mix effect in addressed mail, autonomous cost increases and other effects. Revenue in PostNL Other was €70 million. Underlying cash operating income was slightly down to minus €4 million, mainly due to cost savings offset by autonomous cost increases and increase in IT cost.

Slide 18 shows the development of our profit. Profit from continuing operations was 19 million in Q3, 6 million lower than last year. The decline in operating income was partly offset by less income taxes and lower financial expenses. Taking into account the expected loss from discontinued operations, mainly a fair value adjustment related to the announced start of the divestment process for Nexive and Postcon, profit for the period was minus €30 million. Then moving to the development of our net cash from operating and investment activities. Our net cash from operating and investment activities was minus €42 million, €33 million below last year. Cash generated from operations included a negative phasing effect on working capital on the points of value-added tax and bilateral payments as well as a positive tax effect. CapEx is more or less in line with last year. All in all resulting in a net cash of minus €43 million.

In Q4, due to the seasonal pattern of our business and positive phasing effects in working capital, we expect a much more favorable development in net cash. With regard to pensions, only a couple of words. Given the interest rate developments and the asset performance of the pension fund, the actual coverage ratio end of September was 118%, which brings the 12-month average ratio to 116.4%, well above the minimum required level.

Pension expense was €5 million higher than last year, impacting our underlying operating income. This increase in expense is mainly explained by a higher rate of expected benefit increases, reflecting the positive development of the coverage ratio. Within equity, the higher expense is partly compensated by an actuarial gain recorded in other comprehensive income. This effect will also be visible in the fourth quarter of this year. When translating this quarter's performance into our balance sheet, we see the following points. Our consolidated equity decreased to minus €26 million, mainly affected by the fair value adjustment of Nexive and Postcon and a cash payment of our interim 2018 dividends.

In August, we have redeemed our 2018 Eurobond that was denominated in British pounds. The Euro equivalent of that redemption payment was €223 million. Our net debt position is currently €183 million, €84 million lower than Q2 2018, also impacted by technical adjustments related to the classification of Nexive and Postcon as discontinued operations.

All in all, a solid financial position and a BBB+ rating. We expect to end the year 2018 with a positive equity position, of course helped by the seasonality pattern in our activities.

To conclude today's presentation, Q3 results were satisfying and in line with our expectation. Progress in our acceleration of transformation continues. Year-to-date, already 49% of our revenue is related to e-commerce. Based on the decisions made following the favorable decision of the tribunal on SMP, we expect all other things being equal a positive impact on the profitability in Mail in the Netherlands going forward. Please note that this is based on the current situation.

We confirm our outlook for 2018 between €160 million to €190 million and we repeat our aim for progressive dividend also for 2018.

And to finalize, I'd like to give you some attention points for the last quarter of this year, which will be based of course on the adjusted segment reporting. Please take into account the seasonal pattern will be the same as the years before, which obviously Q4 results the most to our full year result.

Compared to last year, there's one extra working day in the fourth quarter. And as I said and I reiterated that given the run rate increases in our cost savings, we're confident that we will deliver on our slightly below €50 million to €70 million indication on cost savings for full year.

In Parcels, the expected improvement and efficiency will kick in towards the end of the year since our new depots have started operations.

Now I hand over back to Jochem to open the Q&A session of today's presentation.

A - Jochem van de Laarschot

Thank you very much. We will open the floor for your questions. The way to raise your hand typically in a call like this is by pressing star one. Operator, please go ahead.

[Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Mr. Ruben Devos, KBC Securities.

Ruben Devos

I got two. The first one is on the rate adjustments you've announced this morning. It appears as if the tariff rate is well below what's allowed by the regulators in 2019. The addressable mail volume decline this year is expected to be about 10% to 12%. So I'm just curious what elements could explain PostNL's prudence on the price increase? Then secondly, it's mentioned of additional capacity costs in Q3, where you refer to a tight labor and transport market and increasing IT costs. Those seem like costs that are - let's say, could be recurring in nature. So could you help us understand how we should see that develop going forward and what point you'd believe efficiencies sort of outweigh costs associated with growing Parcel volumes?

Hendrika Verhagen

When it comes to rate adjustments, what we took into account of course is also the level of substitution. And why did we choose a prudent way? Because we do think that further increases of price at this moment in time would lead to further substitution. That's one. And secondly, why we do increase that constantly? The same reason is we do need price increases to offset volume decline together of course with our cost savings. And therefore, this price increase for January 2019, but also price increase for the December stamps and the price increases shown to market for our business customers are important.

Pim Berendsen

Then on your next question relating to Parcels performance, the capacity costs. There we did see those costs increases also slightly increasing as a consequence of tighter labor and transport markets. But as we've talked about it before, we remain fully focused on achieving our ambition to maintain a solid underlying cash operating income with a growing revenue towards 2020.

Ruben Devos

And if I can just add one question please regarding the cost savings. So they will be slightly below what has been got at the start of the year. If we look at the track record since 2015, it seems that we should expect a significant ramp-up in cost savings next year and the year after that. So just thinking what are elements that we should bear in mind that could lead to a delay in savings? Or is it safe to assume that you'd roughly deliver close to €100 million in saving as of next year?

Pim Berendsen

Well, that's a - indeed, we started off the year with the expectation to save €50 million to €70 million. Because of delay in the first quarters of the year, we've indicated at the Q2 announcement that we expect to end up slightly below that €50 million to €70 million. And that - those cost savings were always going to be a bit backend loaded. That's why we're happy to see the run rate improvement in cost savings in this quarter and we will remain as focused as ever before on ramping up this cost savings also from '18 towards '19. But please bear in mind that also at Q2 we've said that, let say, given postal dialogue and potential consolidation and those implications on the drivers of Mail in the Netherlands and potentially on the phasing of those master plan or cost saving initiatives, we refrain from giving more guidance at this moment in time. But certainly we'll keep on focusing on improving the run rate of cost savings from '18 towards 2019.

The next question is from Mr. Marc Zwartsenburg, ING.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Just a couple of questions from my side. First of all, on your outlook for 2018. On the slide where you discuss the outlook, you didn't really update. You just mentioned a range given the outcome of last week, the €7.5 million, and the progress year-to-date. But you didn't repeat that you are basically raising the guidance a bit. Could you give me a bit of an indication how we should read the outlook statement after last week? And the same goes actually 2020. The presentation at Q2 still had the technical adjustments of the divestments of Germany and Italy and you referred in your Ambition 2020 that, all things being equal, it's a technical adjustment of the €25 million on the Ambition for 2020. I don't see any these kind of statements in the press release, nor in the presentation today after, say, adjustment to the SMP impact from last week.

And my second question then - the third one, on the SMP. The slide also with the shaded areas. First of all, can you give us an indication where the €7.5 million comes from? It seems quite a small amount if the impact - the structural impact is €40 million to €45 million. And the other one is, if I look to the rectangles you have in that graph, shouldn't I assume that as of 1st of January immediately the price increases kick in and you immediately have the advantage of the tariff increases instead of that phasing in. And why isn't it possible with tariff increases and perhaps also in strategy to take back some of the lost market share. Of course I can imagine that if you raise your tariffs, it's less easy for them to sustain the volumes that they took from you or you're being still friendly on them? Any feedback on that would be helpful. And then last one is, can you give us an indication of the timeline on the postal dialogue and where do we stand? And is there anything that we can expect in terms of publication this year that there's any outcome on the framework, where do we stand? It will be very helpful. I also would like to know if the dividend is sustainable and any merger scenario we're talking about? That's it.

Pim Berendsen

Thanks, Marc. Let's take them one at a time and probably best in the sequences of when and how you've raised the question. So first to the €160 million, €190 million outlook for the remainder of the year. That indeed we have reiterated. What I've also said on the slide of the SMP consequence is that given that €7.5 million one-off impact we indeed could move much more towards the upper part of that bandwidth.

Marc Zwartsenburg

I heard that, but later on in discussing slide I didn't hear back. So I thought maybe I'm mistaking...

Pim Berendsen

Well, that - well, no - and then that's why I repeat it now. So that should move us to the upper part of that guideline. But at the same time, you also know that we could still have a very big Q4 out of us, so - but that is indeed our position. Then I think towards the 2020 point. Of course what we say right now is that the difference between the €50 million to €70 million, now adjusted to €40 million to €45 million, will have, all other things equal, a positive impact on the profitability of Mail in the Netherlands. But given the status of postal dialogue and consolidation in Q2 - at the end of Q2, we also said that it doesn't seem to make sense right now to give more guidance on Mail in the Netherlands performance because that consolidation might impact the main business drivers of Mail in the Netherlands and the phasing of cost savings. So all...

Marc Zwartsenburg

But it's a scenario that you already assumed that a merger scenario is going ahead. But things - all being equal as it stands today, you should have had a new outlook. Isn't that correct?

Pim Berendsen

Well, as said, we didn't have a Mail in the Netherlands outlook any more after Q2 for the reasons I just explained. And then at the same time, I do say that Mail in the Netherlands performance would move up, all other things being equal, because of the difference between the €50 million to €70 million and €40 million to €45 million.

Hendrika Verhagen

Then when it comes to the €7.5 million, I think important to understand is that more or less 80% of the Mail volume that disappeared to postal operators is distributed by themselves, which means that if you think about what volume is then left for PostNL to distribute, it's more or less 20%.

Marc Zwartsenburg

You can get anything of that back from that 80% that you lost?

Hendrika Verhagen

Now let me first explain the €7.5 million. So why is the €7.5 million €7.5 million? Because you calculate tariffs based on of course the 20% of volume and not on 100% of volume. So that's the main reason why the €7.5 million is €7.5 million. Could you assume that the price increase immediately takes effect as of January 1? The answer is yes. Is it possible to win back some of the lost market share? In our view, those postal operators have built up their own distribution network which is able to distribute around 80% of the volume which is applicable for postal operators. And we do think that that will continue going forward. That's the assumption we've made.

Marc Zwartsenburg

So looking at the rectangle of the price impact, so it goes - immediately effective as from January 1. So I should read that immediately you have, say, a benefit of, say, the €20 million that you lost that...

Pim Berendsen

Yes, compared to the previous situation. So another way to look at it is just look at the rectangle, the orange part and that's the impact we've already seen and what remains to be the impact.

Marc Zwartsenburg

But if I look to the impact for '19, it seems a very small surface. So I should assume already that most of the €20 million that is - let's say, that - between €40 million and €60 million - if you lowered the impact, that most of the €20 million immediately kicks in in '19. Is that...

Hendrika Verhagen

That's a correct assumption, Marc. Then on the timeline of postal dialogue, I think what is important for us is to reiterate that consolidation in our view is still the best solution to safeguard accessibility and reliability. There was broad parliamentary support for it, which is crucial to us. The road towards consolidation is not a straightforward merger process and it needs involvement of several stakeholders. What we did say also in Q2 is that we put - all the efforts we can put into this process, we put them in to get it done and to keep speeding the process. And ultimately summer 2019, we will be able to show you what the financial impact is. And of course - but that's maybe logical - every transaction and this one especially will be assessed on value creation. So I understand your question on what could be - how sustainable is dividend, but it's much too early to answer that question. And in my view, for us it's important to continue with this process and keep the pace as high as possible from our side.

Marc Zwartsenburg

But assuming that you base it on value creation, then you should make a decent return on the merger. That means actually if you merge, there's a positive result from it and then your dividend should be same on even in the current situation.

Hendrika Verhagen

I don't think it's useful to speculate at this moment in time, Marc.

Marc Zwartsenburg

I shouldn't assume that the merger scenario will go ahead and the dividend might be cut? That's basically the underlying question.

Hendrika Verhagen

As I can't - I will not give you a different answer to it. It's a delicate process and we're - and we do as much as we can to do it as quickly as possible. And in my view, it's not helpful to speculate on any outcome whatever.

Marc Zwartsenburg

No, fair enough. But there's a policy in place that then needs adjustments. And that's why I'm saying is the policy sustainable?

Hendrika Verhagen

Understandable question.

Marc Zwartsenburg

And on the summer impact feasible, that means that you already need to have then some - a couple of months of feasibility, how potential merger then should be effective. So we're now talking about that we get a press release somewhere towards the summer of next year that is just saying that the impact is feasible. That means assuming that you'll sign a deal and consolidate as of next year or so.

Hendrika Verhagen

We don't want to speculate on how exactly this process will look like. But the assumption you take that when we have final financial details in summer, then there needs to be something clear before that moment in time, is correct.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Right. Thank you very much.

Hendrika Verhagen

Thank you.

Next question is from Mark McVicar, Barclays.

Mark McVicar

I have three questions. First of all, with the €7.5 million, the retroactive pricing increase, how practically do you get that money? And can the customers dispute it or delay it? I mean, how automatic is the arrival of that money given that it's pricing going back to August '17?

Pim Berendsen

The consequences of the tribunal's decision is that the ACM measures are annulled. We have separate agreements with the postal operators that allow us now to give them access against PostNL terms and conditions. And given the fact that the regulation of ACM is void immediately, we refer back to the agreements that we have and those agreements allow us to invoice the price difference between the price conditions of the PostNL offer in comparison to the SMP access regime. From that perspective, it's automatic and invoices will go out to those postal operators with the said amount of €7.5 million.

Mark McVicar

And can I ask, of those operators, what proportionate price increase does that represent? How much more are they being asked to pay retroactively?

Hendrika Verhagen

We didn't disclose the exact tariffs. That's of course what is in a contract between us and postal operators.

Mark McVicar

My next question is, with the discontinued item, which I think we're certainly larger than we we're expecting, can you tell us how much of that was sort of one-off in nature? And I suppose the simple answer is, should we expect a further loss from those discontinued activities in Q4?

Pim Berendsen

Well, the overall impact on this quarter's position was minus €49 million and that's the composition of a fair value adjustment and as well as consolidation and negative business results. More or less in line with the Q2 announcement that we've made. As said, the process has started externally and we're on track to try to strike a deal - sign a deal somewhere in the first and half of 2019. But a separate composition of the elements of €49 million, I will not give you. Also, not within the interest of the company to optimize our position in the divesture processes.

Mark McVicar

Sure. I understand. But should we expect some continued losses in Q4 or do you think it will be neutral positive, just broadly?

Pim Berendsen

Yes, I won't comment on that right now. We're in the middle of an external process.

Mark McVicar

And my final question is, just within the Parcels division, as you said, Spring went backwards. If you took Spring out, did you actually make EBIT progress in the core Parcel's activity or did that go backwards as well because of the cost pressures and therefore the margin pressures?

Pim Berendsen

The Parcel's performance excluding Spring effect would be within the bandwidth of Parcels before the adjustment of discontinued operations. So it would end up with a result between 9% to 11%. Parcels is running within the guidance that we had before the decision and we expect it to remain that way.

Mark McVicar

Okay, within the old margin range. Okay, that's great. Thank you very much.

Hendrika Verhagen

Thank you.

Next question is from Edward Stanford, HSBC.

Edward Stanford

A couple of question for me. Just so I understand the issues you face with the potential consolidation, I think you said that the ACM looks at it based on current regulation. So is there a danger that the ACM effectively rejects the merger based on current regulations and that has to be escalated to parliament? Can you just explain the nuances of that process? And secondly, could you just update us on where we are with the industry reaction you had regarding the new coding and has a settlement been reached or is that still a continuing difficulty that you face? And finally, is there any way of perhaps giving any flavor, if it's yet available, of how your customers have reacted, how their behavior has changed, if at all, in reaction to the retrospective increase in tariffs?

Hendrika Verhagen

On your first question, why is it not - why is this not a straightforward merger process? We do think that consolidation of networks will lead to a reliable and accessible network for the future, but this also needs a combination of the two biggest parties in the postal market. That's one. And secondly, next to that fact, there is a big public interest in this case, which is, for example, related to postal service going forward, Universal Service Obligation and labor. That means that - that's the reason why we've said that it's not a straightforward merger process and that's also the reason why we've said that it takes time and it takes the involvement of several stakeholders in the end to make it happen. The second question was on the new coding. Indeed, an agreement is reached with the workers' council on the implementation - or the opening or implementation of coding and the new delivery method. That means that in the month of October, we did a further rollout in several locations and we will continue to do that after the busy Christmas period. And any flavor on customer reaction to the increase, this is of course preferred to postal operators. I think that is important. And of course their reaction is an - I think a normal reaction towards price increase which we have proposed.

Edward Stanford

Thank you.

Next question is from David Kerstens, Jefferies.

David Kerstens

Also, regarding the slide on Page 4. I'm a bit surprised by how large you estimate the volume related impact is of €40 million to €45 million per annum, particularly given the fact that I understand Significant Market Power is mainly about controlling access pricing. And I think you only started to call out the impact on market share loss only a few quarters ago. Can you give an indication what that market share loss has been and what the market share now is of the regional competitors? And with a pricing impact, would you not expect it to be the other way around, that the pricing impact will be the dominant part of that chart and the volume impact the smaller part, as we have anticipated earlier? And related to this, how do you expect to recover the orange part of that chart, the €40 million to €45 million per annum? And second question is, can you comment on the relationship you now have with ACM? You put out a press release last week on the same day, ACM now saying that they have done more research and concluding that you actually do have Significant Market Power. What are the steps from here? Can they come back? And to what extent is this decision by the High Court from early September final?

Pim Berendsen

Okay. Maybe starting with the point on Slide 4. Of course this entails the overall total regulatory implications. And just to try to make it even better, clearer with an example, basically from 100 mail pieces, we've lost 80 to 82 because of distribution by themselves, by the postal operators. They have extended their network on the back of that favorable regulatory regime. So distributing, let's say, 80 of the 100 themselves. Then remains 20. And of course that 20 is subject to digitalization substitution as well as other mail volumes. That means that the 20 will deteriorate to, let's say, 14 a couple of years down the road. And on that remaining 40, you now see a difference in price points, the difference between PostNL conditions and tariffs in comparison to the previous SMP tariffs. And that's why the price effect will always ever be smaller than the volume related effect.

David Kerstens

How does it relate to your previous guidance for Mail volume decline for the year, because I think you said 10% to 12%, with 1% to 2% related to market share loss?

Hendrika Verhagen

There's no difference in that guidance. I think what is important to understand is that in the end the amount of volume which moves to postal or which moved to postal operators was not that big. But the reason why the impact is that high is because the average price per item was very high. So this is not per se about market share that - only relatively. It's much more about that volume with very high margin went to postal operators. And with the money, in that sense, 2 postal operators they've built up their distribution networks over the last 3 years.

David Kerstens

Are there any plans now to recover that volume related losses as well in addition to the retroactive price increases?

Hendrika Verhagen

In our view - but that - in our view, they've built up their networks, which are relatively stable networks, in the Netherlands. So we do not think that it will be that easy to recover volume from them. When you...

David Kerstens

I think I read somewhere you were talking about a claim against ACM or the Dutch government related to this impact. Is that correct?

Hendrika Verhagen

No, we are evaluating carefully possibilities. The assessment is a complex legal situation and that's what we are doing at this moment in time. So no decision taken yet.

David Kerstens

And with regards to the relationship with the regulator, why do you issue a press release on the same day and what are they saying now about Significant Market Power? Does that change - kind of potentially change the whole situation again or is this now final?

Hendrika Verhagen

And let me - we had to issue a press release because we wanted to send out the letter to postal operators. So that's the reason why we had to issue a press release. And before we issued this, we did have contact with ACM and AZ. So what will the impact of the letter or the newsfeed - what will the impact be? We don't know at this moment in time. ACM has to run a normal process before they can come to a decision, which means that they have to do their market surveys, they have to give every market party the opportunity to give its views. That's what we will do whenever they will start such a process. And any possible decision of ACM will not be retroactive. So that means that if they would come up with a new Significant Market Power decision after a careful process in which we have - also have the opportunity to give our views, whatever that decision is, it will not be retroactive.

David Kerstens

How long did the process take last time around? Three years or so, is that correct?

Hendrika Verhagen

Yes.

David Kerstens

And maybe if I - if I may, can I ask a quick follow up regarding the Spring numbers. You changed your reporting structure in August, which enabled us to track Spring separately. Now you don't give a number for Spring anymore, only a revenue number. Can we get the profit numbers as well to complete our model?

Pim Berendsen

If I get the question about - we cannot - we will not disclose the separate profitability numbers of Spring, no.

David Kerstens

So that means we have to change the models again.

Pim Berendsen

And I think we've clearly said in Q2 that we've amended the overall margins of the segment as a consequence of moving Spring towards Parcels to 7.5 to 9.5 margin. And that's a bandwidth we're in.

David Kerstens

All right. Thank you.

Hendrika Verhagen

Thank you.

Next question is from Tobias Sittig, MainFirst.

Tobias Sittig

Two questions for me please. Firstly, coming back on Mark's question on the profitability of Nexive and Postcon. Basically, in Q2 you had accumulated a little bit above €10 million losses for those two, but you took your guidance down by €10 million arguing they would be very profitable in the second half of the year. And now it seems like Q3 was loss making and you wouldn't confirm that Q4 is a profitable quarter for those two. Can you help us reconcile those statements? And secondly, basically the regulation, which has now been declared unlawful, caused significant damage to your shareholders. Is there any thought about damage claims versus the regulator or the government? Or can you - do you have any hope of getting some of the lost profits back for shareholders here?

Hendrika Verhagen

Now when it comes to damage claims, what I did say before is we - what we are doing at this moment in time is we evaluate possibilities. That's what we have to do carefully. It's a complex legal situation which we have to take into account and we are not in a position yet to take any decisions or carefully evaluating what sort of possibilities we have in this case. And we'll come back to it of course as soon as we've taken a decision. When it comes to the profitability of Nexive and Postcon, when we talked about the - when we talked about of course the outlook for the year, we changed the outlook from €160 million to €200 million to a guidance of €160 million to €190 million. Reason for that was the impact of the sale of Nexive and Postcon. What we did see in the Q3 numbers is that of course the - and that's also what you did see about Nexive and Postcon, that the results were not as good as we expected them to be. We do not want to forecast at this moment in time Q4, because we're in the midst of a sale process. But that is the situation we are in at this moment in time.

Next question is from Mr. Henk Slotboom, The Idea.

Henk Slotboom

I got a number. And sorry for being a pain in the ass, but if I see preparations are in progress and require time, Herna, how do I combine this with your earlier statements that there is no time to lose in terms of consolidation? And I'm a bit puzzled to be quite honest about what you say about all the stakeholders. I understand that personnel is a stakeholder. Public interest is a stakeholder. And that you explicitly refer to the USO. Like it or not, even in a situation whereby you merge or buy Sandd, the USO rules are fixed, the regulatory environment is fixed and there's not going to be a USO revision until, well, 2020-2021 at the earliest. So how do I combine that? Could you provide some more clarity as to what is taking so long? You certainly can't go to the ACM saying, "Listen, guys, if we want to buy Sandd, how would you judge it? The ACM will probably say, "First, you make an offer and then we'll make up our minds." Could you give us some more color as to what is what exactly? The second question I have is, when you refer to the 2020 targets, you say it is all based on the situation as it is, so PostNL basically standalone. But I quite frequently also see or hear the word current regulatory framework popping up. Now the Postal Order - the Postal Act is not going to be revised until 2020. At least that's the current time schedule. Do you anticipate any other changes? And my final question, yes, if - that's concerning the delivery quality. I once again see the 95% figure popping up. Are you sure you're going to maintain the figure at 95% or above going forward?

Hendrika Verhagen

On your first question, the only thing I can say is that we're working hard to get consolidation done and all the efforts we can put into this we're putting into it because we still underpin the necessity of consolidation for PostNL and for postal market in the Netherlands. We also do think that transparency of process or content of that process at this moment in time doesn't help and that's the reason for us saying that we're working as hard as possible to speed it up as much as possible. And that's also the reason why we've stated in the press release preparations are ongoing. So I still do think that there is no time to lose. When you talk about stakeholders, I think there are many stakeholders. And that's - if you look into the motions of parliament, one of the things they said explicitly is they want to look into public interest. And when they talk about public interest, they talk about quality, they talk about continuation of the Universal Service Obligation also in the rural areas in the Netherlands and in the regions of the Netherlands that are shrinking when it comes to the amount of people living there.

So I think the Universal Service Obligation is by parliament brought into the discussion of this process. Then referring to the 2020 targets, what we've said literally in Q2, Henk, we did say we must acknowledge that the implementation of the conclusion of postal dialogue may impact the business drivers of Mail in the Netherlands, as well as the cost saving plans going forward. We remain confident that the run rate in cost savings will increase based on the robustness of the underlying plans. The possible changes in the Dutch postal market make it difficult to predict exact numbers and phasing of the anticipated cost savings and related cash-out towards the year 2020. More feasibility on the possible financial consequences is expected before the summer of 2019 depending on the pace at which adjustment of regulation and other measures will be realized. Coming back to your question about the regulatory framework, I think - and that was also said in the discussion in parliament with the State Secretary that of course he will look into possibilities to come to end consumer protection, next to protection of the employees working in this sector. So we don't know exactly how regulatory framework will be changed. At least in the discussion with Parliament, it was made clear that they're thinking of changing that regulatory framework. And then delivery quality, 95%. Yes, of course we do our utmost to maintain the level of 95% or even a little bit above 95%. And as always, all actions are taken to keep the level at that number.

Henk Slotboom

I perhaps have one question, Herna. That's on the dividends. The question was already asked by Mark into what extent you would be able to continue the dividends. And I accept what you say about a possible consolidation. Hopefully, we're not going to go back to a situation whereby you pay a stock dividend only. We see the development of the net debt in the third quarter. You may have to buy Sandd, which will lead to a cash-out. You will have to integrate the whole thing. Yes, doesn't that make the dividends a little bit uncertain, to put it - yes, to put it that way?

Pim Berendsen

Well, as already explained by Herna on another question, but let me reiterate the point. If we look at that consolidation, we said and basically explained that Q2 that it will impact - potentially impact Mail and Mail's drivers, including master plan saving. So there might be a purchase price. There might be an implication on master plan saving. There might be implementation costs indeed. But of course we'll always strive for a potential consolidation transaction with positive take-outs for PostNL company and its shareholders. But to comment more on what it specifically means for dividend policy right now is just a bridge too far, just too early to tell.

Next question is from Andre Mulder of Kepler Cheuvreux.

Andre Mulder

Maybe a short term question on dividends. If I look at your current equity position, €26 million negative, and I hope that you're making the same profit as last year in Q4, which may look a bit ambitious, you're ending with equity of, let's say, €20 million to €30 million. For a cash dividend to be maintained at €0.23, you would need something like €70 million. To what extent does that equity position limit your ability to payout a cash dividend or should we all expect it to be in stock?

Pim Berendsen

No, I don't think there's any reason to change our aim for progressive dividends. Year-end equity will indeed expect to be positive. We have given the Q4 numbers. We'll continue in - towards '19 as well. And of course the distributable equity is a function of our - not per se our consolidated equity, but our individual corporate equity position, which is in the couple of hundred millions positive. So I wouldn't read any issue related to dividend policy into that performance at all.

Next question is from Matija Gergolet, Goldman Sachs.

Matija Gergolet

Three questions from my side. The first one actually just a follow up to this, say, parent company consolidated equity. I remember you used to give it in the past. Could you provide it to us as well to reassure us on the distributable equity? So the consolidated - basically, the equity at the parent company. Secondly, on the numbers is, if you are disclosing or if you could disclose what is the book value at the end of the quarter from Postcon and Nexive? And the third one, a bit more conceptual, is more on e-substitution. So clearly we saw a not so good quarter, with almost 12% decline, which I think is the worst decline since 1Q '15. Are you getting, say, increasingly concerned about the pace of e-substitution or not? I think in the past we were kind of, say, discussing that now basically Mail decline could soften a little bit, maybe go to now mid-high single digits. But it seems to be so firmly into double digit and only 1, 2 percentage points is due to substitution. So maybe a bit of color there what you're seeing maybe from your clients? Now is there any renewed appetite for e-substitution? Are you more concerned or do you think this is the peak of the decline?

Pim Berendsen

Okay, thanks a lot for your questions. Let's start with the first one. The distributable equity position at the end of this quarter is approximately €300 positive. Then back to the Postcon and Nexive book value. We'll not disclose the book value that is currently in our books. Of course we have reiterated in Q2 and you've seen in this quarter's performance that we've done a fair value adjustment. And in conjunction with consolidation and running business results, that has impacted our equity with minus €49 million. But we'll not disclose any more specifics on those companies whilst we're in that external divesture process.

Hendrika Verhagen

And then on e-substitution. What we did, we did give guidance for 2018 on volume decline, which was 10% to 12%. Volume decline year-to-date is 10.8%, which is in the midst of the guidance we've given. It is high. But is it more - it is increasing or does it get higher than expected? The answer is, no, it's still within the bandwidth expected. What we also did say is that it is difficult to give exact guidance for the years to come and that's the reason why we only gave guidance for the year 2018.

Matija Gergolet

Any sense if it is getting better or worse and also, say, e-substitution?

Hendrika Verhagen

Not at this moment.

Matija Gergolet

No, no. Okay. Okay, thank you.

Hendrika Verhagen

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. Next question is from Mr. Wijnand Heineken, Independent Minds.

Wijnand Heineken

One question left about the guidance. On the one hand side, you mentioned €7.5 million you anticipate from the year retrospective invoicing of your competitors, so to say, within the mail market. On the other hand, there's a slight adjustment in your full year guidance on the top line as far as Spring is concerned. Now after Q2, you indicated that the second half would improve vis-a-vis the first half. Now it looks like that is not happening or at least less than previously anticipated. So the adjustment on the top line outlook, I cannot withhold the expectation that it has an impact on the profitability as well. So will this compensate part of the €7.5 million or is it nonmaterial? How should I look at it?

Pim Berendsen

Let's go back to the €7.5 million. That one-off invoice to postal operators will move us towards the upper part of the range. The adjustment of the revenue metric to low single digit is fully as a consequence of Spring revenue going down compared to last year, but that will not have a significant implication on the outlook of the year, also because of the fact that we reiterated that the Parcel performance excluding Spring will remain within the bandwidth that we've guided before for the segment excluding Parcels.

Wijnand Heineken

Yes, I can imagine that it will not change the ranges you provided for, but - well, to cut it short, on the UCOI, will it be nonmaterial or have some material effect for the remainder of the year? That's the question.

Pim Berendsen

The adjustment of the revenue outlook will not have a material impact on the UCOI guidance.

Hendrika Verhagen

And the UCOI guidance, as already said, is €160 million to €190 million. And the €7.5 million, which is nonrecurring, will move us towards the upper part of the range of the €160 million and €190 million. Then also bear in mind that we still have a big and important Q4 ahead of us, which was also highlighted on Slide 24. That gives you a little bit of an idea of what a Q4 with Christmas and Santa Claus in the Netherlands means to us.

Wijnand Heineken

Okay, thanks.

Hendrika Verhagen

Thank you.

There are no further questions. Please continue, Mr. Van de Laarschot.

Jochem van de Laarschot

Thanks very much. And thank you to all of you for participating in our call. If you have any further questions today or later on, you know where to find Inge and myself. Thanks again for joining and look forward to be in touch with you later on. Bye-bye.

Hendrika Verhagen

Thank you.

Pim Berendsen

Thank you. Bye, bye.