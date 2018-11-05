Magellan Midstream: Continuing The Strong Performance Of MLPs

On Thursday, November 1, 2018, Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers here were quite respectable as the company managed to beat the expectations of analysts on its bottom line earnings and, while it did not beat expectations on the top line, it did manage to be in-line with estimates. The market generally seemed to appreciate these results as Magellan Midstream units traded up in the pre-market session that accompanied the release of these earnings. A deeper look at the company's results do indeed reveal that there are certainly reasons for investors to be quite satisfied with these results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Magellan Midstream Partners' third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Magellan Midstream Partners brought in a total of $638.020 million in the third quarter 2018. This represents a 11.38% increase over the $572.848 million that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The partnership had total operating expenses of $172.115 million in the quarter. This was an increase over the $165.368 million that it spent in the prior year quarter.

Magellan Midstream sold a 20% interest in BridgeTex Pipeline Company during the quarter, which resulted in a $353.8 million gain on sale.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $281.8 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 19.81% increase over the $235.2 million that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

Magellan Midstream Partners reported a net income of $594.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a massive 199.49% increase over the $198.5 million that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

It seems quite likely that one of the first things that anyone reading these highlights is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of profitability improved compared to the prior year quarter. One reason for this came from the company's refined products unit, which is the company's largest. Magellan Midstream Partners operates one of the largest refined products pipeline systems in the United States, which is linked to roughly half of the refineries in the country. This unit produced an operating margin (a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects operating profit before general and administrative expense and depreciation and amortization) of $214.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $40.9 million compared to the year-ago quarter. Magellan Midstream credits the mark-to-market impact of various futures contracts for some of the increase. This is largely an accounting maneuver meant to illustrate unrealized gains and so does not really represent new money coming into the business per se so should not be completely considered when evaluating the company. Magellan Midstream did note that the fee-related activities of this segment increased year-over-year though, which would result in new money coming into the business.

The fact that the company's largest segment operates under a fee-based model is likely something that appeals to many investors about the company. This is because the transportation of refined products under this model has only very limited exposure to commodity prices. Magellan Midstream was able to weather the oil bear market very well and continue to generate very safe and stable cash flows as a result. Thus, this likely will endear the company to many income investors, particularly as it managed to grow its fee-based activities during the year-over-year period.

The company also operates crude oil pipelines alongside its refined products pipelines and these also performed quite well in the third quarter of 2018. In the quarter, this unit generated an operating margin of $153.9 million, which was an increase of $38.1 year-over-year. One of the most significant reasons for this was much the same as what we saw with other midstream companies in that Magellan saw higher overall volumes of crude oil moving through its pipelines, primarily the Longhorn pipeline that moves oil from the Permian basin to Houston.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Magellan credits the increase in volume to an increased number of spot shipments (shipments that are made without a long-term contract). It furthermore states that these shipments have begun to apply upward pressure on pricing, which means that Magellan would bring in more money with every shipment that it makes. In a few recent articles, such as this one, I stated that production growth in the Permian basin is being constrained by a lack of sufficient takeaway capacity. This lends further support to that statement as we are now seeing increasing volumes on both contract shipments and spot shipments.

Magellan Midstream Partners also operates a marine storage unit that focuses on providing commodity storage and support services for crude oil and refined products that are either arriving or departing from the sea. This unit also produced positive growth in the most recent quarter, generating an operating margin of $29 million, an increase of $3.1 million over the prior-year quarter. One of the reasons for the growth here though was the impact of Hurricane Harvey, as many shipping firms curtailed their activity in the middle of the third quarter of 2017 due to the hurricane hitting the Gulf Coast. There was no similar hurricane this year so we did not see the slowdown in activity. In addition to this, prices for commodity storage increased year-over-year, so Magellan was able to charge its customers more for storing their commodities.

As noted in the highlights, Magellan Midstream Partners saw its net income increase by a remarkable 199.49% year-over-year. This increase was not entirely due to its improved operational performance, however. On September 28, 2018, Magellan Midstream Partners executed a deal to sell a 50% interest in the BridgeTex Pipeline Company to OMERS, a benefit pension plan for municipal employees in Ontario, Canada. Following this deal, Magellan retained a 30% interest in BridgeTex, while Plains All-American Pipeline (PAA) has the remaining 20%. As a part of this sale, Magellan was required to report a gain on sale on its income statement as the sale price of the company was higher than the value as it was recorded on the company's balance sheet. This had the effect of boosting the firm's EBIT by $353.8 million. This was a somewhat unusual transaction for Magellan as the company does not normally sell cash flow-producing assets but it made the decision to do so this time, likely because the sale price was so attractive. It's important for investors to keep in mind that this was a one-time event and Magellan's net income will return back to normal next quarter.

Fortunately, Magellan did not consider the impact of the BridgeTex sale when calculating its distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us how much cash is available to be paid out to the limited partners. The company instead only considered the cash generated by its ongoing ordinary operations, which is the way it should be to my mind. Fortunately, we see here that this number also increased during the quarter, going from $235.2 million a year ago to $281.8 million in the most recent quarter. This lends support to the company's distribution and makes it easier for Magellan to achieve the 5% to 8% distribution growth that it is targeting for next year.

In conclusion, Magellan Midstream Partners has benefited from some of the same trends that have been benefiting other midstream companies. The most prominent of these was an increased demand for its services due to rising energy commodity production nationwide. The company also saw a huge surge in income year-over-year but this was caused by a one-off capital gains so investors should not really consider this in their theses. The company's ordinary operations did deliver cash flow growth though and that should help support the distribution growth going forward.

