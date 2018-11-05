Kiwi Dollar: Back On The Up

In this regard, this might mark the beginning of a renewed uptrend for the NZD/USD.

However, with positive sentiment regarding US-China trade, as well as rising inflation in New Zealand, the Kiwi is rising against the greenback.

The Kiwi Dollar has seen a significant decline against the greenback in recent months.

Last month, I made the argument that we could see further downside in the Kiwi dollar.

My reasons for stating so included:

Rate hikes in the United States luring investors towards the dollar

Business confidence in New Zealand falling to a nine-year low

Markets having priced in a 30 percent chance of a further rate cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in the future

However, when looking at the weekly chart, we see that the NZD/USD has recovered from a low of near 0.64 to 0.6661 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

Is there any case for further upside to be made, or is this just a temporary reversal?

With the recent news that New Zealand is considering implementing a government-backed deposit guarantee scheme, this is welcoming as it does mean that deposits in financial institutions in New Zealand are safer, and it does bring New Zealand in line with practices to guarantee deposits across many other major economies throughout the world.

Moreover, the Kiwi dollar has also gotten a boost upon indications that the U.S.-China trade dispute could ease should the two countries come to a mutual agreement concerning trade tariffs and intellectual property rights.

With China being a significant trading partner for New Zealand, an ongoing trade war with the U.S. would see exports from New Zealand decline due to lower economic growth in China, the effects of which would outweigh any increased short-term buying from other markets like New Zealand.

In this regard, should we see tensions surrounding trade start to dissipate going forward, then this would be a significant positive for New Zealand’s economy, and we could expect its currency to continue rising accordingly.

Moreover, inflation rates in New Zealand have been accelerating more quickly than anticipated. With fuel prices rising by 19% over the year, consumer price inflation increased by 0.9% in the three months to September, which was the largest increase since the beginning of 2017.

While this may not necessarily lead to an imminent rate hike on the part of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the central bank will be much less likely to cut rates for fear of excessive inflation.

Taking this into account, it may be the case that fears surrounding a rate cut and low business confidence may not be as acute as initially feared. Indeed, should we see inflation continue to rise along with a revival in Chinese growth (and hence exports from New Zealand to China), then rates may well rise sooner than markets might expect, and this would be likely to lift the NZD/USD significantly.

To conclude, the downside risk for the NZD/USD may not be as acute as I feared. In light of recent news regarding a revival in price growth as well as an easing of US-China trade tensions, this might mark the beginning of a renewed uptrend for the NZD/USD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.