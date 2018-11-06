Beyond Realty Income: Why I Am Instead Buying Store Capital

STOR is in a class of its own and is the best pick in the net lease space, even over Realty Income Corp.

Thesis

Real estate investment trusts (‘REITs’) are trading at the highest yields in the past eight years:

This is clearly a buyer’s market, but ironically with so many choices, it is expectedly difficult to choose just exactly which one to own when almost everything looks appealing. In this article I explain why net lease REITs are a fundamentally attractive business model, and why Store Capital (STOR) shines above the rest.

Advantages Of The Net Lease Model

Real estate in general is a very easy business model to understand. Find reliable tenants, sign long term contracts, then raise rents. The landlord gets to depreciate the assets over time which reduces taxable income. This means that GAAP earnings often understate operating cash flow if the recurring capital expenditures are less than the depreciation. In practice, however, it isn’t so easy. Tenants might come and go, which inevitably leads to periods of vacancy. Furthermore, it can be costly to maintain the condition of properties, meaning that investors might be hit by an unexpected amount of capital expenditures - think CBL Properties (CBL), a mall REIT which trades at around 2 times funds from operations (‘FFO’) likely because so much of their cash flows must go towards redevelopments. I mention CBL because it is a popular REIT on this site and for a long time yielded over 20% until their recent dividend cut. I should note that I was and am still bullish on their preferred stocks, but I digress. This is one example where capital expenditure costs are actually greater than depreciation. This is also why I consider the discussion of whether or not depreciation is a non-cash item to be a question of semantics, as usually there really is an associated cash expense but just as a different line item. Quick accounting tidbit: when one measures the earnings power of REITs, they often associate FFO as a direct comparable to GAAP earnings. Because FFO adds back depreciation without subtracting recurring maintenance capital expenditures, this is often actually an overestimation of their true earnings power and instead one should add back the recurring capital expenditure expense for a more accurate figure - this figure is often noted as “adjusted FFO.”

The net lease model, however, solves these issues. These REITs sign “triple net leases” (‘NNN’) which mean that the tenant takes care of the maintenance expenses, insurance, and taxes. Why is this so important?

For one, consider the discussion above about depreciation. NNN REITs do not have significant recurring maintenance capital expenditures because that responsibility goes to their tenants - depreciation in their case is for the most part truly a non-cash expense. This means that NNN REITs have the advantage of lower taxable income (meaning less cash flow required to be distributed to shareholders), enabling them to reinvest significant amounts of cash flow towards growing their asset base. Traditional REITs do not have this luxury to the same extent because, as discussed above, they typically have a recurring maintenance capital expenditure expense which hovers around the level of their depreciation. This is why some might say that NNN REITs are able to grow much faster than traditional REITs.

Second, NNN REITs, especially those in the retail and services sector, typically have high occupancy rates because their tenants are more dependent on their existing location, and even if things go south, then the individual properties are so small that dispositions are relatively easy (compare trying to dispose of one small vacant freestanding property with one vacant store of a shopping mall. The latter would be much more difficult and a shopping mall with many vacancies would also be difficult to dispose of because it would be of a significantly larger transaction size.)

Now that we understand the advantages of the net lease model compared to traditional REITs, let’s now discuss how to pick the best stock to own within this sector.

The Best Net Lease REIT

When one thinks of net lease, the first and unfortunately for some, only REIT that comes to mind is Realty Income (O). As we can see below, O does trade at a distinct premium to its net lease peers:

While O indeed deserves a lot of respect - it is after all a “dividend achiever” (they’ve raised their dividend 25 consecutive years or more) - it is my opinion that they however will not yield the greatest returns over the next decade, especially compared to STOR. Hopefully after reading this article, the reader will also understand my reasoning for this assertion.

Master Leases

First, STOR primarily uses master leases, making up 91% of all leases. Master leases differ from a traditional lease in that the tenant, which typically operates many properties belonging to STOR, makes one rent payment encompassing all their properties. This means that the tenant can’t “cherry pick” and just try to walk away from the poorly performing properties. The benefit to the tenant is that they are able to acquire more capital from STOR because they can bundle many up and coming properties under one master lease.

Strong Internal Growth

Growth for a NNN REIT typically comes from external acquisitions of new properties (new triple net leases), with a combination of both debt and retained cash flow. In the case of STOR, they have yet another method of growth, that being annual lease escalators. As we can see below, they have a weighted average annual escalation rate of 1.8%:

(2018 STOR Q3 Presentation)

This means that even if STOR acquires no new properties, they would theoretically still be able to grow revenues by 1.8% annually. This compares favorably to its peer group, which either has significantly lower escalators or does not report the metric at all:

(2018 Q3 Presentation)

Diversification

As we can see below, STOR has the lowest rent exposure to its top 5 tenants:

(2018 Q3 Presentation)

This is important because you don’t want to have your cash flows so dependent on any one tenant - this was the Achilles heel of Spirit Realty (SRC) before they spun off their Shopko assets. STOR is also very diversified among geographies:

(2018 Q3 Presentation)

Finally, STOR is also diversified among industries, with a primary focus on the service industries:

(2018 Q3 Presentation)

Longest Lease Terms

Remember we discussed above how NNN REIT tenants tend to be more tied down to the location? Unfortunately this goes both ways. One of the disadvantages of the NNN REIT model is that upon lease expiration, the landlord seldom has the typical pricing power of a traditional REIT. We can see this below in a chart showing National Retail’s (NNN) historical rent recapture rates:

(NNN 2018 Investor Presentation)

Why is this the case? Unlike for example shopping mall REITs, NNN REITs in general do not own prime real estate. After all, remember that they come to own these properties through sale and leaseback transactions with their tenants. This means that in exchange for a purchase price, the tenant gives up ownership to the land and agrees to pay rent typically equal to around 7-8% of the given amount for a long lease term. It should make sense that prime real estate would not have come with such contractual terms. Furthermore, NNN REITs better resemble “real estate banks” in that they are not experts at operating the real estate - they simply are experts at real estate financing. This means that if a property “goes dark,” then the landlord is more likely to want to quickly dispose of the property.

As a result, lease expirations is not something which the NNN REIT nor shareholders should look forward to as it is a proposition of best case, we maintain rents, and worst case, rents go down or the property goes dark. STOR in this respect stands above its peers due to its long 14 year average lease term. As we can see below, STOR has only 13% exposure to lease expirations in the next 10 years. Compare this with the 53% and 40% at O and NNN, respectively:

(2018 Q3 Presentation)

Again, the lower exposure to lease expirations means that STOR will potentially experience less drama over the next decade and simply collect rents growing 1.8% annually. Business as usual can not be more emphasized in this space.

Highly Performing Tenants

STOR defines unit FCCR as unit level EBITDAR minus standardized corporate expenses divided by fixed charges. Unit FCCR was strong at 2.1 times as of the latest quarter.

On an important note, however, we can see that STOR does not necessarily have the highest quality tenants as defined by 4-Wall FCCR as compared to O or NNN, depending on which metric one uses:

(Chart by Author)

That said, it looks like a wash with O though NNN does appear to have distinctly higher quality tenants (probably best in class). In general though, rent coverage above 1.0 times implies that the tenant can afford rent, and the fact that STOR’s rent coverage is very healthy above 2 times indicates that their tenants are still performing very well.

The Best Sponsorship

STOR has a big investor by the name of Warren Buffett. In summer of 2017, Warren Buffett through his Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) made a 9.8% investment into STOR for $377 million. He could have chosen to invest in O, NNN, but he didn’t, and this decision is telling. According to STOR CEO Volk, he and Buffett first came in contact via email in 2014. I view this investment as validation of the differentiated business model that STOR offers in comparison with NNN peers, and indicative of the potential for outperformance moving forward.

Balance Sheet

STOR has a strong balance sheet with well staggered debt maturities:

(2018 Q3 Presentation)

Moreover, leverage remains fairly low at 5.7 times as of the latest quarter. This means that STOR can issue more debt while staying under its targeted leverage ratio (management indicates 6 times in the conference call) - if it's not clear, that means that they can grow very easily. NNN REITs with higher leverage ratios would need to rely on equity raises to acquire more properties, which may impact their ability to acquire properties at a rate accretive to cash flow. We can see how STOR’s leverage ratio compares to others (in millions):

(Chart by Author)

STOR finds itself with a perfect combination of low-acceptable leverage and a low asset base - meaning that it will be much easier to “move the needle” with acquisitions moving forward than O.

Valuation

STOR recently raised their quarterly dividend to $0.33 per share. This means that at recent prices, STOR trades at a 4.6% yield. Management raised 2018 full year guidance to $1.82 per share at the midpoint, so shares trade at just under 16 times FFO. This is a very reasonable price considering that they can continue to grow FFO by at least 5% annually just from internal growth alone (acquisitions through internal cash flows and lease escalators). Furthermore, it appears that STOR trades at an unjustifiable discount to both NNN and O, which trade at FFO multiples of 17.56 and 18.83, respectively. I actually expect STOR to trade at a premium to O and at least in line with NNN due to the fact that its smaller asset base means that future growth would be much faster than O.

One note on equity valuations: while some might say that O has an advantage of lower cost of capital due to a higher equity valuation, I disagree with the notion that this necessarily means that it is the better buy. A higher growth rate due to acquisitions should just be considered compensation for a lower starting dividend yield - in general they just cancel each other out. The only time which I would consider it advantageous for equity to be more expensive would be if the company had a poorly performing portfolio and was in desperate need of acquiring new properties to “recycle out” the old portfolio. STOR is far from this profile - and thus investors should view its discount to O to be simply a good thing.

Risks

Rising interest rates increase STOR’s cost of capital by increasing their debt yield as well as potentially keeping their equity prices lower. That said, STOR achieves a best in class cap rate of 7.9%, which means that it can still profitably acquire properties even with rises in costs of capital - not to mention cap rates can also increase. Also, while rising interest rates may increase their costs to capital, STOR does see a possible benefit in that along with rising interest rates and inflation come higher rental costs. This means that their tenants are more likely to renew their leases due to rents rising too rapidly elsewhere.

Competition in the space is fierce (I expect these firms to be competing with each other) and thus this may lead to a compression in cap rates. However, STOR has estimated real estate financing to be a $3 trillion market opportunity and thus we are probably far from pricing war becoming a reality.

I should caution that these NNN REIT plays should be viewed as “bond-alternatives” and not high-octane growth stocks for the equity portfolio. This means that investors should keep their expectations for total returns reasonable as most of the returns will come from the dividends and potentially capital appreciation (upon dividend raises). I am projecting STOR to be able to grow their dividend at least 5% annually, leading to a total return profile of around 10%. Those thinking that they will be able to get 15-20% may be disappointed as this does not quite fit that kind of description.

Conclusion

Not all REIT business models are equal, and the net lease model in particular is very attractive due to NNN REITs being able to retain more of the cash flow from depreciation and use it towards growing the asset base. Among NNN REITs, STOR is the strongest buy due to its superb management team, relatively small asset base, attractive valuation, longest lease terms, and differentiated business model. STOR is a buy and may even perform very strongly should interest rates move downwards in the future.

