GE - Descend To Mediocrity

General Electric's reputation as one of the best industrial companies goes back to April 24 1900.

General Electric (GE) was for many years described as one of the best managed industrial companies known to investors. Unlike others, GE's reputation fortified over the booms and busts since April 24, 1900. Yet, we don't know how long GE will survive.

GE’s logo over the centuries, logok.org

Talking quarters and months, GE's share price rejuvenated briefly thanks to the appointment of the new CEO, Larry Culp, in October 2018. It shot up by 20% from $11 to $13.5 after two years of decline. This didn't sustain for long. Shortly after, it plummeted to a new low, $9.27 per share as of November 2nd. Perhaps, their bet on Alstom and fossil-fuel-fired turbines were still haunting them.

Source: Yahoo Finance, GE

This quarter, GE reported another earnings miss - a fall in both revenue and profit. They also announced a dividend payment cut from $0.12 per share to a symbolic figure of $0.01 per share.

In addition, Power unit posted terrible results. Moreover, $19B of the $22B impairment charge related to the failed Alstom acquisition contributed to its poor performance. The Pension funding gap of $6B also appeared to be a black hole sucking cash. The list of bad news goes on and on.

One would require a massive margin of safety to even consider GE as an investment. The company needs to keep its eye on cash generation, and how it will continue to be disassembled. In this report, we will focus on GE’s most troubled arm, Power, and its beamer of hope, Aviation.

Power Segment Was A Disaster

It is difficult to imagine GE used to print over $20B+ of free cash flow each year. Now, it’s almost impossible to take management quarterly guidance at face value.

Source: GE 10-Q, Q3 2018

Focusing on the main segments, Power's performance was particularly horrible. It recorded a massive 33% decline in sales, and 18% decline in order YoY. It was also responsible for the $19B of goodwill impairment total of the $22B. The future of this American industrial icon seems unclear. The new CEO announced:

we will take a materially different approach to running our Power business. [...] It has become clear to us that we need to simplify the business structure […] we are announcing our intent to reorganize Power into two units […] The first is a unified Gas lifecycle business combining our product and services group gas power systems and power services with the second constituting the portfolio of Steam, Grid, Nuclear, and Power Conversion. […] we intend to consolidate the Power headquarters, GE earnings call Q3 2018 (emphasis ours)

What's even worse - he could not envisage what's coming next. He expressed candidly:

the issues will persist longer and with deeper impact than we had initially expected which will cause us to significantly miss our full year cash flow and earnings targets. GE earnings call Q3 2018 (emphasis ours)

Aviation is GE’s Crown Jewel

Remarkably, in the midst of the downfall, something was working really well at GE. The noteworthy performer in the quarter was Aviation. The segment’s revenue increased by 12%, and orders increased by 35%. This was driven by 82% increase in equipment orders. Its profit rose by 25% thanks to operating productivity and improved pricing. The unit's profit accounted for 22.3% of the group’s profit.

Source: GE 10-Q, Q3 2018

The stellar performance of Aviation was not that surprising. As we have seen in the company reports of Honeywell (HON), 3M (MMM), airport operators (CAAP) and the travel industry (YTRA), e-commerce and commercial aviation traffic grew year on year. We believe this positive trend will drive fleet utilization and spare parts consumption, which will help sustain Aviation's stellar result.

Dividend Cut

GE plans to reduce its quarterly dividend from $0.12 to $0.01 per share beginning with the board's next dividend declaration, which is expected to occur in December 2018. GE earnings call Q3 2018

The dividend cut is long overdue. This move will save GE $3.9B of cash each year compared to prior year pay-out level. The amount is substantial but we are unsure if that will stop the forced selling at dividend-focused funds.

Additionally, the amount saved from this move is still smaller than the pension black hole that it has to fill. In the last four quarters, $6B was spent on pension funding alone.

Source: GE Q3 2018 Investors presentation

Financial Position

We invested in highly leveraged companies, Teva (TEVA), Bausch Health (BHC) and GNC (GNC), so GE’s $45B debt and liquidity profiles (excluding GE Capital’s debt of $70B) are not too precarious. GE’s debt situation is not so bad for which they need to target a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.5x.

As it stands, GE’s cash balance is $13.9B (including $4.8B at Baker Hughes (BHGE), a GE’s 62.5% owned company); coupled with its $40.8B net available credit facilities, GE will not have any liquidity concern to execute the transformation. The dividend cut and the elimination of the Power headquarters will also help save some cash. Also, the good news is equity raises and new debt issue are off the table until 2020.

Based on asset and liability management actions we have taken, GE Capital does not plan to issue any incremental GE Capital senior unsecured term debt until 2020. GE Capital expects to maintain an adequate liquidity position, primarily as a result of cash and short-term investments, cash generated from dispositions and cash flows from our businesses. Source: GE 10-Q, Q3 2018

Takeaways

GE had an awful quarter; the main culprit was Power. However, we have demonstrated that GE does have a glimmer of hope in Aviation. Although we did not discuss Healthcare, it too performed reasonably well. These two units have to remain as the core of the new GE. Meanwhile, the black hole in the pension funding is still to be addressed. Nevertheless, the dividend cut will ease the situation. Also, as it stands, the liquidity situation of GE is fairly safe.

What’s next for GE? We feel this depends on how GE will be disassembled, what pieces will be kept and what will be sold.

Finally, as an investment, we feel there are too many uncertainties surrounding GE’s reorganization. The group remains complex, and the new CEO has been at the helm for only one month. Investors will need a considerable margin of safety before getting back into the stock. We prefer to have more certainty rather than getting crushed by this falling giant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHC, TEVA, GNC, YTRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.