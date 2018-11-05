GoPro Teases, But Results And Outlook Disappoint

I don't find it prudent to make bets on a successful turnaround story that, in my view, seems far from likely at this moment.

I was further discouraged to see a sharp drop in gross margins, and believe that rosy expectations for 2019 are speculative.

After covering GoPro (GPRO) for nearly one year now, I have spotted a trend. The camera company's management team likes to tease investors, highlighting lifetime sales milestones and offering data on "best-ever" camera launches - as was the case of the Hero 7 Black, just recently, and the Hero 5 Black last year. But when it comes to delivering the goods (i.e. satisfactory financial results), GoPro is still far from impressing.

Case in point, GoPro announced, on November 1, a third quarter all-around beat that may not have looked disastrous at first. Revenues of $286 million topped expectations by $14 million for a 13% YOY drop in this key financial metric, while adjusted net loss of $0.04 per share was not quite as bad as consensus -$0.06.

But not much deserves to be celebrated, in my opinion, about (1) unit sales that have returned to contraction mode just ahead of the important holiday season, and (2) an ASP drop of 9% YOY that looked about as bad as it has been since the beginning of 2017 at least (see graph below for a visual representation). Glass-half-full bulls may argue that the late September launch of the higher-ticket Hero 7 family could turn the tides precisely when it counts most, i.e. only a few weeks away from Black Friday weekend. The narrative, however, sounds awfully too familiar to the 2017 holiday season, when GoPro reshuffled its product portfolio at the end of third quarter with the launch of the Hero 6 and Fusion devices and failed miserably at sparking demand for its then-new cameras - as the stock's 35% nosedive between mid-November 2017 and late January 2018 suggests.

Turning back to the results of the most recent quarter, I also was disappointed to see a YOY deterioration in gross margin that reached a concerning 685 bps - even worse if not adjusted for acquisition amortization and other one-time costs. The drop was noticeably worse than last quarter's 533-bp unwind, and likely resulted from the double-whammy impact of lower ASP and higher component costs.

Until or unless unit sales begin to grow substantially, I fear that GoPro's cost structure might be too bloated to support a significant improvement in net earnings. Adjusted opex as a percentage of non-GAAP gross profit reached an eye-popping 104% in 3Q18 vs. 82% this time last year, and the largest operating cost category (marketing) is likely to remain under pressure as GoPro attempts to promote its newly-launched products.

See summarized P&L below.

On the stock

I admit: I'm guilty of having been overly optimistic about GPRO when I bought shares last year believing that the pre-holiday fears were overblown. This year, I'm unwilling to make the same mistake.

The management team has spoken of a lean channel in 4Q18 leading to a better 2019 (aided in part by an expectation for heavy promotional activity in the holiday quarter, which I find discouraging) and a camera mix leaning toward the high end of the spectrum that should support ASP and margins in the first quarter of next year. The upbeat narrative, however, seems somewhat speculative and contingent upon holiday quarter sell-through expectations materializing.

Given the uncertainties, I continue to believe that GPRO is too risky an investment to be made at current levels. Certainly, the holiday quarter could turn out to be the catalyst that sends share price higher, after a year of under-performance. But I don't find it prudent to make bets on a successful turnaround story that, in my view, seems far from likely at this moment.

