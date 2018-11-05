Hartford Financial: Takeaways From Q3 Earnings

One of the biggest reasons for this was the lack of any serious catastrophes in the third quarter of this year.

On Thursday, October 25, 2018, insurance and financial services giant Hartford Financial (HIG) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers here were certainly attractive as the company beat the expectations of analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines. A closer look at the company's results does indeed show that Hartford Financial did have a solid quarter and delivered very attractive growth compared to the year-ago quarter. Overall, the company's shareholders are likely to find a lot to like in these numbers.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Hartford Financial's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Hartford reported third quarter 2018 income from continuing operations of $427 million after tax. This represents a massive 194.83% increase over the $145 million that the company had in the third quarter of 2017.

The company reported core earnings of $418 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 221.54% increase over the $130 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Harford Financial's property & casualty unit reported a combined ratio of 97.3% in the third quarter of 2018. This was an improvement of 9.8% compared to the third quarter of 2017.

The company had a book value per diluted share of $34.95 as of September 30, 2018. This represents a 6% decline from the value that it had on December 31, 2017.

Hartford Financial reported a net investment income of $444 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 9.90% increase over the $404 million that the company had in the third quarter of 2017.

One major source of the company's year-over-year performance improvement came from its Commercial Lines unit, which focuses on providing property and casualty insurance to businesses of various sizes. This unit produced a net income of $289 million and core earnings of $265 million in the third quarter of 2018, which represents a dramatic improvement over the $90 million and $81 million that the company had in the third quarter of 2017. One of the biggest reasons for this improvement in earnings was lower catastrophe losses. This is likely not a surprise as the third quarter of last year included Hurricane Harvey, which is tied with Hurricane Katrina as the costliest hurricane on record at $125 billion in damage.

The fact that Hartford Financial suffered from fewer catastrophes in the third quarter of 2018 also benefited its Personal Lines business, which insures the property and protects against liability losses of individuals. This unit had a net income of $51 million and core earnings of $47 million in the most recent quarter, which compares very favorably to the $8 million and $7 million, respectively, that the unit reported in the year-ago quarter.

One measure of performance that is very important to insurance companies like Hartford Financial is the combined ratio. This is essentially the percentage of premiums that a company requires to cover all of the claims against it. While there are some companies that price their products at a level where premiums will not completely cover claims (using investment profits to essentially subsidize insurance operations), I generally prefer to see this ratio at less than 100% as that means that the premiums were more than enough to cover all of the claims against the company. Fortunately, the reduced catastrophe losses were enough to bring the combined ratio of both of the company's property & casualty insurance units down under 100%:

Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Commercial Lines 96.1% 108.6% Personal Lines 98.4% 104.0%

Unlike fellow insurance companies Travelers (TRV) and Chubb (CB), Hartford Financial operates a mutual fund division that currently has $121.1 billion in assets under management. This unit also delivered growth to Hartford Financial in the most recent quarter. In the third quarter of 2018, the company reported core earnings of $41 million from its mutual fund division, which is a 9% increase year over year. The biggest reason for this earnings growth is that the company's assets under management grew over the period:

Source: Hartford Financial Group

Hartford Financial's mutual fund division generates income in the same way as every other asset manager - it charges a percentage fee on every mutual fund that it manages. Thus, as assets under management increase, the amount of money that the company collects via this fee increases.

As we can see above, the company's assets under management increased in every quarter during the past year. However, this was not due to new money entering the funds in all cases. Here we can see the combined inflows and outflows from the company's funds:

Source: Hartford Financial Group

As we can see, investors pulled money out of the company's funds in aggregate during the fourth quarter, but otherwise it has managed to attract new capital every quarter. Hartford Financial credits its funds' historical outperformance for this success in attracting money. Currently, 61%, 61%, and 69% of Hartford's funds outperformed their peers on a one-, three-, and five-year period, respectively. In addition, 51% of its funds are rated either four or five stars by Morningstar. As many investors, for better or worse, look at a fund's historical performance when deciding whether or not to invest, we can see why Hartford Financial has been having such success at attracting new capital. We can also see why it could easily continue to do so.

As I mentioned in the highlights, Hartford Financial saw its book value per share decline by 6% year-to-date to $34.95 from $37.11 on December 31, 2018. This is something that all insurance companies have been suffering from recently. I discussed the reasons for this in an earlier article, but in short, insurers tend to have the lion's share of their capital reserves invested in very conservative assets such as bonds. Unfortunately, bonds have the problem of a negative correlation with interest rates. I am sure that everyone reading this is well aware that the Federal Reserve has been embarking on a program meant to raise interest rates over the course of this year and thus far it has been successful at this goal. This has been driving down the value of the bonds in he Hartford's reserves. This has had a negative impact on the company's book value, which we see reflected in its quarterly results. In addition, Hartford Financial completed the sale of Talcott Resolution at the end of the second quarter, which reduced the company's recorded book value.

One other interesting development in the third quarter of 2018 came on August 22, 2018 when Hartford Financial agreed to acquire specialty insurer The Navigators Group for $2.1 billion. The Navigators Group focuses on providing coverage for maritime, construction, energy, environmental, professional services, and life sciences, but it is generally considered to be a marine insurer. This is an interesting business for Hartford to be entering with this acquisition as it is distinctly different from the company's existing property & casualty business. Nevertheless, Hartford Financial expects it to be accretive to net income by $30 million to $75 million and to core earnings by $60 million to $95 million in 2020. Hartford expects to close this deal in the first half of 2019 so it does seem likely that we will see this acquisition exert a positive influence on the company's results in the second half of next year.

In conclusion, this was an excellent quarter for Hartford Financial as every revenue center produced year-over-year earnings growth. At least some of this is due to the lack of any serious catastrophe in the quarter, but the company did make some pricing moves that helped in this area. The company also saw its mutual fund division deliver some growth. In 2020, Hartford Financial is likely to deliver further growth from the addition of Navigators. All in all, there is a lot to like here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.