Watch The Rhetoric Flip - Saudi Is About To Tank Exports To The U.S.

This strategy shift should see US oil storages move lower in the coming weeks as refinery throughput increases and US crude exports ramp higher.

Saudi just boosted OSP to the US and Saudi's oil-on-water is moving lower indicating lower exports coming.

Saudi ramped up exports to ~1 mb/d to the US after March, but the latest export data shows a change in strategy.

Welcome to the rhetoric flip edition of Oil Markets Daily!

We have long suspected that the Saudis, in an attempt to keep oil prices under control leading up to the mid-term elections, drew down its own storage and flooded the US with higher crude exports.

In a report we wrote on August 17th titled, "No, The Oil Bull Thesis Is Not Over." We illustrated a chart of Saudi crude exports to the US and the impact to US crude storage. Here's the latest:

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Source: EIA, HFI Research

As a result of the change in export strategy from the Saudis, US crude storage build a total of ~42 million bbls. Assuming Saudi had kept US crude exports unchanged at ~700kb/d akin to the Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 strategy, US crude storage would be ~42 million bbls lower than where it is today.

If the rhetoric is true that Saudi kept US storage bloated only because of the upcoming mid-term elections, doesn't this automatically imply that Saudi crude exports to the US will materially decrease going forward?

Yes, and we are seeing evidence of this happening right now.

1. Saudi OSP to US

Hot off the press today, Saudi jacks up its official selling price or OSP to the US after keeping it unchanged all summer:

2. Saudi oil-on-water is tanking

Following Brent's move from $80 to $76 on the week of October 26th, Saudi's oil-on-water tanked implying less crude exports:

Source: Kpler, HFI Research

3. Saudi exports to the US is dropping

Source: Kpler, HFI Research

As you can see from the chart above, following a spike in July and August, Saudi crude exports are on track to go back to 2017 lows.

We believe Saudi will now target lower exports to the US resulting in lower overall crude imports.

Mission Accomplished

Saudi has accomplished its mission of keeping oil prices tamed leading up to the mid-term elections, but the rhetoric of keeping the US market amply supplied is likely to flip immediately after the elections. We are already seeing data points that indicate Saudi has reversed its strategy of flooding the US market to forcing storage levels lower.

How do we know if we are right on this? Watch the EIA oil inventory reports into year-end.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading this article.

